H.S. Results: Tecumseh gets walk-off win

Ace Baisden singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lead Tecumseh past Springfield Shawnee 6-5 in baseball on Wednesday.
Baisden and Andrew Lowe each had a pair of hits, with Lowe hitting a home run in the third inning.
Timmy Moore added an RBI-double and Brock Kitchens swiped three bases for Tecumseh.
Patrick Fultz went 2-for-3 for Shawnee.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 2, Wayne 1
Bellbrook 2, Oakwood 1
Bellefontaine 12, London 5
Ben Logan 12, Indian Lake 0
Carroll 2, McNicholas 1: C: Duckro W 7 K.
Catholic Central 18, Emmanuel Christian 4
Centerville 5, Northmont 2: C: Gearhart W.
Colerain 2, Lakota West 0
Graham 6, Urbana 5
Greeneview 9, West Liberty-Salem 3
Hamilton 1, Middletown 0: H: Gull GW-RBI.
Jonathan Alder 10, Kenton Ridge 0
Lakota East 4, Fairfield 0
Mechanicsburg 3, Southeastern 2: M: Hess 2-44 2B RBI RS, Conley 1-3 RBI, Hennigan 1-3 RBI.
Miamisburg 7, Fairmont 2: M: Williams GS-HR, McElroy W.
Middletown Madison 9, Franklin 3
Monroe 10, Waynesville 1
Newton 14, Tri-Village 5
Northwestern 6, North Union 2
Oak Hills 10, Sycamore 6
Ross 5, Harrison 4: Fraasman HR GW-RBI.
Sidney 9, Stebbins 3
Talawanda 4, Edgewood 1: T: Geshan W 7 K.
Tecumseh 6, Springfield Shawnee 5: T: Lowe HR, Cory W 5 K, Baisden GW-RBI. SS: Fultz 2-3.
Tippecanoe 10, Greenville 0
Tri-County North 10, Twin Valley South 8
West Clermont 3, Lebanon 2
West Jefferson 5, Madison Plains 4
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 16, Fairlawn 1: A: Carey 4-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Albers 3-4 2B 2 RS, Frilling 2-3 2B 3 RBI 2 RS.
Ansonia 6, Mississinawa Valley 5
Badin 12, Covington Catholic 2: B: Rawlings W, Rachel HR 3 RBI, Vidourek 3-4 2 RBI.
Brookville 8, Middletown Madison 6
Butler 7, West Carrollton 1
Carlisle 7, Dayton Christian 5
Fort Loramie 9, Independence 2: FL: Fleckenstein W 10 K, Hoying 2B 3 RBI, Meyer 2 RBI.
Greenville 11, Xenia 1: G: Short W 4 K 3-4.
Harrison 10, Northwest 0
Lakota East 6, Hamilton 2
Lakota West 3, Turpin 2
Milton-Union 11, Lehman Catholic 10
Monroe 6, Walnut Hills 5
Newton 11, Franklin Monroe 0
Piqua 10, Stebbins 3
Preble Shawnee 2, Twin Valley South 0: PS: Adams W 9 K, Doran 2B, Strong 2-3 RBI.
Riverside 7, Bethel 5
Ross 9, Talawanda 2
Russia 5, Jackson Center 4: JC: Noble 2 RBI, Francis 2B RBI.
St. Henry 11, Versailles 1: SH: Schwieterman HR.
Tippecanoe 17, Fairborn 0
Tri-County North 4, Dixie 3
Troy 3, Sidney 0
Troy Christian 15, Covington 0
Waynesville 7, Franklin 6
West Clermont 6, Lebanon 3
West Liberty-Salem 7, Catholic Central 5: CC: Spracklen 2-4 RBI, Pummel 2 RBI, Payne 2 RS.
Softball
Wednesday’s Results
Arcanum 16, Dixie 0
Badin 5, Franklin 4: B: Klaiber W, Vess HR 3 RBI, Luebbe HR. F: Lamb 2-4.
Beavercreek 10, Wayne 0
Bellefontaine 9, London 2
Bethel 4, Lehman Catholic 2
Brookville 9, Middletown Madison 5
Centerville 8, Northmont 4: C: Arnold W 7 K.
Eaton 18, Valley View 7
Fairfield 15, Middletown 1
Fenwick 12, Chaminade Julienne 11
Greenville 12, Fairborn 2: G: Shaffer W 16 K.
Hamilton 10, Sycamore 0
Indian Lake 6, Ben Logan 3
Jonathan Alder 7, Kenton Ridge 0: JA: Jacobs W 7 K, Platfoot 4-4 2B 3 RS, Walker 2-3.
Lakota West 14, Princeton 0
Lehman Catholic 6, Northridge 4
Madison-Plains 16, Catholic Central 4: MP: Reeves HR.
Mason 12, Lakota East 0
McNicholas 15, Carroll 13
Miami East 7, Riverside 4
Newton 12, Tri-Village 11: N: Montgomery 3-5 2 2B 2 RBI 3 RS, Haines 2-4 HR 3 RS 3 RBI, Evans 2-4 2B 3 RS RBI. TV: Wilcox 2 2B.
North Union 6, Northwestern 4
Oak Hills 13, Colerain 0
Oakwood 4, Bellbrook 1
Sidney 9, Stebbins 3
Springboro 12, Springfield 5
Springfield Shawnee 12, Tecumseh 4: T: Hill 3-4 2B 2 RBI.
St. Henry 11, Mississinawa Valley 0: MV: Guillozet 1-2, Torre 1-2.
Tippecanoe 16, West Carrollton 0: T: Aselage 2B, Carner 2B, Broering 2B.
