H.S. Results 9/15-9/16

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 2, Troy Christian 1: Isom (A) goal assist, Augustine (A) goal, Barnishin (TC) goal.

Beavercreek 3, Bellbrook 2

Bethel 6, Lehman Catholic 0: Houck (B) 4 goals 1 assist, Keesee (B) goal assist, Brueckman (B) 2 assists.

Butler 5, Northmont 2

Catholic Central 3, West Jefferson 1

Colerain 2, Elder 1

Dunbar 7, Stivers 1: Rwabose (D) 3 goals, Munyurugendo (D) 2 goals.

Dixie 3, Twin Valley South 0

Eaton 2, Carlisle 0

Edgewood 9, Mount Healthy 0

Fairmont 2, Fairborn 0

Middletown 12, Trotwood 0

Northwestern 3, Stebbins 0

Roger Bacon 3, Badin 0

Talawanda 2, Northwest 1

Tippecanoe 2, Miamisburg 1

Troy 2, Belmont 1

Valley View 9, Madison 0

Wayne 4, West Carrollton 1

Waynesville 3, Springfield Shawnee 0

Xenia 1, Springfield 0

Wednesday’s Results

Ben Logan 1, Bellefontaine 1

Fairfield 4, Princeton 2

Tecumseh 1, Graham 0: Alvarado (T) goal, Cruz (T) goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 1, Dayton Christian 0

Carroll 0, Chaminade Julienne 0

Eaton 6, Carlisle 0

Fairbanks 12, Southeastern 0

Greenon 21, Madison Plains 0

Madison 2, Valley View 1

Newton 11, National Trail 0

Twin Valley South 6, Dixie 1

West Liberty-Salem 1, Springfield Shawnee 0

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Fenwick 0

Ben Logan 1, Bellefontaine 0

Centerville 1, Beavercreek 0

Dayton Christian 6, Newton 3: Collins (DC) 2 goals 1 assist.

Fairmont 9, Springfield 0

Jonathan Alder 2, Buckeye Valley 0

Tippecanoe 9, West Carrollton 0

Troy 2, Fairborn 1

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 164, Tri-Village 181: Osborne (TV) 41, Lochard (TV) 48.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 149, Oakwood 160

Waynesville 172, Greeneview 173: Witt (G) 38, Rinehart (G) 39, Gill (G) 47, Brooks (G) 49.

Springfield Invitational

Team Results: Middletown Christian 318; Miamisburg 330; Graham 334; Tippecanoe 340; Troy 342; Northmont 350; Beavercreek 350; Butler 365; Bellefontaine 366; Springfield Shawnee 384; Northwestern 394; Wayne 410; Springfield 429.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Greenville 188, Sidney 221: Jenkinson (G) 42, Reis (G) 48, Fry (G) 49, Slade (G) 49.

Wednesday’s Results

Bethel 150, Tecumseh 178: Parks (T) 57, Rogers (T) 57, Lewis (T) 64.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fairborn 3, Xenia 2: G. Knapp (F) 27 kills, K. Knapp (F) 44 assists, Thompson (F) 24 digs.

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0: Brandewie (FL) 19 assists, Holthaus (FL) 10 digs, Heitkamp (FL) 10 digs.

Franklin Monroe 3, Bradford 2

Newton 3, Dixie 0: Rapp (N) 10 assists, Walters (N) 10 assists, Hemphill (N) 7 kills.

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: Aselage (T) 16 kills, Wildermuth (T) 40 assists, Voisard (T) 12 digs.

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 3, Meadowdale 1

Ponitz 3, Dunbar 0

Stivers 3, Thurgood Marshall

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, McNicholas 0: Lampman (A) def. Waterman (M) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Umstead (M) 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Doyle (M) 6-0, 6-0; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Rose-Strebel (M) 4-0 ret; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Crooker-Ackerman (M) 6-0, 6-0.

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Boyle (B) d. Dean, 6-0 6-1; Demmel (B) d. Parisi, 6-0 6-1; Clemmons (B) d. Bihn, 6-0 6-0; Ely/Kutin (CJ) d. Gibbons/Bucheit, 6-3 6-3; Acuna/Musto (CJ) d. Grammel/Lipp, 3-6 6-1 10-3.

Bellbrook 5, Waynesville 0: Brink def. Rieger 2-6 0-6; Arora def. Smith 6-0 6-0; Chappers def. Sauser 6-3 6-1; Delsing/Pham def. Tudela/Tudela 6-0 6-2; Thomas/Howard def. Dale/Rieger 6-1 6-0.

Centerville Gold 3, Eaton 2: Mac. Hitchcock (E) def. Owen 6-1, 7-6; Hinshaw (C) def. Mal. Hitchcock 6-4, 7-5; G. Murphy (E) def. Aliaga 6-0, 6-1; Caldwell/MacPherson (C) def. Kang/Kramer 6-3, 6-0; E. Alappatt/Siler (C) def. Dillon/Atkinson 6-1, 6-0.

Tecumseh 5, Kenton Ridge 0: Walrath def Sullivan 2-6 7-6(2) 10-7; Kelly def Mertens 6-3 6-1; Walrath def Clay 6-4 6-4; Miller/Shampton def Enigk/Antinori 6-0 6-1; Morales/Kelly def Beller/Smith 6-1 2-6 6-3.

Tippecanoe 5, Troy 0: Patel (Ti) d Niemi 6-2, 6-3; Tobias (Ti) d Patel 6-0, 6-1; Weibel (Ti) d Romick. 6-4, 6-3; Zweizig/Bauer (Ti) d Logan/Rajab 6-0, 6-2; McDowell/Patel (Ti) d Johnston/Rogers 6-0, 6-0.

Wednesday’s Results

Lehman Catholic 4, Greeneview 1

Sycamore 3, Badin 2: Boyle (B) d. Vaiyda, 6-0 6-2; Temple (S) d. Fait, 6-1 6-1; Heinz (S) d. Grammel, 6-1 6-0; Demmel/Clemmons (B) d. Anoop/Parikh, 6-3 6-4; Gamcheera/Newton (S) d. Gibbons/Bucheit, 6-3 6-2.

Troy 5, Piqua 0: Niemi (T) d King. 6-2,6-1; E. Patel (T) d D. Patel 6-0, 6-1; Romick (T) d Hicks 6-2, 6-0; Logan/Rajab (T) d G. Pleasant/H. Pleasant 6-2, 6-1; Johnston/Rogers (T) d Yaqub/Leonard 5-7, 6-2, 1-0.

