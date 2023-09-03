H.S. Results 9/2: Week 3 football scores, boxes

PREP RESULTS
Football
Saturday’s Results
Badin 42, Edgewood 14
Col. South 28, Belmont 0
SBEP 40, Shroder 20
Wyoming 44, Aiken 6
Friday’s Results
Anderson 44, Lebanon 14
Anna 40, St. Henry 18
Ansonia 64, Dixie 6
Arcanum 6, Mississinawa Valley 0
Batavia 20, Clermont Northeastern 8
Beavercreek 39, Thurgood Marshall 8
Bellefontaine 45, Licking Heights 14
Big Walnut 41, Franklin 14
Bishop Hartley 21, Chaminade Julienne 7
Bloom-Carroll 42, Jonathan Alder 0
Bradford 44, New Miami 7
Brookville 48, Graham 6
Cedarville 27, Fairbanks 6
Celina 17, Van Wert 14
Centerville 28, Pickerington Central 17
Cin. College Prep 34, Norwood 16
Cin. Country Day 35, North College Hill 0
Clinton-Massie 24, Tri-Valley 14
Coldwater 35, Fort Recovery 7
Defiance 30, St. Marys 15
DuPont Manual (KY) 24, Taft 8
East Central 38, Moeller 28
Eaton 28, Talawanda 7
Elder 28, Springboro 7
Elida 30, Kenton 22
Fairborn 34, West Carrollton 6
Fenwick 23, Monroe 20
Fort Loramie 48, Covington 0
Hamilton 37, Mason 6
Harrison 35, Indian Hill 17
Indian Lake 28, Allen East 27
Kenton Ridge 3, Col. Mifflin 0
Kings 35, Walnut Hills 12
La Salle 14, Fairmont 7
Lakota West 33, Fairfield 0
Lehman Catholic 56, Ben Logan 14
Lima Bath 20, Lima Shawnee 17, OT
London 49, Western Brown 14
Marion Local 42, Minster 7
McCallie (TN) 34, St. Xavier 11
McNicholas 35, Goshen 7
Mechanicsburg 47, Greenon 7
Miami East 17, Northwestern 15
Miamisburg 57, Ponitz 6
Middletown Madison 38, Troy Christian 7
Mount Healthy 22, Wilmington 7
New Bremen 50, Parkway 15
New Richmond 48, Western Hills 26
Northeastern 41, Catholic Central 8
Northland 37, Carroll 17
Northmont 47, Dunbar 16
Northridge 30, Carlisle 22
Oak Hills 21, Colerain 14
Oakwood 35, Milton-Union 14
Preble Shawnee 28, National Trail 13
Princeton 30, Lakota East 16
Reading 70, Summit Country Day 7
Riverside 45, Spencerville 10
Roger Bacon 20, Hughes 14
Ross 48, Northwest 3
Southeastern 42, Triad 19
Springfield Shawnee 42, Tecumseh 14
Stebbins 17, Piqua 14
Sycamore 35, Middletown 17
Tippecanoe 49, Greenville 6
Tri-County North 76, Dayton Christian 20
Tri-Village 35, Twin Valley South 14
Trotwood 21, Springfield 20
Turpin 42, Little Miami 20
Urbana 42, Bethel 17
Valley View 42, Bellbrook 21
Versailles 41, Delphos St. John’s 0
Wapakoneta 45, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Wayne 22, Akron SVSM 11
Waynesville 34, Blanchester 14
West Jefferson 49, Madison Plains 14
West Liberty-Salem 41, Greeneview 19
Williamsburg 34, Mariemont 28
Winton Woods 21, West Clermont 13
Xenia 24, Sidney 15
Zane Trace 17, North Union 14
Thursday’s Results
Alter 35, Meadowdale 0
Taylor 34, Gamble Montessori 8
Troy 16, Butler 7
BOX SCORES
ALTER 35, MEADOWDALE 0
A 14 14 7 0 – 35
M 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
A: Owens 17 run (Arcuri kick).
A: Jones 35 run (Arcuri kick).
Second Quarter
A: Russ 33 pass from Neace (Arcuri kick).
