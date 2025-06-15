H.S. Results 6/14: Minster baseball wins D-VII state championship

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division II

Anthony Wayne 7, Amherst Steele 3

Division III

Licking Valley 1, Hunting Valley University 0

Division VII

Minster 8, Newark Catholic 0: M: Couse W 7 K, Heitkamp RS RBI, Beair 3-5 RBI, Magoto 2-4 RS, Niemeyer 1-3 RBI, Edwards 2 RS RBI, Hemmelgarn 2 RS, Wiss 3-4 RS, Schmiesing 1-4 2 RBI.

Saturday’s Semifinals

Division I

Olentangy 3, Lakota West 1: LW: Lehman 1-1 RS, Smith RBI, Isaacs 1-3, Meade-Moss 1-3.

Springboro 5, Perrysburg 1: S: Muhlenkamp CG W 5 K, 1-1 RS, Fortkamp 2-3 2 RBI, Cane 3-3 RBI, Veletean RBI.

Division V

Graham 4, Lynchburg-Clay 1: G: Powell 1-3 RBI RS, Wheeland RS, Levy W 8 K, 2-3 2 RBI, Reisinger RBI, Hardwick RS, Jenkins 1-3, Hoose 1-3.

Division VI

Berlin Hiland 4, Fairview 2

Lake Center Chr. 10, Bloomdale Elmwood 1

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Anthony Wayne 1, Walsh Jesuit 0

New Albany 3, Amherst Steele 2

Division III

Hunting Valley University 4, Wapakoneta 0

Licking Valley 2, Badin 1: B: Cummins RS, Vangen 1-4 RBI, Luebbe 1-3, Ollis 1-3, Anderson 1-3.

Division IV

Lake Catholic 5, Chillicothe Unioto 3

Sandusky Perkins 4, Indian Hill 3

Division V

Graham vs. Lynchburg-Clay, ppd.

Waynedale 2, Coldwater 1: C: Lefeld RBI, Smith RS, Welsch 1-3, Blockberger 1-3.

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division VII

Minster 5, Russia 3: M: Magoto W 12 K, 1-4 RBI, Beair 2-3 2 RS, Homan 1-3 RS RBI, Heitkamp 2 RS. R: Cordonnier 2-4 3B 2 RBI RS, Borchers 1-4 RBI, York RS, Lloyd RS.

Newark Catholic 6, Tiffin Calvert 4

