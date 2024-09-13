H,S. Results 9/12: Late field goal lifts Alter past Trotwood

Week 4

Thursday’s Results

Alter 10, Trotwood 7

Preble Shawnee 48, Twin Valley South 7

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Alter 4, Troy Christian 1: A: Tucker 2 goals, Miller 1 goal 2 assists, Farst goal assist.

Badin 1, Clinton Massie 0: B: Brown goal, Parr shutout.

Bethel 4, Lehman Catholic 0: B: Dix 2 goals, Kasimov goal assist, Morin-Rincon goal.

Brookville 6, Middletown Madison 0: B: Whorton 2 goals 1 assist, Metcalf 2 goals, Cowens shutout.

Eaton 1, Valley View 0: E: Downs goal, Fitch assist, Fitch shutout.

Fairbanks 2, Greeneview 1

Fairmont 9, Sidney 0: F: Danner 2 goals 3 assists, Weaver 1 goal 2 assists, Kesner goal assist.

Lakota West 3, Hamilton 0: LW: Boyd 2 goals, Hagaman goal assist, Henderson 2 assists.

Middletown 3, Colerain 2: M: Tobias 1 goal 2 assists, Murphy goal, Moreno goal.

Monroe 4, Edgewood 0: M: Gronostaj 2 goals, Nation goal assist, Cruz goal.

Northwest 5, Talawanda 1: T: Hodgson goal.

Spring Valley Academy 3, Ponitz 3

St. Mary’s 1, Benjamin Logan 0

Tecumseh 2, Butler 0: T: Medina goal, Gonzalez goal, Samosky shutout.

Tippecanoe 4, Northmont 2: T: Haas 2 goals 1 assist, Jergens goal, Mendiola goal. N: Acuna goal, Bazile goal.

Wayne 7, Fairborn 1

Waynesville 1, Oakwood 0

Yellow Springs 7, Miami Valley School 0: YS: Harris 3 goals 1 assist, Fagan, Thomas shutout.

Wednesday’s Results

Belmont 15, Meadowdale 0

Jonathan Alder 3, Graham 0

West Jefferson 2, Urbana 1

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Ross 1: R: Chernock goal.

Brookville 0, Middletown Madison 0

Catholic Central 4, Southeastern 0

Eaton 3, Valley View 2: VV: Schmidt 2 goals. E: Roberts 2 goals, House goal, Miller 2 assists.

Fairfield 10, Princeton 0: F: Compton 2 goals 1 assists, Townsend 2 goals 1 assist, Stroud goal assist.

Greeneview 2, Fairbanks 1: G: Simpson 2 goals.

Greenon 3, West Liberty-Salem 0: G: Riley 2 goals, Gilbreth goal.

Lakota West 8, Hamilton 0

Tri-County North 3, National Trail 1: NT: Henderson goal.

Waynesville 2, Oakwood 0

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 9, Wayne 0: B: Gill, Miller, Nerderman shutout.

Bellefontaine 9, Yellow Springs 0: B: Shumaker 5 goals 2 assists, Ullom 3 goals, Whitaker shutout.

Belmont 1, Ponitz 1

Bethel 5, Lehman Catholic 2

Butler 9, Piqua 0: B: Rosenkranz 3 goals 1 assist, Budding 1 goal 2 assists, Washburn goal assist.

Centerville 2, Fairmont 1

Dixie 3, Union County 1: D: Loch 3 goals, Palmer 2 assists.

McNicholas 4, Fenwick 1

Northmont 5, Springfield 0

Springboro 6, Miamisburg 0: S: Johnson 3 goals, Blain 2 goals, Schaaf shutout.

Tippecanoe 7, Greenville 0: T: Davis 2 goals, Shafer 1 goal 2 assists.

Girls Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Greenville 206, Sidney 221: G: Moore 49, Cox 50. S: Werntz 42, Smith 55.

Kenton Ridge 196, Tecumseh 216: T: Accurso 46, Swearingen 50.

North Union 200, Graham 201: G: Merritt 39, Donnelly 49.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Alter 0: Violette d. Schaefer 6-3 1-6 6-0; Harsman d. Phillips 6-2 6-1; Powers d. Trombley 6-0 6-0; Parisi/Gongora d. Brandt/Schoen 6-1 6-1; Acuna/Hubbard d. Kreill/Carpenter 6-2 6-1.

Fenwick 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) def Forse 6-0, 6-0; Zlothick (F) def Teodoro 6-1, 6-2; Shrock (F) def Rumpke 6-2, 6-1; Bush/Henerling (F) def Brown/Urmston 7-6 (10-8), 6-2; Ullmer/Graham (F) def Balster/Luong 6-1, 6-2.

Jonathan Alder 4, Tecumseh 1

Lehman Catholic 3, Greeneview 2

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 3, Tippecanoe 2: Schaefer (A) def. Spangler 6-0 6-1; Phillips (A) def. Kovaleski 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5; Trombley (A) def. Schroeder 6-1 7-6 (3); Waibel/Wiggershaus (T) def. Brandt/Schoen 6-2 6-3; McCormick/LaBreck (T) def. Overton/Kreill 6-3 6-2.

Lima Bath 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Northmont 5, West Carrollton 0

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: FL: Barhorst 29 assists, Mescher 12 kills, Luthman 12 digs.

McNicholas 3, Badin 0

Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: T: Clawson 9 kills 3 aces, Krimm 23 assists, Siefring 26 digs.

Troy 3, Piqua 1

Urbana 3, Tecumseh 2

Wednesday’s Results

Trotwood 3, Taft 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.