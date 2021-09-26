journal-news logo
X

H.S. Results 9/24-9/25

ajc.com

High School Sports
5 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Football

Saturday’s Results

Cin. College Prep 56, Dayton Christian 6

Cin. Country Day 40, St. Bernard 8

Landmark Christian 42, Middletown Christian 0

Purcell Marian 61, CHCA 28

Friday’s Results

Anderson 49, West Clermont 7

Ansonia 37, Twin Valley South 7

Arcanum 48, National Trail 14

Badin 62, Carroll 0

Bellbrook 42, Waynesville 17

Bellefontaine 23, Tecumseh 18

Bethel 21, Lehman Catholic 17

Blanchester 37, Clermont Northeastern 13

Brookville 41, Valley View 26

Butler 17, Hopewell-Loudon 14

Catholic Central 28, Madison-Plains 25

Centerville 45, Springboro 26

Chaminade Julienne 32, Fenwick 0

Clark Montessori 32, New Miami 25, OT

Clinton-Massie 69, Goshen 14

Coldwater 42, Anna 7

Colerain 28, Middletown 13

Dixie 35, Bradford 14

Dunbar 12, Ponitz 9

Eaton 51, Middletown Madison 0

Edon 24, Fort Loramie 21

Edgewood 52, Mount Healthy 13

Elida 17, Defiance 7

Fairbanks 42, West Liberty-Salem 7

Fairfield 28, Hamilton 14

Franklin 41, Oakwood 21

Greeneview 28, Southeastern 0

Greenon 42, Cedarville 7

Greenville 21, West Carrollton 14

Hardin Northern 52, Elgin 42

Harrison 38, Talawanda 7

Indian Lake 42, Ben Logan 14

Kings 35, Lebanon 0

Lakota East 34, Sycamore 27

Lakota West 28, Mason 7

Lima Bath 35, Celina 13

Little Miami 24, Loveland 21

Lockland 45, MVCA 6

London 34, Jonathan Alder 7

Mariemont 51, Finneytown 14

Marion Local 35, Delphos SJ’s 0

McNicholas 20, Alter 7

Mechanicsburg 49, Triad 14

Miamisburg 22, Northmont 16

Milton-Union 41, Miami East 0

Moeller 28, La Salle 14

Monroe 24, Carlisle 21

North Union 42, Northwestern 0

Northridge 49, Covington 6

Parkway 53, Minster 29

Piqua 77, Fairborn 0

Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 7

Princeton 55, Oak Hills 13

Reading 34, Madeira 0

Ridgedale 42, Crestline 15

Riverside 31, Troy Christian 0

Roger Bacon 42, Norwood 6

Ross 26, Northwest 14

Springfield 17, Fairmont 0

Springfield Shawnee 35, Kenton Ridge 7

St. Henry 41, Fort Recovery 7

St. Marys 25, Lima Shawnee 3

St. Xavier 52, Elder 14

Tri-Village 56, Tri-County North 0

Trotwood 28, Belmont 3

Turpin 34, Walnut Hills 13

Upper Scioto Valley 34, Perry 14

Urbana 23, Graham 18

Van Wert 32, Ottawa-Glandorf 27

Versailles 24, New Bremen 19

Wapakoneta 34, Kenton 0

Wayne 41, Beavercreek 8

Waynesfield 28, Ridgemont 8

Waynesfield-Goshen 28, Ridgemont 8

West Jefferson 35, Northeastern 0

Western Brown 41, New Richmond 0

Wilmington 49, Batavia 3

Winton Woods 40, Milford 13

Thursday’s Results

Meadowdale 46, Thurgood Marshall 0

Tippecanoe 30, Xenia 0

Troy 23, Sidney 6

BOX SCORES

BADIN 62, CARROLL 0

B 28 20 7 7 – 62

C 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

B: Walsh 25 run (Niesen kick).

B: Rawlings 5 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

B: Moore 9 run (Niesen kick).

B: Moore 50 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

Second Quarter

B: Russo 58 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

B: Rawlings 4 run (kick fail).

B: Yordy 8 run (Warner kick).

Third Quarter

B: Yordy 47 run (kick good).

Fourth Quarter

B: Wright 32 run (Warner kick).

CENTERVILLE 45, SPRINGBORO 26

S 0 13 13 0 – 26

C 17 14 14 0 – 45

First Quarter

C: Harrison 1 run (Courville kick).

