H.S. Results 9/24-9/25

PREP RESULTS
Football
Saturday’s Results
Cin. College Prep 56, Dayton Christian 6
Cin. Country Day 40, St. Bernard 8
Landmark Christian 42, Middletown Christian 0
Purcell Marian 61, CHCA 28
Friday’s Results
Anderson 49, West Clermont 7
Ansonia 37, Twin Valley South 7
Arcanum 48, National Trail 14
Badin 62, Carroll 0
Bellbrook 42, Waynesville 17
Bellefontaine 23, Tecumseh 18
Bethel 21, Lehman Catholic 17
Blanchester 37, Clermont Northeastern 13
Brookville 41, Valley View 26
Butler 17, Hopewell-Loudon 14
Catholic Central 28, Madison-Plains 25
Centerville 45, Springboro 26
Chaminade Julienne 32, Fenwick 0
Clark Montessori 32, New Miami 25, OT
Clinton-Massie 69, Goshen 14
Coldwater 42, Anna 7
Colerain 28, Middletown 13
Dixie 35, Bradford 14
Dunbar 12, Ponitz 9
Eaton 51, Middletown Madison 0
Edon 24, Fort Loramie 21
Edgewood 52, Mount Healthy 13
Elida 17, Defiance 7
Fairbanks 42, West Liberty-Salem 7
Fairfield 28, Hamilton 14
Franklin 41, Oakwood 21
Greeneview 28, Southeastern 0
Greenon 42, Cedarville 7
Greenville 21, West Carrollton 14
Hardin Northern 52, Elgin 42
Harrison 38, Talawanda 7
Indian Lake 42, Ben Logan 14
Kings 35, Lebanon 0
Lakota East 34, Sycamore 27
Lakota West 28, Mason 7
Lima Bath 35, Celina 13
Little Miami 24, Loveland 21
Lockland 45, MVCA 6
London 34, Jonathan Alder 7
Mariemont 51, Finneytown 14
Marion Local 35, Delphos SJ’s 0
McNicholas 20, Alter 7
Mechanicsburg 49, Triad 14
Miamisburg 22, Northmont 16
Milton-Union 41, Miami East 0
Moeller 28, La Salle 14
Monroe 24, Carlisle 21
North Union 42, Northwestern 0
Northridge 49, Covington 6
Parkway 53, Minster 29
Piqua 77, Fairborn 0
Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 7
Princeton 55, Oak Hills 13
Reading 34, Madeira 0
Ridgedale 42, Crestline 15
Riverside 31, Troy Christian 0
Roger Bacon 42, Norwood 6
Ross 26, Northwest 14
Springfield 17, Fairmont 0
Springfield Shawnee 35, Kenton Ridge 7
St. Henry 41, Fort Recovery 7
St. Marys 25, Lima Shawnee 3
St. Xavier 52, Elder 14
Tri-Village 56, Tri-County North 0
Trotwood 28, Belmont 3
Turpin 34, Walnut Hills 13
Upper Scioto Valley 34, Perry 14
Urbana 23, Graham 18
Van Wert 32, Ottawa-Glandorf 27
Versailles 24, New Bremen 19
Wapakoneta 34, Kenton 0
Wayne 41, Beavercreek 8
Waynesfield 28, Ridgemont 8
Waynesfield-Goshen 28, Ridgemont 8
West Jefferson 35, Northeastern 0
Western Brown 41, New Richmond 0
Wilmington 49, Batavia 3
Winton Woods 40, Milford 13
Thursday’s Results
Meadowdale 46, Thurgood Marshall 0
Tippecanoe 30, Xenia 0
Troy 23, Sidney 6
BOX SCORES
BADIN 62, CARROLL 0
B 28 20 7 7 – 62
C 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
B: Walsh 25 run (Niesen kick).
B: Rawlings 5 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).
B: Moore 9 run (Niesen kick).
B: Moore 50 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).
Second Quarter
B: Russo 58 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).
B: Rawlings 4 run (kick fail).
B: Yordy 8 run (Warner kick).
Third Quarter
B: Yordy 47 run (kick good).
Fourth Quarter
B: Wright 32 run (Warner kick).
CENTERVILLE 45, SPRINGBORO 26
S 0 13 13 0 – 26
C 17 14 14 0 – 45
First Quarter
C: Harrison 1 run (Courville kick).
C: Bruder 40 interception return (Courville kick).
