H.S. Results 9/14: Waynesville football rolls to fourth straight win

Alex Amburgy and Garrett Lundy scored three touchdowns apiece to lead Waynesville football in a 45-14 win against visiting Oakwood on Thursday night.

Amburgy tossed a pair of touchdowns to Connor Berrey along with a rushing TD and Lundy racked up three rushing scores.

Stephen Lauterbach connected with Jackson Thobe for two touchdowns to pace Oakwood.

With its fourth consecutive victory Waynesville improved to 4-1; Oakwood dropped to 2-3.

PREP RESULTS

Football

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 20, Ponitz 6

Cin. Country Day 38, Clermont Northeastern 0

Shroder 20, Clark Montessori 14

Waynesville 45, Oakwood 15

BOX SCORES

WAYNESVILLE 45, OAKWOOD 14

O 0 7 7 0 – 14

W 22 13 3 7 – 45

First Quarter

W: Berrey 78 pass from Amburgey (Berrey kick).

W: Lundy 2 run (Berrey kick).

W: Lundy 4 run (Lundy run).

Second Quarter

W: Amburgy 26 run (run fail).

O: Thobe 13 pass from Lauterbach (Ruetschle kick).

W: Berrey 40 pass from Amburgy (Berrey kick).

Third Quarter

O: Thobe 4 pass from Lauterbach (Ruetschle kick).

W: Berrey 30 FG.

Fourth Quarter

W: Lundy 2 run (Berrey kick).

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Badin 9, Trotwood 0: B: Eldridge 5 goals 1 assist, Friedel 2 goals 1 assist, Warner 4 assists.

Belmont 3, Legacy Christian 2

Bethel 5, Lehman Catholic 1: B: Etmans 2 goals, Tallmadge 2 goals, Kasimov 1 goal 2 assists.

Brookville 5, Middletown Madison 0: B: Chambers 1 goal 2 assists, Whorton 1 goal 2 assists, Cowens shutout 4 saves.

Butler 9, Piqua 0

Cin. Christian 2, Norwood 1: CC: Mays goal, Bostrom goal, Settimo 2 assists.

Colerain 2, Middletown 0

Dixie 3, Preble Shawnee 0

Emmanuel Christian 3, Springfield Shawnee 3

Harrison 5, Talawanda 0

Lakota East 3, Sycamore 0

Lakota West 6, Hamilton 1: LW: Boyd 3 goals, Marchand goal assist.

Mason 2, Oak Hills 2

Monroe 4, Edgewood 0: M: Gannon 3 goals, Oborne goal, Burggraf shutout 1 save.

Northwest 7, Mt. Healthy 0

Princeton 2, Fairfield 1: F: Corona-Luna goal, Cunningham assist.

Stebbins 17, Greenville 1: S: Fierro 3 goals 1 assist, Zhabirov 4 goals 1 assist.

Tippecanoe 8, West Carrollton 0: T: Turner 2 goals, Ransom 2 goals, King 2 goals.

Troy 3, Xenia 1: X: Cline goal, Frisby assist.

Troy Christian 3, Alter 1: TC: Free 2 goals 1 assist, Chambers goal, Denson 7 saves.

Wayne 5, Springfield 2: W: Saidi 2 goals 1 assist, Showers 2 goals, Limberg 2 assists.

West Liberty-Salem 1, Greenon 1: G: Vance goal.

Yellow Springs 6, Miami Valley 0: YS: Matteson 2 goals 1 assist, Miller 2 goals, Grushon 3 assists.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 2, Alter 0: B: Eldridge goal, Friedel goal, Parr shutout 5 saves.

McNicholas 2, Carroll 1: C: Seymour goal.

Tecumseh 4, Kenton Ridge 1: T: Spencer 2 goals, Medina goal, Munoz goal.

West Jefferson 3, Patriot Prep 1

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Brookville 2, Middletown Madison 0

Eaton 1, Valley View 0: E: Miller goal, Heggs assist, Redick shutout 10 saves.

Fairfield 8, Princeton 3: F: Stroud 2 goals 2 assists, Posey 2 goals 1 assist, Burdine 2 assists.

Greeneview 4, Fairbanks 1: G: Simpson 2 goals, Stafford goal, Sandlin goal.

Lakota West 4, Hamilton 0

Lehman Catholic 2, Bethel 0

Newton 5, Yellow Springs 0: N: Hess 2 goals, Hines goal assist, Hines goal assist.

Norwood 4, Cin. Christian 0

Oak Hills 1, Mason 0

Sycamore 1, Lakota East 0

Twin Valley South 6, Stivers 0: TVS: Thompson 2 goals 2 assists, Maggard 2 goal, Letner 1 goal 2 assists.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Carroll 0: B: Even 2 goals 1 assist, Creech goal, Sakach shutout 6 saves.

Butler 3, Troy 0: B: Bolender goal assist, Budding goal assist, Decker goal.