C: Bruder 40 interception return (Courville kick).

C: Courville 39 FG.

Second Quarter

S: Ruzzo 23 run (Williams kick).

C: Smith 32 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

C: Harrison 6 run (Courville kick).

S: Flynn 30 pass from Ruzzo (pass fail).

Third Quarter

C: Bruder 31 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

S: Zier 12 pass from Feldman (kick fail).

C: Wakilongo 5 run (Courville kick).

S: Leach 69 pass from Feldman (Williams kick).

FAIRFIELD 28, HAMILTON 14

H 0 0 14 0 – 14

F 6 7 7 8 – 28

First Quarter

F: Fataki 9 run (run fail).

Second Quarter

F: Bivins 2 run (McGuire kick).

Third Quarter

H: Ware 55 pass from Givens (Ramey kick).

F: Fisher 19 run (McGuire kick).

H: Ishmail 15 pass from Ware (Ramey kick).

F: Bivins 4 run (Fisher run).

GREENVILLE 21, WEST CARROLLTON 14

WC 0 7 7 0 – 14

G 7 7 7 0 – 21

First Quarter

G: Bush 1 run (Ernst kick).

Second Quarter

G: Bryant 25 pass from Bush (Ernst kick).

WC: Kadari 64 kickoff return (Hayes kick).

Third Quarter

WC: Anthony 51 pass from McKinney (Hayes kick).

G: Bryant 58 pass from Bush (Ernst kick).

HARRISON 38, TALAWANDA 7

H 21 17 0 0 – 38

T 0 0 7 0 – 7

First Quarter

H: Young 15 run (Swope kick).

H: Young 3 run (Swope kick).

H: Young 11 run (Swope kick).

Second Quarter

H: Young 1 run (Swope kick).

H: Moore 2 run (Swope kick).

H: Swope 32 FG.

Third Quarter

T: Leitch 2 run (Young kick).

LAKOTA EAST 34, SYCAMORE 27

S 6 14 7 0 – 27

LE 7 13 7 7 – 34

First Quarter

LE: Kathman 6 run (Hoffman kick).

S: Teuimeh 4 pass from Ingle (kick fail).

Second Quarter

S: Ingle 8 run (Hogan kick).

LE: Vanhosser 36 pass from Kathman (kick fail).

S: Ingle 18 run (Hogan kick).

LE: Davis 4 run (Hoffman kick).

Third Quarter

S: Ingle 2 run (Hogan kick).

Fourth Quarter

LE: Kenrich 23 pass from Kathman (Hoffman kick).

MECHANICSBURG 49, TRIAD 14

M 14 21 7 7 – 49

T 0 0 7 7 – 14

First Quarter

M: Conley 54 run (Mascadri kick).

M: Hurst 5 run (Mascadri kick).

Second Quarter

M: Hursey 14 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

M: Hurst 8 run (Mascadri kick).

M: Roland 65 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

Third Quarter

T: Bails 1 run (Brown kick).

M: Hurst 25 run (Mascadri kick).

Fourth Quarter

M: Smith 25 run (Mascadri kick).

T: Simpson 26 run (Brown kick).

NORTHRIDGE 49, COVINGTON 6

N 14 14 7 14 – 49

C 0 6 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

N: Kelly 24 run (kick fail).

N: Turpin 9 run (Holloway reception).

Second Quarter

C: Sherman 4 run (kick fail).

N: Turpin 15 run (Andres kick).

N: Turpin 77 run (Andres kick).

Third Quarter

N: Kelly 2 run (Andres kick).

Fourth Quarter

N: Hills 26 run (Andres kick).

N: Hill 23 run (Andres kick).

PIQUA 77, FAIRBORN 0

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

P 35 35 0 7 – 77

First Quarter

P: Medley 59 run (Trombley kick).

P: Kemp 2 run (Trombley kick).

P: Miller 35 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

P: Medley 1 run (Trombley kick).

P: Barron 66 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

P: Ouhl 9 run (Trombley kick).

P: Kemp 20 run (Trombley kick).

P: Warner 20 run (Trombley kick).

P: Kemp 46 run (Trombley kick).

P: Miller 1 run (Trombley kick).

Fourth Quarter

P: Warner 2 run (Trombley kick).

RIVERSIDE 31, TROY CHRISTIAN 0

R 14 10 7 0 – 31

TC 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

R: Shockey 7 run (Bender kick).

