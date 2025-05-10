Lakota East boys volleyball captures 10th GMC title

The Thunderhawks won conference championships in 2003, 2006, 2007, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2024, and now 2025 — reinforcing their legacy as a dominant force in the GMC.

In their final regular season match, senior right-side hitter Grant Simer led the offensive charge with 14 kills and three service aces. Simer also etched his name into the record books by setting a new GMC single season kills record during the match.

Senior specialist Will Huelskamp anchored the backcourt with a 2.33 serve-receive average and five digs to help the Thunderhawks maintain control.

Lakota East concluded the regular season with a stellar 20-2 overall record and will shift focus to the postseason when it hosts crosstown rival Lakota West in the first round of tournament play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14.

Mason baseball captures seventh straight GMC title

The defending Division I champion Mason High School baseball team continued its reign over the Greater Miami Conference.

The Comets run-ruled Sycamore 11-1 on Wednesday to secure their seventh consecutive and 10th overall GMC championship.

With just one conference game remaining, the Comets boast an impressive 16-1 GMC, 17-2 overall record.

This seven-year title streak is unprecedented in the 58-year history of GMC baseball. No other program has matched such a sustained run of excellence, and Mason now stands as the only school to claim 10 GMC titles in the modern 10-team era of the conference.

Only Hamilton (22) and Fairfield (13) have more total titles since the GMC began sponsoring baseball in 1967.

Wednesday’s championship-clinching win was powered by a seven-run fourth inning that broke the game open. The Comets tallied 10 hits and drew 15 walks in the offensive onslaught.

Ben Hanley earned the win, allowing just three hits and one run over five innings while striking out nine and walking two.

Mason, the second-ranked team in the latest coaches poll behind Moeller, wraps up GMC play on Friday at Sycamore. The postseason tournament draw is slated for Sunday, May 11.

Mason softball clinches GMC title

The Mason High School softball team captured its second consecutive outright Greater Miami Conference title.

The Comets (22-2) take a perfect 16-0 GMC record into their final two conference games of the season — at home against Hamilton on Friday and at Lakota West on Saturday.

Mason concludes the regular season against Greenville on Wednesday, May 14, before hosting Middletown in the first round of the postseason tournament on Monday, May 19.