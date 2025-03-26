How to watch the Reds in 2025

2. STREAM WITH A TV PROVIDER: Fans can watch on the FanDuel Sports Network app by connecting with their TV provider credentials (at no additional cost).

3. STREAMING SUBSCRIPTION. Fans can pay for monthly, seasonal and annual subscriptions.

4. PRIME VIDEO: Fans can add Reds games as an add-on subscription.

The question of how to watch games on the minds of fans in the offseason.

There was a November announcement that Major League Baseball would produce and distribute Reds games in 2025. Then in January, the Reds announced games would once again air on the FanDuel Sports Network, which was known as Bally Sports last year. In February, the Reds announced a new direct-to-consumer streaming option for fans.

There are three options with different prices:

1. Monthly plan: Fans can pay $19.99 per month to gain access to all content available on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. That includes spring training and regular-season coverage. Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers coverage is also available in this plan.

2. Season pass: Fans can get the same content available in the month plan for $105.99 for the whole season, beginning March 20. The price is $122.99 if you start Feb. 21.

3. Annual pass: A 12-month subscription costs $189.99.