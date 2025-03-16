Lakota West falls in D-I state semifinal to Reynoldsburg on last-second basket

Lakota West (21-6) was led by Josh Tyson, who scored a game-high 18 points and had seven assists. Isaiah Meade-Moss added 16 points, LJ Green had 11 and Bryce Curry chipped in with 10.

Damon Griffin paced Reynoldsburg with 16 points, while Jordie Bowens (15), Jordan Fisher (14) and McKinney (12) also contributed offensively.

Lakota West took a 29-26 lead into the halftime break, but Reynoldsburg built its largest lead at 51-42 heading into the final quarter.

Curry hit a 3 and Tyson Davis scored on a layup to give Lakota West a 60-59 advantage with 45.7 seconds left to play.

The Firebirds led 63-61 with 15.2 seconds remaining. Fisher went to the free throw line and made the first attempt. Fisher missed the second, and Reynoldburg’s Toby Nwokolo was fouled during rebound.

The Pirates found McKinney wide open on an inbounds pass with 1.0 second left, and McKinney laid in the game-winner unscathed.

It was the first trip to the state final four for both programs. The Firebirds graduate seniors LJ Green, Isaiah Meade-Moss and Aaron Phillips.