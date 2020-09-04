X

HS Results 9/3

High School Sports | 23 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 1, Wyoming 0: O’Brien (A) goal.

Beavercreek 4, Wayne 1

Bellbrook 5, Eaton 0: Terry (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Ferrin (B) 2 goals 2 assists, Reigelsperger (B) 1 goal.

Bellefontaine 5, Greenview 3

Catholic Central 12, Madison Plains 0

Centerville 6, Northmont 1

Fairbanks 1, Greenon 1

Fenwick 3, Waynesville 1

Greenville 3, Stebbins 1

Harrison 1, Talawanda 1

Mason 2, Fairfield 0

Miami East 1, Bethel 0: Stone (ME) goal, Maxson (ME) assist.

Miamisburg 2, Fairmont 1

Milton-Union 10, Preble Shawnee 0

Monroe 6, Brookville 0: Hamdan (M) 4 goals, Bollinger (M) 1 goal 1 assist, Duff (M) 3 saves.

Newton 5, Tri-County North 2: Hild (N) 4 goals, Huber (N) 1 goal.

Northeastern 6, West Jefferson 3

Northwest 2, Edgewood 0

Oak Hills 3, Hamilton 0

Piqua 3, Xenia 2

Princeton 3, Middletown 1

Ross 7, Badin 1

Sidney 1, Butler 1

Springboro 3, Springfield 1

Sycamore 3, Colerain 1

Tippecanoe 9, West Carrollton 1

Troy 6, Fairborn 0

Troy Christian 14, Graham 1

West Liberty-Salem 1, Legacy Christian 0

Wednesday’s Results

Northwestern 8, Emmanuel Christian 2

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 1, Oakwood 1

Colerain 1, Sycamore 1

Goshen 9, Purcell Marian 1

Greenon 3, Fairbanks 2

Lakota West 5, Lakota East 1

Mason 3, Fairfield 0

Milton-Union 3, Preble Shawnee 0

Middletown Madison 4, Carlisle 0

Newton 2, Tri-County North 0: Diceanu (N) 1 goal 1 assist, Resides (N) 1 goal, Stein (N) 1 assist.

Oak Hills 0, Hamilton 0

Springfield Shawnee 2, Troy Christian 0

Urbana 5, Botkins 1

West Liberty-Salem 6, Southeastern 0

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 1, Badin 0

Beavercreek 7, Wayne 1

Butler 1, Sidney 0

Centerville 1, Northmont 0: Wiedemann (C) goal.

Fairborn 2, Troy 2: Baumgardner (F) goal, Murray (F) goal, Newell (F) 11 saves.

Jonathan Alder 7, Tree of Life 0

Miamisburg 3, Fairmont 1

Roger Bacon 3, Chaminade Julienne 2

Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 0

Troy 2, Fairborn 2

Xenia 3, Piqua 0

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Alter 157, Fenwick 170, Carroll 172, Chaminade Julienne 186: Ochs (C) 37, Scheimann (A) 39.

Botkins 164, Houston 171: Meyer (B) 37, Dietz (B) 42, Wendel (B) 42, Lukey (H) 42, Walker (H) 42, Funk (H) 42.

Kenton Ridge 154, Jonathan Alder 159: Beegle (KR) 37, Gargac (JA) 37.

Southeastern 175, Cedarville 223: Spears (S) 41, Mosier (S) 41, Robinson (S) 43, Rogers (C) 47.

Versailles 155, New Bremen 207: Heitkamp (V) 38, May (V) 38, Ruttenkamp (V) 38, White (V) 41.

Wednesday’s Results

Greenon 182, Cedarville 197: Rogers (C) 43, Journell (G) 44, Turner (G) 45, Minteer (G) 46.

Kenton Ridge 163, London 189: Jacobs (KR) 37.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Delphos St. John’s 212, Marion Local 217: Gaynier (DSJ) 51, Schemmel (ML) 52, Arling (ML) 53, Werts (ML) 53, Beining (DSJ) 53.

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 187, Mechanicsburg 209: Reece (M) 38, Baldwin (M) 55, Wetzel (M) 58, Dean (M) 58.

Triad 229, Madison Plains 239: Gregg (T) 53, Russell (T) 54, Millice (T) 58, McManaway (T) 64.

Xenia 168, Greenville 186: Jenkinson (G) 37, Mardis (X) 39, Wagner (X) 40, Nolen (X) 42.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0: Reidy (N) 8 kills, Perry (N) 6 digs.

