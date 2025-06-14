H.S. Results 6/13: Graham leads 2-0 in postponed D-V state semifinal

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division VII

Minster 5, Russia 3: M: Magoto W 12 K, 1-4 RBI, Beair 2-3 2 RS, Homan 1-3 RS RBI, Heitkamp 2 RS. R: Cordonnier 2-4 3B 2 RBI RS, Borchers 1-4 RBI, York RS, Lloyd RS.

Newark Catholic 6, Tiffin Calvert 4

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Anthony Wayne 1, Walsh Jesuit 0

New Albany 3, Amherst Steele 2

Division III

Hunting Valley University 4, Wapakoneta 0

Licking Valley 2, Badin 1: B: Cummins RS, Vangen 1-4 RBI, Luebbe 1-3, Ollis 1-3, Anderson 1-3.

Division IV

Lake Catholic 5, Chillicothe Unioto 3

Sandusky Perkins 4, Indian Hill 3

Division V

Graham vs. Lynchburg-Clay, ppd.

Waynedale 2, Coldwater 1: C: Lefeld RBI, Smith RS, Welsch 1-3, Blockberger 1-3.