C: Courville 39 FG.
Second Quarter
S: Ruzzo 23 run (Williams kick).
C: Smith 32 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).
C: Harrison 6 run (Courville kick).
S: Flynn 30 pass from Ruzzo (pass fail).
Third Quarter
C: Bruder 31 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).
S: Zier 12 pass from Feldman (kick fail).
C: Wakilongo 5 run (Courville kick).
S: Leach 69 pass from Feldman (Williams kick).
FAIRFIELD 28, HAMILTON 14
H 0 0 14 0 – 14
F 6 7 7 8 – 28
First Quarter
F: Fataki 9 run (run fail).
Second Quarter
F: Bivins 2 run (McGuire kick).
Third Quarter
H: Ware 55 pass from Givens (Ramey kick).
F: Fisher 19 run (McGuire kick).
H: Ishmail 15 pass from Ware (Ramey kick).
F: Bivins 4 run (Fisher run).
GREENVILLE 21, WEST CARROLLTON 14
WC 0 7 7 0 – 14
G 7 7 7 0 – 21
First Quarter
G: Bush 1 run (Ernst kick).
Second Quarter
G: Bryant 25 pass from Bush (Ernst kick).
WC: Kadari 64 kickoff return (Hayes kick).
Third Quarter
WC: Anthony 51 pass from McKinney (Hayes kick).
G: Bryant 58 pass from Bush (Ernst kick).
HARRISON 38, TALAWANDA 7
H 21 17 0 0 – 38
T 0 0 7 0 – 7
First Quarter
H: Young 15 run (Swope kick).
H: Young 3 run (Swope kick).
H: Young 11 run (Swope kick).
Second Quarter
H: Young 1 run (Swope kick).
H: Moore 2 run (Swope kick).
H: Swope 32 FG.
Third Quarter
T: Leitch 2 run (Young kick).
LAKOTA EAST 34, SYCAMORE 27
S 6 14 7 0 – 27
LE 7 13 7 7 – 34
First Quarter
LE: Kathman 6 run (Hoffman kick).
S: Teuimeh 4 pass from Ingle (kick fail).
Second Quarter
S: Ingle 8 run (Hogan kick).
LE: Vanhosser 36 pass from Kathman (kick fail).
S: Ingle 18 run (Hogan kick).
LE: Davis 4 run (Hoffman kick).
Third Quarter
S: Ingle 2 run (Hogan kick).
Fourth Quarter
LE: Kenrich 23 pass from Kathman (Hoffman kick).
MECHANICSBURG 49, TRIAD 14
M 14 21 7 7 – 49
T 0 0 7 7 – 14
First Quarter
M: Conley 54 run (Mascadri kick).
M: Hurst 5 run (Mascadri kick).
Second Quarter
M: Hursey 14 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).
M: Hurst 8 run (Mascadri kick).
M: Roland 65 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).
Third Quarter
T: Bails 1 run (Brown kick).
M: Hurst 25 run (Mascadri kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: Smith 25 run (Mascadri kick).
T: Simpson 26 run (Brown kick).
NORTHRIDGE 49, COVINGTON 6
N 14 14 7 14 – 49
C 0 6 0 0 – 6
First Quarter
N: Kelly 24 run (kick fail).
N: Turpin 9 run (Holloway reception).
Second Quarter
C: Sherman 4 run (kick fail).
N: Turpin 15 run (Andres kick).
N: Turpin 77 run (Andres kick).
Third Quarter
N: Kelly 2 run (Andres kick).
Fourth Quarter
N: Hills 26 run (Andres kick).
N: Hill 23 run (Andres kick).
PIQUA 77, FAIRBORN 0
F 0 0 0 0 – 0
P 35 35 0 7 – 77
First Quarter
P: Medley 59 run (Trombley kick).
P: Kemp 2 run (Trombley kick).
P: Miller 35 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).
P: Medley 1 run (Trombley kick).
P: Barron 66 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).
Second Quarter
P: Ouhl 9 run (Trombley kick).
P: Kemp 20 run (Trombley kick).
P: Warner 20 run (Trombley kick).
P: Kemp 46 run (Trombley kick).
P: Miller 1 run (Trombley kick).
Fourth Quarter
P: Warner 2 run (Trombley kick).
RIVERSIDE 31, TROY CHRISTIAN 0
R 14 10 7 0 – 31
TC 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
R: Shockey 7 run (Bender kick).