Brookville 3, Monroe 0: Brandon (M) 5 kills 2 aces, Weiseman (M) 11 digs, Carroll (M) 5 kills 4 blocks.

Fairmont 3, Wayne 0: Riegel (F) 11 kills, Crabtree (F) 11 assists, Bonnell (F) 3 aces.

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0: Maurer (FL) 29 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 10 kills 12 digs, Heitkamp (FL) 13 digs.

Franklin Monroe 3, Braford 0

Oak Hills 3, Hamilton 0: Mattia (H) 11 digs, Pennington (H) 8 digs 11 assists, Spurlock (H) 4 kills.

Mechanicsburg 3, Triad 0: Lawhorn (M) 11 kills 4 digs, Ayars (M) 22 assists, Murphy (M) 3 kills 3 blocks; Walls (T) 4 blocks 3 kills, Alvoid (T) 4 digs, Feasel (T) 4 digs.

Stebbins 3, Piqua 0

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: Siefring (T) 12 kills 6 digs, H. Wildermuth (T) 17 assists, Voisard (T) 8 digs.

Twin Valley South 3, Newton 0

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, Carroll 0: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Chen (C) 6-0, 6-0; 2S: Gaynoski (A) def. Buhrman (C) 6-0, 6-0; 3S: Hoskins (A) def. Ri.Holkema (C) 6-0, 6-0; 1D: Pojman-Baker (A) def. Barclay-Berent (C) 6-0, 6-0; 2D: Rupper-Collins (A) def. Camacho-Dao (C) 6-0, 6-0.

Badin 4, Fenwick 1: E. Demmel d. O. Muza 6-1, 6-1; R. Clemmons d. L. Brandenburg 6-0, 6-0; T. Oliver d. F. Vogelsang. 6-2, 6-1; Gibbons/Fait d. English/Ulland 6-4, 7-5; Ross/Secrest (f) d. Wurzelbacher/Kuntz. 3-6, 6-4 , 1-0(10-5).

Tippecanoe 5, Butler 0: Patel defeated Schoenherr 6-3, 6-3; Tobias beat Hager 6-2, 6-4; Waibel defeated Petty 6-0, 7-6 (8-6); Zweizig and Zweizig beat S. Pithadia and D. Riggs 6-1, 6-1; Shultz and Patel defeated J. Sutter and L. Susag 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 4 Piqua 1: Partee(P) d. Robbins(T) 6-4, 6-2; Romick(T) d. King(P) 6-0, 4-6, 6-2; Niemi(T) d. Fisher(P) 6-1, 6-0; Patel/Rhea(T) d.Arnett/Stumpff 6-2,6-1; Logan/Wannemacher (T) d. G Pleasant/ H Pleasant(P) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Valley View 5 Monroe 0: 1S: Holbrook (VV) def Peterson (M) 61 60; 2S: Weaver (VV) def Cooper (M) 63 63; 3S: Price (VV) def Palmer (M) 61 60; 1D: Shane/Webb (VV) def Volk/Kirkpatrick 63 62; 2D: Eversole/Price (VV) def Nagel/Hale 64 75.

Wednesday’s Results

Eaton 5, Alter 0: 1S: Hitchcock (E) def. Lampman (A) 6-2, 6-1; 2S: S.Murphy (E) def. Pojman (A) 6-1, 6-3; 3S: G.Murphy (E) def. Dinkins(A) 6-0, 6-1; 1D: T.Murphy-Wilkinson (E) def. Baker-Gaynoski (A) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (5); 2D: Kramer-Kang (E)def. Rupper-Collins (A) 6-1; 7-6 (5).

Fairmont 5, Northmont 0: 1 Dotsenko def. Ferrell, 6-1, 6-0; 2 Fugate def. Haley, 6-1, 6-1; 3 Schwegman def. Kelsey, 6-4, 6-2; 1 Gross/Greene def. Ive/Mitchell 6-0, 7-5; 2 Seabrook/Watckins def. Dale/Sullivan,2-6, 6-4, 1-0.

Madison 3, Valley View White 2: 1S: Price (VV) def Phelps (M) 6-3 7-5; 2S: Jennewine (M) def Strader (VV) 7-5 6-2; 3S: Johnson (M) def Roseberry (VV) 6-2 6-4; 1D: Eck/Pemberton (VV) def Ballard/Wills (M) 6-0 6-1; 2D: Gordon/Huff (M) def Ponder/Hicks (VV) 4-6 6-3 7-6(2).

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

