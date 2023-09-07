H.S. Results 9/6: Seymour’s 4 goal night leads Carroll soccer

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 5, Bellefontaine 1: BL: Studebaker 2 goals. Be: Torsell goal.

Carroll 4, La Salle 3: C: Seymour 4 goals, Schumann 2 assists, Bryant assist.

Centerville 9, Miamisburg 0

Ponitz 6, Greenon 1

Springfield Shawnee 4, Urbana 1

Tecumseh 2, Indian Lake 0: T: Munoz goal, Alvarado goal.

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 4, Springfield 0: B: Walling 2 goals, Guiliano goal, Sandu goal.

Brookville 2, Springfield Shawnee 0: B: King goal, Whorton goal, Cowens shutout 1 save.

Butler 11, Fairborn 0

Centerville 4, Anderson 0

Edgewood 2, Middletown 1: M: Ar-Razi goal, Murphy assist.

Franklin 4, Carlisle 2: F: Balhetchet 2 goals, Guisse goal assist, Huff goal.

Harrison 3, Oak Hills 1

Jackson Center 6, Lehman Catholic 0

Lebanon 3, Alter 1: L: Moore 2 goals, Walker goal. A: Wierzbanowski goal, Farst assist.

Loveland 2, Fairfield 0

Milford 4, Lakota East 2

Monroe 2, Badin 2: M: Gronostaj goal, Kuss goal, Osborne 2 assists. B: Long goal, Eldridge goal, Jung assist.

Northmont 4, Wayne 0: N: Moncrief 2 goals, Eloi 1 goal 2 assists, Hardy shutout 3 saves.

Northwest 6, Talawanda 1

Oakwood 4, Waynesville 2: O: MacDonald 2 goals 2 assists, Morris 2 goals.

Piqua 3, West Carrollton 0: P: Penrod 3 goals, Bachman 2 assists, Heath shutout 7 saves.

Seven Hills 3, Dayton Christian 0

Springboro 3, Fairmont 1: F: Meilstrup goal, Bittner assist.

Stebbins 5, Sidney 0: St: Zhabirov 4 goals 1 assist, Homan goal, Fierro 2 assists.

Tippecanoe 9, Xenia 1: X: Frisby goal, Thomas assist. T: Haas 2 goals 2 assists, Fowler 2 goals.

Troy Christian 8, Milton-Union 1: TC: Bollinger 2 goals 2 assists, Rupnik 1 goal 3 assists, Zeman goal assist.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 2, Badin 0: A: Kyre goal, Overman goal, Post shutout 8 saves.

Beavercreek 10, Springfield 0

Ben Logan 2, Bellefontaine 1: BL: Henderson 2 goals, Wilber assist, Cogossi 7 saves.

Butler 2, Fairborn 0: B

Centerville 3, Miamisburg 0

Graham 2, Jonathan Alder 2: G: Turner goal, Yukon goal, Daulton 9 saves.

Kenton Ridge 6, North Union 0: KR: Fyffe 4 goals, Chevrette 3 assists, Madewell shutout 6 saves.

McNicholas 3, Campbell County 1

Northwestern 1, London 0: N: Cornette goal, Christian assist, Juergens shutout 4 saves.

Seven Hills 10, Clark Montessori 0

Springboro 7, Fairmont 0

Tecumseh 2, Indian Lake 0

Troy 4, Greenville 0: T: Davis goal, Hayslett goal, Murphy goal, Vitangeli goal.

Urbana 7, Springfield Shawnee: U: Mounce 4 goals, Dixon goal assist, Forson shutout 1 save.

Walnut Hills 4, Middletown Madison 0

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 5, Monroe 2: C: Gervais 2 goals, McNamara 2 goals, Snyder goal assist.

Edgewood 6, Middletown 1

Lebanon 2, Little Miami 0

Milton-Union 9, Belmont 0: MU: Berberich 2 goals 4 assists, Jacobs 2 goals 2 assists, McCarroll shutout.

Norwood 4, Blanchester 2

Preble Shawnee 7, Tri-County North 2: PS: Whisman 3 goals 1 assist, Unger 2 goals 1 assist, House 2 goals 1 assist.

Valley View 3, Twin Valley South 0: VV: Atchison goal, Barnett goal, Ferguson goal.

Waynesville 3, Oakwood 1: W: Williams goal, Woody goal, Erbach goal assist. O: Allard goal.

West Liberty-Salem 6, Lehman Catholic 1: WLS: Jones 2 goals 2 assists, Dunham 2 goals 1 assist.

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 188, Emmanuel Christian 199: DC: McCane 42, Bartley 46.

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Southeastern 188, Mechanicsburg 240: M: Heizer 55, Rausch 61, Ford 61.

Tuesday’s Results

Northmont 184, Chaminade Julienne 237: N: Fosburg 42, Thayer 43.

Jonathan Alder 203, Tecumseh 258: T: Lewis 60, Rogers 61.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 3, Middletown Christian 0

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: FL: Barhorst 32 assists, Hoying 10 kills, Albers 6 aces.

Kenton Ridge 3, Tecumseh 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Bethel 2: LC: Corner 13 digs, Baker 36 assists, Rank 19 kills.

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Siefring 16 digs, Krimm 19 assists, Clawson 9 kills.

Girls Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville 4, Tippecanoe 1: Owen (C) d. Bauer, 6-0 6-0; Hedrick (C) d. Tobias, 6-1 6-1; Alappatt (C) d. Collins, 6-1 6-1; Patel/Waibel (T) d. Riley/Hindler, 6-4 6-2; Davis/Morr (C) d. Staub/Snipes, 7-5 7-5.

Centerville B 4, Tippecanoe B 1

Chaminade Julienne 3, Milton Union 2: Brumbaugh (MU) d. Harsoman 6-2 6-3; Coate (MU) d. Gongora 4-6 7-6 10-6; Powers (CJ) d. Henderson 6-0 6-0; Juniewicz/Parisi (CJ) d. Ammon/Twentier 6-0 6-0; Acuna/Palmer (CJ) d. Hess/Bobic 6-0 6-0.

Troy 5, Tecumseh 0: Niemi d. Russell, 6-1 6-1; Short d. Thomson, 6-0 6-0; Logan d. Manning, 6-0 6-0; Turnbull/Rogers d. Hagenbuch/Owens, 6-0 6-1; Bennett/West d. Hansgen/Harrison, 6-0 6-0.

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Colerain 2: Boyle (B) d. Johnson, 6-0 6-0; Demmel (B) d. Phillips, 6-0 3-0; Rumpke (B) d. Gray, 6-0 6-0; Lees/Teodoro (B) d. Craig/Heibel, 6-3 1-1.

Centerville 5, Northmont 0

Jonathan Alder 3, Tecumseh 2: Russell (T) d. Sloat, 6-3 4-6 6-2; Sloat (JA) d. Thomson, 6-4 2-6 7-6; Manning (T) d. Kelly, 7-6 6-2; Jenkins/Moran d. Hagenbuch/Owens, 6-3 1-6 6-3; Schmidt/Neumier d. Wood/Young, 6-1 6-0.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