Centerville 4, Beavercreek 0

Fairborn 1, Piqua 0: F: Cleaves goal, Mills assist, Garber shutout 5 saves.

Fairmont 13, Springfield 0: F: Schloneger 5 goals 1 assist, Protsman 3 goals 1 assists, Borland 2 goals 2 assists.

Indian Lake 15, Trotwood 1: IL: Biederman 4 goals 2 assists, Shaner 2 goals 3 assists.

McNicholas 6, Fenwick 1

Miamisburg 2, Northmont 1: M: Thomas goal, Adams goal, Breckler 6 saves.

Northwestern 4, Catholic Central 0: Miller 1 goal 2 assists, Deards goal assist.

Sidney 10, West Carrollton 0: S: Vordemark 3 goals 1 assist, Barga 2 goals 3 assists, Morgan shutout.

Springboro 10, Wayne 0: Schellhouse 2 goals, Hicks 2 goals, Blain 1 goal 2 assists.

Tecumseh 3, Kenton Ridge 2: KR: Fyffe 2 goals, Chevrette 2 assists.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Badin 5, Carroll 0: Boyle d. Walls 6-0, 6-0; Demmel d. Romeo 6-1, 6-3; Rumpke d. Parletie 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Lees/Teodoro d. Kates/Brust 6-3, 6-2; Schwartz/Urmston d. Honious/Iacoharri 6-1, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 5, McNicholas 0: Harsman d. Dugan 6-0 6-0; Powers d. McCaferty 6-0 6-0; Musto d. Zielman 6-2 6-2; Parisi/Acuna d. McCarthy/Dugle 6-1 6-0; Palmer/Hubbard d. Conour/Mantle 6-0 6-0.

Greeneview 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: Bauer d. Graber 6-0, 6-0; Waibel d. Edwards 6-0, 6-0; Tobias d. Koester 6-0, 6-1; Patel/Collins d. Klinger/Erwin 6-0, 6-1; Snipes/Staub d. Berdiss/Stover 6-0, 6-0.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 4, Fairfield 1: Boyle def. Williams 6-0, 6-0; Demmel def. Castobal 6-1, 6-0; Rumpke def. Hussel 6-1, 6-3; Lees/Teodoro def. Jeff/Wood 6-3, 6-2; Essono/Osae (F) def. Schwartz/Urmston 2-6, 6-1, 12-10.

Chaminade Julienne 3 Oakwood 2: Harsman (CJ) d. Riggs 3-6 6-3 6-4; Rich (O) d. Powers 6-1 6-3; Beiersdorfer (O) d. Musto 6-2 6-1; Juniewicz/Parisi (CJ) d. Bureau/Biteau 6-4 6-1; Acuna/Palmer (CJ) d. Davis/Newman 7-6 6-2.

London 4, Tecumseh 1: Russell (T) d. Comer, 6-3 7-6; Cameron (L) d. Thomson, 6-2 6-2; Tate (L) d. Manning, 6-2 6-2; Peters/Peters (L) d. Hagenbuch/Owens, 6-2 6-3; Wiggins/Hurley d. Hansgen/Wood, 6-0 6-0.

Northmont 4, Butler 1: Schoenherr (B) def. Braswell (N) 6-0 6-1; Kelsey (N) def. Faulkner (B) 6-1 6-4; Buxton (N) def. Filc (B) 6-0 6-1; Robinson/Hibbard (N) def Britton/Peyton (B) 6-3 2-6 6-2; Scrantron/Wilson (N) def. Long/Nicklaus (B) 1-6 6-4 6-4.

Northwestern 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 2: Ruggles (B) d. Bauer, 6-3 7-6; Contreras d. Tobias, 6-1 6-0; Collins (T) d. Minehart, 2-6 6-2 6-2; Patel/Waibel (T) d. Hann/Franke, 6-3 6-2; Snipes/Staub (T) d. Yamada/Rickabaugh, 6-3 7-5.

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Springfield 181, Dayton Christian 205: DC: McCane 46, Bartley 52.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Greenville 214, Piqua 217: G: Chrisman 49, Cox 50. P: Carroll 48, Shaner 54.

Tecumseh 228, Kenton Ridge 229: T: Harter 51, Rogers 57.

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 180, Greenville 216: G: Cox 49, Chrisman 51.

Bellefontaine 174, Tecumseh 223: T: Swearingen 50, Rogers 53.

Northwestern 208, North Union 210, Indian Lake 215: N: Mondrian-McCoy 42, Ryder 50.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Dayton Christian 3, Middletown Christian 0

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: FL: Barhorst 28 assists, Hoying 10 kills, Brandewie 7 digs.

Newton 3, Mississinawa Valley 0: N: Velkoff 15 assists 4 aces, Montgomery 13 kills, Williams 7 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 2: T: Aselage 20 kills, Post 9 blocks, Clawson 36 digs.

REPORTING RESULTS