R: Shockey 25 run (Shockey kick).
Second Quarter
R: Shockey 4 run (Bender kick).
R: Bender 27 FG.
Third Quarter
R: Shockey 2 run (Bender kick).
SPRINGFIELD 17, FAIRMONT 0
S 3 14 0 0 – 17
F 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
S: Yost 28 FG.
Second Quarter
S: Smoot 10 run (Yost kick).
S: Brown 48 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
TIPPECANOE 30, XENIA 0
X 0 0 0 0 – 0
T 10 13 7 0 – 30
First Quarter
X: Safety.
T: Rindler 23 pass from Poronsky (Rindler run).
Second Quarter
T: Everhart 4 run (pass fail).
T: Butera 19 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).
Third Quarter
T: RIndler 21 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).
TROY 23, SIDNEY 6
S 0 6 0 0 – 6
T 10 0 0 13 – 23
First Quarter
T: Kleinhenz 22 FG.
T: Wolke 14 run (Kleinhenz kick).
Second Quarter
S: Vordemark 2 run (pass fail).
Fourth Quarter
T: Ward 7 run (Kleinhenz kick).
T: Ward 3 run (kick fail).
WAYNE 41, BEAVERCREEK 8
W 7 21 13 0 – 41
B 0 8 0 0 – 8
First Quarter
W: Dorsey 23 run (Daulton kick).
Second Quarter
W: Kinley 69 punt return (Daulton kick).
W: Brown 1 pass from Lewis (Daulton kick).
B: Hernandez 90 kickoff return (Arnold reception).
W: Mukes III 10 pass from Lewis (Daulton kick).
Third Quarter
W: Hunter 27 pass from Lewis (kick fail).
W: Lewis 2 run (Daulton kick).
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Alter 1, Indian Hill 1: Battaglia (A) goal, Eduafo (A) assist.
Anderson 3, McNicholas 0
Beavercreek 2, Walnut Hills 0: Wightman (B) goal, Rodriguez (B) goal, Roberts (B) 6 saves shutout.
Bexley 4, Jonathan Alder 0
Brookville 8, Middletown Madison 0
Catholic Central 3, Graham 0
Centerville 5, St. Charles 1
Fenwick 3, Middletown 1
Lakota West 0, Elder 0
Legacy Christian 3, Urbana 1
Oakwood 3, Springboro 0
Ponitz 11, Stivers 1: Kashindi (P) 3 goals 3 assists, Saldi (P) 3 goals 1 assist.
Princeton 2, Bethel-Tate 2
St. Xavier 1, Mason 0
Summit Country Day 2, Tippecanoe 1
Turpin 2, Oak Hills 0
West Liberty-Salem 0, Ben Logan 0
Girls Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Beavercreek 2, Lebanon 0
Ben Logan 1, Piqua 0
Carroll 2, Bellbrook 1
Colerain 0, Harrison 0
Fairfield 2, Kings 1
Graham 2, Catholic Central 0
Indian Hill 1, Tippecanoe 1
Kenton Ridge 1, Milton-Union 1
Lakota West 1, Turpin 0
Lima Shawnee 5, Bellefontaine 0
Mason 0, Ursuline Academy 0
Monroe 5, Edgewood 0
National Trail 3, Northeastern 2
Newton 1, Troy Christian 0
Oak Hills 1, West Clermont 0
Oakwood 2, Northmont 0
Ross 9, Princeton 0
Springboro 1, Sycamore 0
Wayne 5, Fairborn 3
Girls Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Oakwood 0
New Bremen 3, Fort Loramie 0: Barhorst (FL) 14 assists, Sholtis (FL) 8 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 15 digs.
Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: Wildermuth (T) 24 assists 3 aces, Voisard (T) 10 digs 7 kills, Mader (T) 7 kills.
Girls Tennis
Friday’s Results
Upper Arlington 3, Centerville Gold 2: Hinshaw (C) def. Basil 6-1, 6-2; Richard (U) def. E.Alappatt 6-0, 6-2; Leach (U) def. Avers 6-1, 6-0. E.Mizer/Roth (U) def. Caldwell/Aliaga 6-4, 6-2; Siler/MacPherson (C) def. Hawley/Webster 7-6, 6-2.
Girls Field Hockey
Saturday’s Results
Oakwood 3, Summit Country Day 0