R: Shockey 25 run (Shockey kick).

Second Quarter

R: Shockey 4 run (Bender kick).

R: Bender 27 FG.

Third Quarter

R: Shockey 2 run (Bender kick).

SPRINGFIELD 17, FAIRMONT 0

S 3 14 0 0 – 17

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

S: Yost 28 FG.

Second Quarter

S: Smoot 10 run (Yost kick).

S: Brown 48 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

TIPPECANOE 30, XENIA 0

X 0 0 0 0 – 0

T 10 13 7 0 – 30

First Quarter

X: Safety.

T: Rindler 23 pass from Poronsky (Rindler run).

Second Quarter

T: Everhart 4 run (pass fail).

T: Butera 19 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).

Third Quarter

T: RIndler 21 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).

TROY 23, SIDNEY 6

S 0 6 0 0 – 6

T 10 0 0 13 – 23

First Quarter

T: Kleinhenz 22 FG.

T: Wolke 14 run (Kleinhenz kick).

Second Quarter

S: Vordemark 2 run (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

T: Ward 7 run (Kleinhenz kick).

T: Ward 3 run (kick fail).

WAYNE 41, BEAVERCREEK 8

W 7 21 13 0 – 41

B 0 8 0 0 – 8

First Quarter

W: Dorsey 23 run (Daulton kick).

Second Quarter

W: Kinley 69 punt return (Daulton kick).

W: Brown 1 pass from Lewis (Daulton kick).

B: Hernandez 90 kickoff return (Arnold reception).

W: Mukes III 10 pass from Lewis (Daulton kick).

Third Quarter

W: Hunter 27 pass from Lewis (kick fail).

W: Lewis 2 run (Daulton kick).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Alter 1, Indian Hill 1: Battaglia (A) goal, Eduafo (A) assist.

Anderson 3, McNicholas 0

Beavercreek 2, Walnut Hills 0: Wightman (B) goal, Rodriguez (B) goal, Roberts (B) 6 saves shutout.

Bexley 4, Jonathan Alder 0

Brookville 8, Middletown Madison 0

Catholic Central 3, Graham 0

Centerville 5, St. Charles 1

Fenwick 3, Middletown 1

Lakota West 0, Elder 0

Legacy Christian 3, Urbana 1

Oakwood 3, Springboro 0

Ponitz 11, Stivers 1: Kashindi (P) 3 goals 3 assists, Saldi (P) 3 goals 1 assist.

Princeton 2, Bethel-Tate 2

St. Xavier 1, Mason 0

Summit Country Day 2, Tippecanoe 1

Turpin 2, Oak Hills 0

West Liberty-Salem 0, Ben Logan 0

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 2, Lebanon 0

Ben Logan 1, Piqua 0

Carroll 2, Bellbrook 1

Colerain 0, Harrison 0

Fairfield 2, Kings 1

Graham 2, Catholic Central 0

Indian Hill 1, Tippecanoe 1

Kenton Ridge 1, Milton-Union 1

Lakota West 1, Turpin 0

Lima Shawnee 5, Bellefontaine 0

Mason 0, Ursuline Academy 0

Monroe 5, Edgewood 0

National Trail 3, Northeastern 2

Newton 1, Troy Christian 0

Oak Hills 1, West Clermont 0

Oakwood 2, Northmont 0

Ross 9, Princeton 0

Springboro 1, Sycamore 0

Wayne 5, Fairborn 3

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Oakwood 0

New Bremen 3, Fort Loramie 0: Barhorst (FL) 14 assists, Sholtis (FL) 8 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 15 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: Wildermuth (T) 24 assists 3 aces, Voisard (T) 10 digs 7 kills, Mader (T) 7 kills.

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Upper Arlington 3, Centerville Gold 2: Hinshaw (C) def. Basil 6-1, 6-2; Richard (U) def. E.Alappatt 6-0, 6-2; Leach (U) def. Avers 6-1, 6-0. E.Mizer/Roth (U) def. Caldwell/Aliaga 6-4, 6-2; Siler/MacPherson (C) def. Hawley/Webster 7-6, 6-2.

Girls Field Hockey

Saturday’s Results

Oakwood 3, Summit Country Day 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 9/22-9/23
2
H.S. Results 9/20-9/21
3
H.S. Results 9/17-9/18
4
H.S. Results 9/15-9/16
5
H.S. Results 9/13-9/14
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top