HS Results 9/17

Lockland 47, Cin. Country Day 20

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 1, Springboro 0

Benjamin Logan 4, Jackson Center 2

Brookville 8, Franklin 1

Butler 1, Xenia 0

Carlisle 4, Dixie 2

Centerville 7, Springfield 0

Chaminade Julienne 2, Greeneview 0

Colerain 2, Fairfield 1

Dayton Christian 2, Yellow Springs 2

Eaton 6, Preble Shawnee 0

Edgewood 9, Mount Healthy 0

Emmanuel Christian 2, Tri-County North 1

Fairborn 2, Piqua 0: Dierker (F) 1 goal 1 assist, Greene (F) goal, Bray (F) 11 saves.

Greenon 7, Catholic Central 1

Lakota East 8, Hamilton 1

Legacy Christian 4, Bethel 1: Campbell (LC) goal, Entner (LC) goal, Burke (LC) goal, Riddle (LC) goal, Houk (B) goal.

Mason 5, Lakota West 2

Miamisburg 2, Wayne 1

Milton Union 9, Indian Lake 2

Monroe 2, Bellbrook 1: Bruce (M) goal, Combs (M) goal, Bollinger (M) assist.

Northmont 2, Fairmont 1

Oak Hills 5, Princeton 0

Oakwood 3, Carroll 0

Ross 2, Harrison 1

Talawanda 2, Northwest 1

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 0

West Jefferson 6, Madison Plains 0

Wednesday’s Results

Col. Academy 6, Jonathan Alder 0

Greenon 4, Kenton Ridge 2

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bethel 8, Legacy Christian 1

Carlisle 1, Dixie 1

Dayton Christian 10, Yellow Springs 0

Eaton 2, Preble Shawnee 0

Fairbanks 1, Bellefontaine 0

Fairfield 4, Colerain 0

Franklin 3, Brookville 1

Greenon 3, Catholic Central 0

Jonathan Alder 12, Ridgewood 0

Lakota East 2, Hamilton 0

Mason 3, Lakota West 2

Newton 11, National Trail 1: Deeter (N) 4 assists 2 goals, Diceanu (N) 2 goals 2 assists, Szakal (N) 1 goal 2 assists.

Oak Hills 3, Princeton 0

Roger Bacon 5, Norwood 0

Talawanda 3, Northwest 0

Waynesville 6, Middletown Madison 0

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Springboro 0

Carroll 3, McNicholas 1

Centerville 11, Springfield 0

Fairborn 4, Piqua 0: Thomas (F) 4 goals, Newell (F) shutout.

Graham 2, Urbana 1

Miamisburg 3, Wayne 0

Northmont 1, Fairmont 1: Brookhart (N) goal, Sheets (N) assist.

Sidney 0, Tippecanoe 0

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 153, Brookville 192: Wehner (Be) 37, Swanson (Be) 38, Hine (Be) 39, Lemon (Be) 39 .

Fort Recovery 172, New Bremen 202: Lochtefeld (FR) 37, Rammel (FR) 44, Gehle (FR) 45, Muhlenkamp (FR) 46.

Mechanicsburg 3, Greenon 0: Lawhorn (M) 10 kills 10 digs 3 aces, Blakeman (M) 15 digs 2 aces, Ayars (M) 24 assists 5 kills 2 aces.

Oakwood 159, Valley View 204

Springboro 156, Northmont 180: Grotjan (S) 37, Smith (N) 43.

Wednesday’s Results

Botkins 165, Russia 176: Meyer (B) 38, Meyer (B) 41, Sherman (R) 42, Fiessinger (R) 42, Dietz (B) 42.

Carroll 171, Alter 184: Ochs (C) 36.

Newton 176, Bethel 245: Ferrell (N) 40.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Celina 212, Marion Local 231: Marsee (C) 51, Gray (C) 52, Guggenbiller (ML) 53, Fleck (C) 53.

Greenville 186, Troy 195: Jenkinson (G) 39, Davis (T) 44, Fry (G) 47, Reis (G) 47, Stuchell (T) 47.

Wednesday’s Results

Urbana 189, North Union 250: Selvaggio (U) 44, Burnside (U) 46, Ridgwell (U) 48, Trudo (U) 51.

Xenia 181, Greenville 188: Mardis (X) 38, Jenkinson (G) 39, Wagner (X) 42, Fry (G) 44.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Monroe 0: Brandon (M) 7 kills 2 aces 4 blocks, Weiseman (M) 10 digs, Duff (M) 17 assists.

Bradford 3, Tri-County North 0

Centerville 3, Northmont 0: Stewart (N) 16 assists, Kautz (N) 13 digs, Perry (N) 5 kills.

Greenville 3, Fairborn 1: Heider (F) 4 aces 14 assists 8 digs, Williams (F) 7 kills 4 digs, Hart (F) 3 aces 18 digs.

Legacy Christian 3, Middletown Christian 1

Stebbins 3, Butler 2

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: Siefring (T) 11 kills 12 digs, R. Wildermuth (T) 7 kills 3 blocks 12 assists, Husic (T) 8 digs 4 aces 6 kills.

Wednesday’s Results

Newton 3, Cedarville 2: Rapp (N) 36 assists, Walters (N) 13 kills, Dunlevy (N) 11 kills.

Girls Field Hockey

Wednesday’s Results

Oakwood 4, Fairmont 0

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, Fenwick 0: 1S: Lampman def. English 6-0, 6-0; 2S:Shope def. Muia 6-0, 6-1; 3S:Gaynoski def. Brandenburg 6-1, 6-1; 1D: Pojman-Baker def. Wourms-Ross 6-1, 6-2; 2D:Rupper-Collins def. Ulland-Secrest 6-1, 6-0.

Butler 4, Troy 1: 1s Schoenherr (B) def Romick (T) 61 61; 2s Hager (B) def Niemi (T) 61 60; 3s Petty (B) def Bertke (T) 61 60; 1d Bratton/Pithadia (B) def Patel/Rhea (T) 64 36 62; 2d Logan/Rajab (T) def Lewis/Sutter (B) 75 60.

Oakwood 5, Valley View 0: McCloskey (O) def. Holbrook (V) 6-1, 6-0; Hall (O) def. Weaver (V) 6-0, 6-0; Riggs (O) def. Frame (V) 6-3, 6-1; Connelly/Schnell (O) def. Shane/Webb (V) 6-0, 6-0; Ritschel/Bauer (O) def. Eversole/Price (V) 6-2, 6-3.

Wednesday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Alter 2: 1S: Lampman (A) def. Brink 6-0, 6-1; 2S: Arora (B) def. Shope 6-4, 6-0; 3S: Chappers (B) def. Gaynoski 7-5, 6-3; 1D: Pojman-Baker (A) def. Panrangi-Delsing 6-4, 6-2; 2D: Thomas-Pham (B) def. Rupper-Collins 6-2, 6-4.

Mason 5, Oakwood 0

Tippecanoe 5, Stebbins 0: Waibel beat Ho 6-0, 6-0; Shultz beat Angsuwan 6-0, 6-0; Snipes defeated McDonald 6-0, 60; Kaster and McDowell beat Jenkins and Nguyen 6-1, 6-4; Bauer and Lipps beat Scott and Huynh 6-1, 6-0.

