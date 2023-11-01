Seeing your high school football team in a playoff game Friday? OHSAA changes tickets policy

This week fans, purchasing football playoff game tickets at the gate will no longer have to pay more than those who bought them online.

When the playoffs began last week, tickets at the gate cost $15 while tickets purchased online were $12 for general admission for adult and $9 for students. Those prices will now be the same at the gate.

In either case, there is no charge for children 5 and under.

Those prices will remain for rounds two, three and four but go up to $16 and $13, respectively, for the state semifinals and finals.

The association also announced games played at non-high school sites will have online-only ticket sales.

Pairings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings Sunday afternoon, with the better seeded teams set to host second-round games at 7 p.m. Friday. Last Friday in the first round, there were 46 upsets, as the home teams went 178-46 overall.

The OHSAA will begin using neutral sites Nov. 10 in the regional semifinals. The regional finals are Nov. 17, followed by the state semifinals on Nov. 24. The state championship games are Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Butler County Teams: Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Pairings

Pairings shown with regional seed and overall record.

Division I

Region 4

9 Mason (6-5) at 1 Milford (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (7-4) at 4 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-4)

7 Hamilton (8-3) at 2 Cincinnati Princeton (11-0)

6 Cincinnati Elder (7-4) at 3 Wester Chester Lakota West (9-2)

Division III

Region 12

9 Bellbrook (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0)

5 Wapakoneta (9-2) at 4 Vandalia Butler (9-2)

10 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (7-4) at 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-2)

6 Celina (9-2) at 3 Trotwood-Madison (9-2)

(All games at 7 p.m., Friday)