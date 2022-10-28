journal-news logo
Miami at Akron: What to know about Saturday’s game

Sports
By Mark Schmetzer, Contributing Writer
23 minutes ago

Who: Miami (3-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) at Akron (1-7, 0-4 MAC)

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: InfoCision Stadium (30,000), Akron.

Television/Radio: ESPN+/1450-AM.

Series: Miami leads, 20-9-1, including 8-6 at Akron.

Last meeting: Miami opened up a 34-7 third-quarter lead before settling for a 34-21 win at Oxford’s Yager Stadium. The RedHawks rushed for 245 yards and passed for 229.

Coaches: Miami’s Chuck Martin is 42-57 in nine seasons at Miami and 116-63 in 15 overall season; Akron’s Joe Moorhead 1-7 in first season at Akron, 53-32 overall.

Miami: Rushing – 5-foot-7, 179-pound sophomore RB Keyon Mozee, 87 carries, 36 yards, 1 TD; Passing – 6-foot, 205 fourth-year junior QB Brett Gabbert, 41-of-66, 388 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; Receiving – 5-11, 190 redshirt senior WR Mac Hippenhammer, 29 catches, 360 yards, 4 TD; Tackles: 6-2, 221 senior MLB Ryan McWood, 71 tackles, 32 solo.

Akron: Rushing – 6-6, 205 redshirt-junior QB DJ Irons, 110 carries, 224 yards, 4 TD; Passing – Irons 212-of-314, 2,199 yards, 8 YD, 5 INT; Receiving – 6-foot, 180, redshirt-senior WR Shocky Jacques-Louis, 52 catches, 667 yards, 2 TD; Tackles – 5-10, 220-pound resdshirt senior LB Bubba Arsianian, 86 tackles, 44 solo. The Zips roster includes 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt-sophomore RB Dae’Vontay Latimer (Trotwood-Madison) and 6-3, 290 redshirt-freshman DL Andre Proffitt (Lakota West),

Next game: Miami is scheduled to meet MAC East-rival Ohio in a renewal of the “Battle of the Bricks” rivalry in television prime time on Nov. 8 at Oxford’s Yager Stadium. Kickoff still is to be determined. Akron is set to face Eastern Michigan of the MAC West on Nov. 8 at home.

Moorhead on Irons drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after getting into scuffle with a Kent State player during Saturday’s 33-27 loss to the Golden Flashes: “This is a guy that’s in the building on his own watching film and winning’s important to him. I’d like obviously for him to avoid the penalties. We can’t have that, and it won’t be acceptable, but you want a quarterback that can play with emotion, show his emotions without being emotional, and I think DJ for the most part is able to do that.”

