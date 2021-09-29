H.S. Results 9/27-9/28

Belmont 1, Dunbar 0

Butler 11, West Carrollton 0

Carlisle 2, Dixie 1

Carroll 2, McNicholas 0

Centerville 3, Fairmont 0

Chaminade Julienne 7, Fenwick 3

Emmanuel Christian 10, Northeastern 0

Lakota East 0, Lakota West 0

Northwest 1, Edgewood 1

Oakwood 3, Monroe 0

Piqua 9, Stebbins 3

Princeton 9, Western Brown 0

Springboro 1, Northmont 1

Springfield 1, Wayne 1

Summit Country Day 3, Sycamore 1

Tippecanoe 7, Fairborn 0

Tri-County North 6, Preble Shawnee 3

Troy 3, Sidney 0

Valley View 2, Waynesville 2

Xenia 3, Greenville 0

Yellow Springs 3, Jackson Center 0

Monday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2, Indian Lake 1

Bethel 5, Milton-Union 2: Houck (B) 2 goals, Keesee (B) 1 goal 2 assists, Bechtel (MU) goal, Brown (MU) goal.

Carlisle 3, Franklin 2

Centerville (IN) 2, Tri-County North 1

Cin. Christian 2, Seven Hills 0

Fairborn 1, West Carrollton 1

Fairfield 4, Edgewood 0

Legacy Christian 8, Newton 0

Springfield Shawnee 0, Ben Logan 0

Stebbins 1, Greenon 1

Talawanda 2, Harrison 0

Tecumseh 6, Northwestern 4: Alvarado (T) 3 goals, Cruz (T) 2 goals, Trujillo (T) goal.

Urbana 1, Jonathan Alder 1

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Botkins 4, Newton 2

Brookville 4, Carlisle 0

Dixie 2, National Trail 1

Edgewood 6, Northwest 0

Legacy Christian 5, Middletown Christian 1

Mason 4, Hamilton 1

Waynesville 6, Valley View 0

Monday’s Results

Fairborn 10, West Carrollton 0: Thomas (F) 3 goals 3 assists, Smith (F) 2 goals 2 assists, Baumgardner (F) 1 goal 3 assists.

Graham 4, Kenton Ridge 0

Greenon 5, Legacy Christian 1

Landmark Christian 5, Middletown Christian 2

Miamisburg 2, Bellbrook 1

Northwestern 4, Tecumseh 1: McMillan (T) goal, Riesinger (T) assist.

Springfield 1, Piqua 1

Springfield Shawnee 7, Ben Logan 0

Tippecanoe 4, Northmont 2

Twin Valley South 2, Catholic Central 1

Wayne 0, Troy 0

Boys Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Reid Park

Qualifying Teams: Graham 331 (Huffman 79, Woodruff 76, Goddard 90, Case 102, Martin 86); Greeneview 354 (Rinehart 79, Witt 85, Brooks 100, Myers 96, Gill 94); Urbana 364 (Armstrong 80, Hoskins 79, Buckalew 107, Wilson 101, Scott 104); Greenon 368 (Perdue 96, Minteer 93, Turner 89, Peterson 90, Ness 96).

Individual Qualifiers: McPherson (Indian Lake) 79, Mardovin (Northwestern) 82, Thompson (Milton-Union) 84, Turner (Springfield Shawnee) 84,

Division III

At Shelby Oaks

Qualifying Teams: Botkins 305 (Meyer 73, Dietz 74, Dietz 79, Meyer 79, Cisco 83); Houston 325 (Lukey 78, Funk 81, Herrick 85, Voisard 81, Cooper 95); Fort Loramie 328 (Ballas 71, Wehrman 82, Larger 83, Pleiman 92, Mannier 95); Russia 332 (Fiessinger 78, Philpot 89, Meyer 84, Counts 82, Francis 88).

Individual Qualifiers: Mullen (Fairlawn) 75, Cobb (Anna) 80, Hegemier (Anna) 84, Petersen (Lehman Catholic) 84.

At Turtle Creek

Qualifying Teams: Arcanum 335 (Brubaker 78, Brubaker 76, Pitzer 90, Hess 91, Psczulkoski 92); Newton 336 (Montgomery 85, Peters 90, Peters 88, Colvin 76, Downing 87); National Trail 375 (Grant 85, Rutan 97, Brubaker 89, Knapp 104, Davies 108); Covington 392 (Fraley 88, Haines 99, Hite 97, Grabeman 108, Ray 110).

Individual Qualifiers: Bramel (Catholic Central) 83, Cable (Franklin Monroe) 86, Spencer (Bradford) 88, Degrasse (Tri-County North) 88.

At Walden Ponds

Qualifying Teams: Seven Hills 311 (Joffe 77, Mullin 84, Good 77, Good 84, Chen 73); Middletown Christian 321 (Winhusen 81, Green 77, Green 80, Fernandez 97, Lykins 83); Cin. Country Day 344 (Castrucci 87, Guttman 83, Griffin 91, Heimann 83, Bagnoli 94); Southeastern 368 (Spears 90, Mosier 83, Erskine 98, Robinson 97, Griffin 116).

