HS Results 9/12

Football
Saturday’s Results
Badin 40, Chaminade Julienne 14
Lehman Catholic 47, Ridgedale 14
St. Bernard 14, North College Hill 6
Friday’s Results
Alter 49, Fenwick 12
Anderson 38, Lebanon 20
Anna 34, Parkway 33
Ansonia 28, Arcanum 27
Bellbrook 28, Valley View 21, OT
Benjamin Logan 35, Urbana 0
Brookville 35, Oakwood 7
Carlisle 34, Northridge 14
CHCA 28, Purcell Marian 6
Clinton-Massie 86, Western Brown 54
Coldwater 51, Fort Recovery 37
Covington 40, Twin Valley South 7
Crestview 42, Delphos Jefferson 6
Fairbanks 49, West Liberty-Salem 48
Fort Loramie 47, Miami East 0
Franklin 28, Preble Shawnee 0
Graham 14, North Union 13
Greeneview 32, Cedarville 7
Greenon 50, Madison-Plains 28
Hamilton 28, Fairfield 25
Harrison 31, Mount Healthy 21
Jonathan Alder 38, Bellefontaine 8
Kenton 51, Celina 28
Kings 34, Middletown 13
La Salle 35, Lakota East 13
Lakota West 33, Sycamore 0
Lockland 23, Cin. College Prep 12
London 35, Kenton Ridge 0
Madison 38, Dixie 6
Marion Local 21, Versailles 20, OT
Mason 27, Oak Hills 12
McNicholas 28, Carroll 7
Mechanicsburg 38, Triad 0
Monroe 30, Eaton 23
Mississinawa Valley 12, Bradford 6, OT
New Bremen 38, Delphos St. Johns 6
New Richmond 21, Sidney 7
Northmont 42, Beavercreek 8
Northwest 26, Edgewood 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 27, St. Marys 20, 2OT
Piqua 49, Greenville 0
Princeton 41, Colerain 37
Riverside 34, Elgin 32
Roger Bacon 82, Norwood 28
Ross 35, Talawanda 0
Southeastern 34, Catholic Central 0
Springfield 27, Fairmont 21
Springfield Shawnee 39, Tecumseh 14
St. Henry 28, Minster 7
St. Xavier 38, Elder 24
Stebbins 26, Xenia 23
Summit Country Day 41, Cin. Country Day 7
Tri-County North 19, Bethel 13
Tri-Village 34, National Trail 19
Trinity 44, Moeller 7
Troy 28, Butler 14
Van Wert 34, Wapakoneta 0
Wayne 28, Centerville 23
Wayne Trace 41, Troy Christian 7
Waynesville 28, Milton-Union 6
West Jefferson 49, Northeastern 15
Wilmington 21, Goshen 14
Thursday’s Results
Indian Lake 34, Northwestern 8
BADIN 40, CHAMINADE JULIENNE 14
CJ: Owens 61 pass from Chandler (Baird kick)
B: Walsh 4 run (Harding kick)
B: B. Moore 19 run (Harding kick)
B: Vidourek 1 run (kick failed)
B: Walsh 35 run (kick failed)
B: Vidourek 5 run (Harding kick
B: Young 31 interception return (Harding kick)
CJ: Sledge 1 run (Baird kick)
HAMILTON 28, FAIRFIELD 25
F 7 0 11 7 – 25
H 0 14 14 0 – 28
First Quarter
F: Bivins 2 run (Maddy kick).
Second Quarter
H: Stephens 10 run (Martinez kick).
H: Ishmail 16 pass from Simms-Marshall (Martinez kick).
Third Quarter
F: Maddy 34 FG.
H: Stephens 32 run (Martinez kick).
F: Bivins 3 run (Bivins run).
H: Ishmail 20 pass from Simms-Marshall (Rios kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Bivins 1 run (Maddy kick).