A: Russ 31 pass from Neace (Arcuri kick).
Third Quarter
A: Rose 43 run (Arcuri kick).
ANDERSON 44, LEBANON 14
L 7 7 0 0 – 14
A 15 7 8 14 – 44
First Quarter
A: Jallick 12 pass from Burnam (Berg run).
L: Koch 36 pass from Faler (Forte kick).
A: Berg 2 run (Goethe kick).
Second Quarter
L: Roddy 33 pass from Faler (Forte kick).
A: Berg 6 run (Goethe kick).
Third Quarter
A: Berg 27 run (Piening run).
Fourth Quarter
A: Berg 5 run (Goethe kick).
A: Smith 23 pass from Burnam (Goethe kick).
ARCANUM 6, MISSISSINAWA VALLEY 0
A 0 0 6 0 – 6
MV 0 0 0 0 – 0
Third Quarter
A: Jarrett pass from Miller (fail).
BROOKVILLE 49, GRAHAM 6
B 7 21 14 7 – 49
G 0 6 0 0 – 6
First Quarter
B: Mehr 49 run (Adams kick).
Second Quarter
B: Lenser 5 run (Adams kick).
B: Adams 1 run (Adams kick).
G: Ward 32 pass from Stull (kick fail).
B: Hoover 14 pass from Mehr (Adams kick).
Third Quarter
B: Moore 10 run (Adams kick).
B: Karlsson 2 run (Adams kick).
Fourth Quarter
B: Moore 7 run (Lamb kick).
CENTERVILLE 28, PICKERINGTON CENT. 17
PC 0 9 0 8 – 17
C 8 0 10 10 – 28
First Quarter
C: Newcomb 2 run (Newcomb run).
Second Quarter
PC: Goulet 43 FG.
PC: Harrison 76 interception return (pass fail).
Third Quarter
C: Gantz 34 FG.
C: Cowgill 7 pass from Wells (Gantz kick).
Fourth Quarter
C: Montgomery 14 pass from Wells (Gantz kick).
PC: Alexander 5 pass from Williams (Alexander run).
C: Gantz 29 FG.
EATON 28, TALAWANDA 7
T 0 0 0 7 – 7
E 7 0 21 0 – 28
First Quarter
E: Simpson 7 run (Hewitt kick).
Third Quarter
E: Atkins 29 run (Hewitt kick).
E: Orr 39 pass from Atkins (Hewitt kick).
E: Deem 7 pass from Atkins (Hewitt kick).
Fourth Quarter
T: McAfee 13 pass from Leitch (Motta kick).
ELDER 28, SPRINGBORO 7
S 0 0 0 7 – 7
E 14 7 0 7 – 28
First Quarter
E: Brass 12 run (Roth kick).
E: Brass 1 run (Roth kick).
Second Quarter
E: Thamann 6 run (Roth kick).
Fourth Quarter
E: Dugan 4 run (Roth kick).
S: Newdigate 35 run (Greenberg kick).
FENWICK 23, MONROE 20
M 0 0 7 13 – 20
F 0 3 14 6 – 23
Second Quarter
F: Morris 52 FG.
Third Quarter
F: Schmuelling 2 run (Morris kick).
M: Marcum 9 run (Sheridan kick).
F: Schmuelling 4 run (Morris kick).
Fourth Quarter
M: Conkleton 17 run (Sheridan kick).
M: Jyan 1 run (kick fail).
F: Kiser 6 pass from Rickert (kick fail).
INDIAN LAKE 28, ALLEN EAST 27
AE 7 6 8 6 – 27
IL 0 7 7 14 – 28
First Quarter
AE: Pinks 2 run (Shafer kick).
Second Quarter
AE: Schultz 5 pass from Thompson (fail).
IL: Lillard 4 run (Cummins kick).
Third Quarter
IL: Clay 16 pass from Lillard (Cummins kick).
AE: Pinks 27 run (Clum run).
Fourth Quarter
AE: Thompson 1 run (fail).
IL: Lillard 6 pass from Lillard (Cummins kick).
IL: Cosby 2 run (Cummins kick).
