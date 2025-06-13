Kenton Ridge’s Rastatter, Lebanon’s Teubner among area players on All-Ohio softball team

In D-II Mikaela Holp of Miamisburg, the Greater Western Ohio Conference player of the year, was tabbed to the second team.

In D-III Miami Valley League player of the year Ella Oswalt of Greenville and Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern division player of the year Paige Baker of Ross were named first team.

Ivee Rastatter (first team), Brenna Fyffe (second team) and Lily Foulk (honorable mention) of Kenton Ridge headlined the D-IV nominees after the Cougars went 32-0 on the way to a D-IV state championship. The freshman hurler Rastatter struck out nine in seven shutout innings in the championship game, earning her 29th career win.

Emma Greer of Tri-Village was selected first team in D-VI. Greer’s Patriots went 30-0 and won the school’s first softball state championship, with the Western Ohio Athletic Conference player of the year going 2-for-3 with two RBI in the championship game and setting a school record for hits in a season (59).

See the full list of area athletes below.

OHSFSCA ALL-OHIO TEAMS

Division I

Second Team: Ella Teubner, Lebanon; Ava Hensley, Fairfield.

Honorable Mention: Sophia Sheidler, Lebanon; Bella Miller, Springboro.

Division II

Second Team: Mikaela Holp, Miamisburg.

Division III

First Team: Ella Oswalt, Greenville; Paige Baker, Ross.

Second Team: Kendall Cromwell, Greenville; Emily Aselage, Tippecanoe.

Honorable Mention: Kylie Cobb, Talawanda; Ella Hann, Tippecanoe.

Division IV

First Team: Ivee Rastatter, Kenton Ridge.

Second Team: Brenna Fyffe, Kenton Ridge; Kylie Bailey, Waynesville.

Honorable Mention: Lily Foulk, Kenton Ridge; Halle Roby, Indian Lake.

Division V

First Team: Jacqueline Kadel, Miami East.

Second Team: Mackenzie Byrne, Arcanum.

Honorable Mention: Mylee Jones, Milton-Union.

Division VI

First Team: Emma Greer, Tri-Village; Addi Inskeep, Minster; Rylin Trego, Minster.

Second Team: Brooklyn Osterloh, Minster; Kasidi Daugherty, Tri-County North.

Honorable Mention: Makenna Vondenhuevel, Houston.

Division VII

First Team: Allie Lewis, Southeastern; Reese Wells, Southeastern.

Second Team: Elizabeth Coblentz, Covington; McKinley Reichert, Jackson Center.

Honorable Mention: Miley Walls, Ansonia; Shay Hammonds, Russia.