LA SALLE 35, LAKOTA EAST 13
LS 14 14 7 0 – 35
LE 0 13 0 0 – 13
First Quarter
LS: Branham 24 run (Luensman kick).
LS: Payne 5 run (Luensman kick).
Second Quarter
LS: Payne 4 run (Luensman kick).
LE: Elliot 15 pass from Kathman (Hoffman kick).
LE: Hartmann 12 pass from Kathman (kick fail).
LS: Schneider 5 pass from Payne (Luensman kick).
Third Quarter
LS: Branham 1 run (Luensman kick).
LAKOTA WEST 33, SYCAMORE 0
LW 7 13 6 7 – 33
S 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
LW: Lloyd 20 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).
Second Quarter
LW: Davis 40 pass from Bolden (Howard kick).
LW: Davis 40 pass from Bolden (kick fail).
Third Quarter
LW: Rao 16 pass from Bolden (kick fail).
Fourth Quarter
LW: Brogden 44 run (Howard kick).
MONROE 30, EATON 23
E 9 0 0 14 – 23
M 7 14 3 6 – 30
First Quarter
E: Martin 35 pass from Blaylock (kick fail).
E: Michael 27 FG.
M: Deaton 70 run (J. Jackson kick).
Second Quarter
M: E. Jackson 64 run (J. Jackson kick).
M: Taylor 28 pass from Deaton (J. Jackson kick).
Third Quarter
M: J. Jackson 22 FG.
Fourth Quarter
E: Martin 57 fumble return (Michael kick).
M: Deaton 59 run (kick fail).
E: Long 15 pass from Blaylock (Michael kick).
NORTHMONT 42, BEAVERCREEK 8
N 14 14 14 0 – 42
B 0 0 0 8 – 8
First Quarter
N: Brownlee 22 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
N: Jones 1 run (Vuong kick).
Second Quarter
N: Howard 10 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
N: Staffney 26 run (Vuong kick).
Third Quarter
N: Allen 62 pass from Rice (Vuong kick).
N: Jones 11 run (Vuong kick).
Fourth Quarter
B: Hopkins 95 run (Phillips pass).
PIQUA 49, GREENVILLE 0
G 0 0 0 0 – 0
P 35 7 7 0 – 49
First Quarter
P: Medley 17 run (Trombley kick).
P: Schrubb 60 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).
P: Roberts 25 run (Trombley kick).
P: Kemp 14 run (Trombley kick).
P: Coleman 48 run (Trombley kick).
Second Quarter
P: Medley 8 run (Trombley kick).
Third Quarter
P: Medley 93 run (Trombley kick).
ROSS 35, TALAWANDA 0
R 7 14 14 0 – 35
T 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter
R: Fraasman 31 run (Vadnis kick).
Second Quarter
R: Fraasman 71 run (Vadnis kick).
R: Gifford 1 run (Vadnis kick).
Third Quarter
R: Warren 26 run (Vadnis kick).
R: Gifford 19 run (Vadnis kick).
SPRINGFIELD 27, FAIRMONT 21
F 0 7 7 7 – 21
S 7 13 7 0 – 27
First Quarter
S: Van Noord 22 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).
Second Quarter
F: Gant 1 run (Holt kick).
S: Brown 74 kickoff return (Yost kick).
S: Smoot 1 run (kick fail).
Third Quarter
S: Jackson 1 fumble return (Yost kick).
F: Wright 50 pass from Hillon (Holt kick).
Fourth Quarter
F: Hillon 1 run (Holt kick).
STEBBINS 26, XENIA 23
S 3 7 9 7 – 26
X 14 2 0 7 – 23
First Quarter
X: Jabbar 90 kickoff return (Miller kick).
S: Dozier 19 FG.
X: Browder 36 run (Miller kick).
Second Quarter
S: Team safety.
S: King 16 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).
Third Quarter
S: King 6 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).
Fourth Quarter
S: Rutledge 1 run (Dozier kick).
X: Wright 32 run (Miller kick).