LA SALLE 14, FAIRMONT 7
F 0 0 0 7 – 7
LS 7 7 0 0 – 14
First Quarter
LS: Kreidler 1 run (Schroer kick).
Second Quarter
LS: Welter 39 pass from McLaughlin (Schroer kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Dunlevey 12 pass from Baker (Gehring kick).
LAKOTA WEST 33, FAIRFIELD 0
LW 21 7 3 2 – 33
F 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
LW: Mason 52 pass from Wiles (Brenner kick).
LW: Davis 30 fumble return (Benner kick).
LW: Gonzeles Jr. 3 run (Benner kick).
Second Quarter
LW: Wilson 31 pass from Wiles (Benner kick).
Third Quarter
LW: Benner 24 FG.
Fourth Quarter
F: Safety.
MIAMI EAST 17, NORTHWESTERN 15
N 7 0 0 8 – 15
ME 0 14 3 0 – 17
First Quarter
N: Estes 16 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).
Second Quarter
ME: McDaniel 21 interception return (Staley kick).
ME: Smith 18 interception return (Staley kick).
Third Quarter
ME: Staley 22 FG.
Fourth Quarter
N: Romine 6 pass from Smith (Smith reception).
NORTHMONT 47, DUNBAR 16
N 19 21 0 7 – 47
D 2 8 6 0 – 16
First Quarter
N: Wilkins 13 pass from Cortner (kick fail).
N: Wilkins 24 pass from Cortner (kick fail).
N: Wilkins 38 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).
N: Safety.
Second Quarter
D: Graves 2 run (Young reception).
N: Wilkins 9 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).
N: Wilkins 7 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).
N: Lupton 3 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).
Third Quarter
D: Wilson 24 interception return (run fail).
Fourth Quarter
N: Wilkins 21 pass from Staggs (Warren kick).
PRINCETON 30, LAKOTA EAST 16
LE 0 7 6 3 – 16
P 0 17 13 0 – 30
Second Quarter
LE: Hooks 1 run (Herr kick).
P: Hambrick 18 run (Evans kick).
P: Hunter 54 punt return (Evans kick).
P: Kimble 28 FG.
Third Quarter
P: Houston 42 pass from Hambrick (pass fail).
LE: Vogelmann 21 pass from Kitna (pass fail).
P: Birch 4 run (Evans kick).
Fourth Quarter
LE: Herr 22 FG.
ROSS 48, NORTHWEST 3
N 3 0 0 0 – 3
R 13 28 7 0 – 48
First Quarter
R: Caldwell 3 run (Sparks kick).
R: Caldwell 2 run (kick fail).
N: Walker 35 FG.
Second Quarter
R: Caldwell 1 run (Sparks kick).
R: Severance 80 run (Sparks kick).
R: Caldwell 1 run (Sparks kick).
R: Kugler 82 interception return (Sparks kick).
Third Quarter
R: Caldwell 9 run (Sparks kick).
STEBBINS 17, PIQUA 14
P 0 7 0 7 – 14
S 0 7 0 10 – 17
Second Quarter
P: Thomas 5 run (Heath kick).
S: Cunningham 54 pass from McCormick (Holman kick).
Fourth Quarter
S: Harris 29 pass from McCormick (Holman kick).
P: Burns 3 run (Kuhlman kick).
S: Holman 25 FG.
SYCAMORE 35, MIDDLETOWN 17
M 10 7 0 0 – 17
S 7 14 7 7 – 35
First Quarter
M: King 39 FG.
M: Landers 1 run (King kick).
S: Harney 6 run (Schnelle kick).
Second Quarter
M: Schroeder 8 pass from Landers (King kick).
S: Garrett 88 pass from Truter (Schnelle kick).
S: Brenam 1 run (Schnelle kick).
Third Quarter
S: Harney 12 pass from Truter (Schnelle kick).
Fourth Quarter
S: Harney 30 run (Schnelle kick).
TROY 16, BUTLER 7
B 0 0 0 7 – 7
T 0 0 7 9 – 16
Third Quarter
T: Manson 2 run (Stoltz kick).
