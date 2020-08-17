Greater Miami Conference scheduling a ‘Catch 22′ for teams

Meanwhile, the rest of the GMC has been holding official practices since Aug. 1 and gearing up for the start of football season, which is set to begin Aug. 28 if the state gives the green light for contact sports as expected Tuesday. The Ohio High School Athletic Association moved to a six-week regular season with all teams moving on to the playoffs in Week 7.

For now, Middletown is easing back into the mix and providing a structured environment to “ensure the proper safety measures are taking place,” according to Middletown City Schools superintendent Marlon Styles Jr.‘s statement in a press release Friday.

Foust said the Middies won’t necessarily need to follow the full three-phase guidelines before beginning competition, but the district will be making sure they do so in a safe manner.

“I believe this is a step in the right direction to get back up and running,” Foust said. “We’re still in talks with the superintendent, still planning on playing that GMC schedule if given the green light to go and if given clearance from the governor. … I’m just excited and thrilled for the kids to be able to get back to work in small groups with their coaches and hoping this is the first step in the right direction to be able to get back and have a fall season for our kids.”

Lakota West is one of the three schools in the GMC that isn’t on Middletown’s football schedule, and Kaufman feels fortunate he can give his athletes a full schedule. Others are either waiting or scrambling to replace Middletown on their schedule, though Friday’s announcement provided hope the Middies can begin competition as early as Week 1.

Foust said Middletown already gave Week 1 opponent Oak Hills the OK to try to schedule another game because of the uncertainty the Middies could safely be ready by Aug. 28. However, Moeller has inquired about re-scheduling for Week 1 if it works out Middletown will be able to play right away.

Fairfield already decided to only play GMC opponents in the contact sports this fall, so the Indians will just wait to see if Middletown is ready to go Week 2 when they are scheduled to meet. Otherwise, Fairfield will have a bye and potentially look to make up the game later, if the Indians aren’t fortunate to make a big playoff run. The state will allow teams that get knocked out early to schedule other games through Nov. 14.

“We are waiting on the hopeful idea Middletown returns with athletics,” Fairfield athletic director Aaron Blankenship said. “Right now, they have not canceled their season. It’s just a suspension so at this point we are hoping they return, and we’re part of their GMC schedule as another member of the league. We respect their decision, and on our end, we’re hopeful there will be a game.”

Lakota East, on the other hand, has been looking at other options to replace Middletown on the schedule in Week 3. Thunderhawks athletic director Rich Bryant said Thursday he has to view it as a bye week unless he hears otherwise.

“I have to make a decision based on the information I have, so if Middletown currently is suspended, I have to plan for that to give my kids an opportunity to play a game,” Bryant said. “I sincerely hope they are able to join GMC play as soon as possible, and I feel for their kids and their community, but I also have kids I have to think about, so Middletown will remain on my schedule until they are not there. If I have another opportunity, I have to take it.”

Bryant said for schools like East that are looking to fill potential holes in the schedule, it’s a good opportunity to play an opponent they might not otherwise. The pressure is off on scheduling because there are no “Harbin points” to determine who goes to the playoffs.

It wouldn’t hurt a GMC team to play a powerhouse like LaSalle, for example.

“A lot of people will schedule based on the opportunity to get to the playoffs, but now people will look at opponents they might normally not have based on that qualifier not being in play,” Bryant said.

Foust said he understands the difficult position others are in while waiting on Middletown. He remains in communication with the other athletic directors, as well as his superintendent, to keep everyone updated on the Middies’ plans, but he can’t blame them for wanting to look for other games given the uncertainty.

Middletown is starting school remotely Monday, and Foust said the first priority is to get kids back in the classroom. Once that can be done safely, it’s possible extracurriculars could be brought back in full as well.

“I think everyone is trying to do what’s best for their kids and assure as much normalcy as possible,” Foust said. “There are concerns on both sides: Are we going to play and are they going to need to look for a game? We will communicate and discuss what’s best. We will respect them and get them as much time as possible if we’re not able to play, and in return I think they will give us time to see if we are up and running.”

“When we do get the green light, which hopefully is soon, I will fill the schedule with as many GMC teams as possible,” Foust added. “Then, we’ve got Week 7 playoffs and have until Nov. 14 to fill out games. There should be plenty of games out there to give us a decent size schedule for this season.”