Individual Qualifiers: Raby (Cin. Christian) 82, Brown (Cin. Christian) 89, Rosenberg (Purcell Marian) 89, Hutson (Felicity-Franklin) 90.

REGULAR SEASON

Monday’s Results

Troy 171, Northmont 185: Harbaum (N) 42, Sluterbeck (N) 47, Salone (N) 47, Duncan (N) 49.

Girls Golf

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

At Mason

Qualifying Teams: Fenwick 368 (Wright 89, Rush 91, Snyder 92, Hemmelgarn 96, Allen 98); Summit Country Day 403 (Johnson 87, Moran 96, Soper 108, Edmondson 112, Leyendecker 113); Wyoming 410 (Dulin 83, Marty 98, McMonigal 111, Marty 118, Rummer 122); Badin 417 (Sarvak 99, Oberson 101, Oberson 104, Rengering 113, Garcia 131).

Individual Qualifiers: Kaminski (Cin. Country Day) 90, Motch (Seven Hills) 93, Hurt (Mariemont) 96, Zhu (Mariemont) 96.

Monday’s Results

Division II

At WGC

Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 385 (Hoskins 95, Volk 86, Gebhardt 98, Riegel 106, Sommers 109); 2. Chaminade Julienne 404 (Strickland 77, Llacuna 96, Schilens 102, Roach 129); 3. Southeastern 437 (Manning 85, Weller 103, Neal 202, Bonifay 112, Getz 137); 4. Carlisle 438 (Dobbins 96, Ridinger 109, McIntosh 110, Wells 123, Cochran 141).

Individual Qualifiers: Palleria (Miami Valley) 94; Calhoun (Bethel) 95; Rausch (Mechanicsburg) 97; Choudary (Miami Valley) 97.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Bradford 3, Mississinawa Valley 1

Dunbar 3, Meadowdale 0

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0: Brandewie (FL) 18 assists, Sholtis (FL) 8 digs 10 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 3 aces 5 digs.

Indian Lake 3, Tecumseh 1

Middletown 3, Belmont 2

Newton 3, Tri-County North 0: Deeter (N) 6 aces 3 kills 2 digs, Bowser (N) 9 digs, Rapp (N) 10 assists 3 aces.

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: Aselage (T) 9 kills, Voisard (T) 9 kills 5 digs, Wildermuth (T) 5 aces 15 assists.

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Fairfield 1

Middletown 3, Dunbar 0

Northmont 3, Sidney 2: Reidy (N) 25 kills.

Ponitz 3, Thurgood Marshall 1

Southeastern 3, Tecumseh 1

Stivers 3, Belmont 0

Union City (IN) 3, Bradford 0

Xenia 3, Greeneview 1: Moore (G) 12 kills, Cadwallader (G) 27 digs, Trisel (G) 9 kills.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 3, Stivers 2

Centerville Gold 5, Wayne 0: Owen def. Dan 6-0, 6-0; Hinshaw def. Kennard 6-0, 6-0; MacPherson def. Livesay 6-1, 6-0; Caldwell/Aliaga def. Dzhafonnva/Tashtzoova 6-0, 6-0; E.Alappatt/Avers def. Tran/Johnson 6-0, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 3, McNicholas 2: Juniewicz (CJ) d. Waterman 4-0, ret; Umstead (M) d. Ely 4-6 6-2 6-4; Bihn (CJ) d. Weidenbacher 6-0 6-2; Parisi/Palmer (CJ) d. Keefe/Ruse 6-3 7-6; Crooker/Dugle (M) d. Keeton/Acuna 6-2 6-4.

Monday’s Results

Alter 3, Tippecanoe 2: Lampman (A) def. M.Patel (T) 6-0, 6-1; Tobias (T) def. Shope (A) 7-5, 6-4; Gayonski (A) def. Waibel (T) 6-1, 6-2; E.Zweizig-Bauer (T) def. Baker-Schaefer (A) 7-6(5), 6-3; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Shultz-McDowell (T) 6-3, 6-4.

Bellbrook 4, Northmont 1: Brink (B) def Braswell (N) 6-0 6-0; Arora (B) def Kelsey (N) 6-0 6-0; Chappars (B) def Sullivan (N) 6-2 6-2; Delsing/Pham (B) def Haley/ Bergjord (N) 6-7 6-2 6-3; Ibe/ Mitchell (N) def Thomas/Howard (B) 2-6 7-5 7-5.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Miami Valley 2: Jain (MVS) d. Dean 6-2 2-6 7-6; Parisi (CJ) d. Ikramuddin 7-5 6-2; Lightner (MVS) d. Keeton 6-2 3-6 6-0; Ely/Juniewicz (CJ) d. Deneaut/Bartek 6-0 6-2; Palmer/Bihn (CJ) d. Peters/Stephens 6-1 6-2.

Eaton 4, Oakwood 1

Northridge 3, Greeneview 2

Tecumseh 5, Jonathan Alder 0: Walrath def. Sullivan 6-4, 6-1; Kelly def. Banks 6-3, 6-0; Walrath def. Stevens 6-1, 6-1; Miller/Shampton def. Renner/Sloat 4-6, 7-5, 10-5; Morales/Kelly def. Kelley/Coppus 6-1, 6-2.

Troy 5, Xenia 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.