Fourth Quarter
T: Gorman 44 pass from Kirkpatrick (Stoltz kick).
B: Bates 10 run (Reckner kick).
B: Safety.
WAYNE 22, AKRON SVSM 11
SVSM 0 11 0 0 – 11
W 0 0 8 14 – 22
Second Quarter
SVSM: Johnson 31 run (Fielder reception).
SVSM: Dennee 34 FG.
Third Quarter
W: Portis 51 pass from Lewis (Miesse reception).
Fourth Quarter
W: Lewis 2 run (Shaw kick).
W: Williams-West 37 interception return (Heinrich kick).
WAYNESVILLE 34, BLANCHESTER 14
W 0 17 7 10 – 34
B 0 7 7 0 – 14
Second Quarter
W: Lundy 5 run (Berrey kick).
B: Musselman 57 pass from Sipple (Daniels kick).
W: Davis 33 pass from Amburgy (Berrey kick).
W: Berrey 35 FG.
Third Quarter
W: Lundy 9 run (Berrey kick).
B: Dick 11 pass from Sipple (Daniels kick).
Fourth Quarter
W: Berrey 23 FG.
W: Lundy 70 run (Berrey kick).
XENIA 24, SIDNEY 15
S 0 7 0 8 – 15
X 7 7 3 7 – 24
First Quarter
X: Underwood 44 pass from McManus (Leonard kick).
Second Quarter
S: Spradling 90 run (Flynn kick).
X: Jones 5 run (Leonard kick).
Third Quarter
X: Leonard 36 FG.
Fourth Quarter
X: Johnson 7 run (Leonard kick).
S: Fleming 72 pass from Herron (Herron reception).
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Beavercreek 2, Elder 0: B: McClure goal, Trimmer goal.
Centerville 5, Mason 0
Chaminade Julienne 4, Yellow Springs 0: Yates goal assist.
Eaton 9, Greenville 0: E: Downs 2 goals 2 assists, Kopf 2 goals 2 assists, Dungan 2 goals 1 assist.
Fairbanks 3, Ben Logan 2: BL: Miller goal, Stanley goal, Studebaker 2 assists. F: Kelley goal, Pacheco goal, Beekman goal.
Indian Hill 5, Carroll 4: C: Seymour 3 goals, Schumann goal assist, Bryant 2 assists.
McNicholas 0, Mariemont 0
Middletown Madison 1, Deer Park 0: MM: Dwyer goal, Chupka assist, Patterson shutout 7 saves.
Milton-Union 5, Bellefontaine 0: MU: Copp 3 goals, Schauer 1 goal 3 assists, Quesinberry goal. B: Torsell 2 saves.
Summit Country Day 3, Central (PA) 0
Troy Christian 2, Botkins 1: TC: Barnishin 2 goals, Myers 2 assists.
Girls Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Cin. Christian 4, New Richmond 0
Legacy Christian 0, Chaminade Julienne 0
Mariemont 5, Lehman Catholic 4: LC: Dexter 3 goals, Pannapara goal, Hudson assist.
McNicholas 4, Roger Bacon 3
Middletown Madison 7, Deer Park 0: MM: Norvell 2 goals 3 assists, Prince 2 goals 2 assists, Brandel 2 goals.
Mount Notre Dame 3, Beavercreek 1
Springboro 4, Troy 0: S: Blain 2 goals 1 assist, Hicks goal assist, Long goal assist.
Tippecanoe 2, Indian Hill 0: T: Wead goal, Landis goal, Shafer 2 assists.
West Liberty-Salem 7, Springfield Shawnee 0: WLS: Dunham 3 goals 2 assists, Jones 2 assists.
Girls Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
Fort Loramie 3, Versailles 0: FL: Barhorst 39 assists, Brandewie 12 kills, Hoying 11 digs, Luthman 11 digs.
Troy Christian 3, Bradford 0
Friday’s Results
Newton 3, Emmanuel Christian 0: N: Rapp 12 kills, Velkoff 12 assists, Hall 4 digs 3 aces.
Girls Golf
Friday’s Results
Graham 204, Northwestern 216: G: Merritt 42. N: Monroe-McCoy 45.