Troy 11, Butler 0
Troy Christian 8, Riverside 0
Urbana 8, Graham 7
West Liberty-Salem 6, Greeneview 3
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 10, Carroll 5: B: Klaiber W, Beeber 2-4 3B HR 3 RBI, Feenstra 3-4 2B RBI. C: Sexton 2-4.
Bethel 6, Riverside 4
Butler 17, West Carrollton 1
Carlisle 7, Batavia 0
Chaminade Julienne 18, Fenwick 3
Dayton Christian 28, Trotwood 9: DC: Miller W 9 K.
Fairborn 13, Tippecanoe 12: F: Walters GW-RBI, Hopper 3-4.
Fort Loramie 13, Covington 3
Greenville 15, Xenia 4: G: Cook 2B 3B HR 8 RBI, Fellers 4-5 2B 3 RS, Fletcher 2B RBI RS.
Lakota West 10, Hamilton 0
Miami East 23, Northridge 0
Minster 12, Houston 5
National Trail 14, Tri-Village 4: NT: Ward W 5 K. TV: Wilcox 2-3.
Newton 7, Franklin Monroe 1: N: Miller W 5 K 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Montgomery 3-4 3 RS, Haines 3B.
Northmont 4, Bellbrook 1: N: Hodge W 7 K, Pendleton HR 2 RBI, Bonner 2-2 2B.
Russia 15, Anna 2
Springboro 10, Edgewood 0
Springfield Shawnee 12, Graham 2
St. Marys 10, Ottawa-Glandorf 0: SM: McGlothen W.
Tri-County North 8, Dixie 1
Troy 15, Sidney 4
West Liberty-Salem 16, Catholic Central 8: WLS: Wallace W 8 K, Givens 3 RBI, Reed 3 RBI.
Boys Tennis
Wednesday’s Results
Centerville Black 5, Stebbins 0
Centerville Gold 5, Springfield 0
Chaminade Julienne 5, Milton-Union 0: Zelinski d. Kress 6-0 6-0; Dickman d. Iddings 6-4 7-5; Weatherspoon d. Hines 6-2 6-3; Hofstetter/Frank 6-1 7-5; Caldwell/Grilliot d. Benkert/Knight 7-6 7-6.
Oakwood 3, Beavercreek 2
Ross 3, Badin 2: Johnson (R) def. Combs 6-1, 6-1; Poehner (B) def. Green 6-2, 6-3; Zettler (B) def. La Valle 6-1, 6-2; Davidson/Pate (R) def. Karwisch/Wilson 6-3, 6-4; Parker/Dillingham (R) def. Richardson/Wesner 7-6(7-4) 6-2.
Troy 5, Tecumseh 0: Masunaga def Williams 6-1, 6-1; Johnston def Green 6-0, 6-0; Burns/Miller def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-2, 6-0; Gluck/Whitehead def Jones/Guzman 6-1, 6-0.
Valley View Blue 3, Miami Valley 2: Barcia (M) def. Zechar (V) 6-3, 6-3; Stamper (V) def. Dichl (M) 6-2, 6-0; Jones (M) def. Cummings (V) 7-5, 6-3; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Karras/Pailwal (M) 6-0, 6-0; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Sadhu/Varghese (M) 6-3, 6-1.
Valley View White 5, Xenia 0: Preciado (V) def. Roogler (X) 6-4, 6-4; Cordell (V) def. Shaw (X) 6-1, 6-2; Barnett (V) def. Barnes (X) 6-1, 6-1; Neal/Richter (V) def. Boswell/Mardis (X) 6-0, 6-0; Jirka/Orozco (V) def. England/Kenney (X) 6-0, 6-0.
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, McNicholas 2: Combs(B) def. Dugan 6-1, 6-0; Poehner(B) def. Martynvik 6-1, 6-2; Zettler(B) def. Singleton 6-1, 6-3; Beatty/Lawcer (M) def. Wilson/Karwisch 6-4, 2-6, (10-4); Vaughn/Must(M) def. Wesner/Richardson 6-1, 6-2.
Centerville Gold 5, Northmont 0: Ross def. Peters 6-0, 6-0; Galbraith def. Ferrell 6-0, 6-0; Rola def. Skidmore 6-2, 6-2; Jaiprasad-Edwards def. Franks-Peters, M 6-1, 6-0; Kunst-Hardie def. Doss-Meeds 6-0, 6-0.
Chaminade Julienne 4, Dayton Christian 1: Zelinski (CJ) d. Thompson 7-5 7-5; Dickman (CJ) d. Kumaran 6-2 6-1; Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Matthew 7-5 6-3; Keenan/Withers (DC) d. Hofstetter/Frank 7-5 6-4; Caldwell/Grilliot (CJ) d. Warren/Raisch 6-4 2-6 7-5.
Jonathan Alder 5, Kenton Ridge 0
Oakwood 5, Waynesville 0
Tippecanoe 5, Greenville 0: Hackenberger beat Marchal 6-4, 6-1; Blake defeated Abell 6-4, 6-1; Davis beat Pierri 6-0, 6-0; Davis/Nichols beat Middlestelter/Read 6-3, 6-2; Hartke/Vonderheide beat Gettinger/Snyder 6-1, 6-1.
Troy 3, Butler 2: Masunaga (T) d Mani (B) 6-1, 1-6, 6-1; Johnston (T) d Stiver(B) 6-1, 6-4; Velasco (B) d Lambardo (T) 6-2, 6-3; Burns/Miller (T) d Baker/LoBianco (B) 7-6, 6-4; Guedon/Schroerluke (B) d Gluck/Whitehead (T) 6-4, 6-3.
Boys Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, Alter 0
Centerville 3, Wayne 0
Elder 3, Northmont 1: N: Smith 10 digs, Mosher 26 assists, Ibe 9 kills.
Boys Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Fenwick 13, Carroll 4
Girls Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Carroll 11, Fenwick 9
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.