WAYNE 28, CENTERVILLE 23
W 7 7 0 14 – 28
C 7 9 7 0 – 23
First Quarter
W: Greene 54 run (Doan kick).
C: Smith 29 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).
Second Quarter
C: Mercer 13 pass from Harrison (pass fail).
W: Fancher 4 run (Doan kick).
C: Courville 26 FG.
Third Quarter
C: Mercer 7 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).
Fourth Quarter
W: Fancher 1 run (Doan kick).
W: Kinley 35 pass from Fancher (Doan kick).
WAYNESVILLE 28, MILTON-UNION 6
W 14 0 7 7 – 28
MU 0 6 0 0 – 6
First Quarter
W: Amburgy 13 run (St. Pierre kick).
W: Lamb 14 pass from Amburgy (St. Pierre kick).
Second Quarter
MU: Brumbaugh 14 pass from Randall (kick fail).
Third Quarter
W: Dietz 2 run (St. Pierre kick).
Fourth Quarter
W: Dietz 5 run (St. Pierre kick).
Boys Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Anderson 1, Colerain 1
Bellbrook 4, Fenwick 2: Harris (B) 2 goals, Ferrin (1 goal 3 assists, Terry (B) 1 goal.
Bethel 2, Lehman Catholic 2: Keesee (B) 1 goal, Bean (B) 1 goal 1 assist, Tallmadge (B) 1 assist.
CHCA 1, Indian Hill 1
Dixie 1, Twin Valley South 1
Edgewood 0, Talawanda 0
Kings 2, Princeton 0
Lakota East 3, Lebanon 0
Legacy Christian 11, Madison Plains 0
Milford 10, McNicholas 0
Monroe 3, Badin 1
Oakwood 2, Chaminade Julienne 1
Seven Hills 4, La Salle 3
St. Xavier 3, Lakota West 0
Summit Country Day 3, Covington Catholic 2
West Liberty-Salem 1, Northwestern 1
Wyoming 1, Roger Bacon 0
Xenia 10, Greenville 0
Girls Soccer
Saturday’s Results
Alter 3, Roger Bacon 2
Anderson 4, Colerain 0
Beavercreek 4, Northmont 0
Butler 15, West Carrollton 0
Carroll 1, Indian Hill 0
Centerville 0, Springboro 0
Cin. Country Day 5, Madeira 1
Fairbanks 4, Catholic Central 0
Fairmont 5, Wayne 1
Franklin 2, Edgewood 1
Greenon 4, Tri County North 1
Legacy Christian 2, Madison Plains 1: Harmon (LC) 1 goal, Stanley (LC) 1 goal.
Loveland 2, Sycamore 1
Mason 2, Lebanon 1
Miamisburg 12, Springfield 0
Milford 3, Oak Hills 1
Northwestern 2, Southeastern 0
Piqua 3, Stebbins 2
Summit Country Day 3, McNicholas 0
Tippecanoe 2, Fairborn 0
Twin Valley South 3, Dixie 0
Xenia 7, Greenville 0
West Liberty-Salem 2, Springfield Shawnee 2
Girls Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
Badin 3, Monroe 0: Weiseman (M) 8 digs, Poe (M) 4 assists, Wagers (M) 3 kills.
Bradford 3, Northridge 0
Fort Loramie 3, Tri-Village 0: Maurer (FL) 39 assists, Hoelscher (FL) 12 kills, Heitkamp (FL) 11 digs.
Hamilton 3, Purcell Marian 0: Hilton (H) 9 aces 8 kills 5 blocks, Truett (H) 7 kills 1 block, Pennington (H) 7 aces 21 assists.
Girls Tennis
Friday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 5, Fenwick 0: Estrada-Sanchez d. English 6-0 6-1 Dean d. Muia 6-0 6-0 Schneider d. Brandenberg 6-0 6-1 Davis/Gabriel d. Villand/Wourms 6-2 6-2 Ely/Burkett d. Secrest/Ross 6-4 6-1.
