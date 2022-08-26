H.S. Results 8/24-8/25

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Badin 1, Landmark 0

Bellbrook 9, Franklin 0

Carroll 2, Butler 0

Colerain 6, Talawanda 1

Dayton Christian 6, Twin Valley South 0

Fairmont 4, Stebbins 0

Fenwick 4, Waynesville 4

Finneytown 8, Purcell Marian 0

Indian Lake 7, Northeastern 1

Kenton 5, Benjamin Logan 0

Kenton Ridge 1, Emmanuel Christian 0

Lakota East 3, Hamilton 0

Miamisburg 3, Xenia 0

Middletown 4, Fairborn 0

Middletown Madison 5, Catholic Central 3

Milton-Union 8, Lehman Catholic 1

Newton 4, Preble Shawnee 0

Oakwood 1, Monroe 0

Ross 3, Mariemont 1

Taylor 3, Harrison 1

Troy Christian 4, Bethel 1

Wayne 5, Valley View 0

Wednesday’s Results

Deer Park 2, Norwood 0

London 1, Buckeye Valley 0

Jonathan Alder 6, River Valley 0

Tippecanoe 4, Stebbins 0

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

CHCA 6, Landmark Christian 1

Cin. Country Day 2, Mercy McAuley 0

Colerain 5, Talawanda 0

Dayton Christian 1, Twin Valley South 1: DC: Garrett goal, Collins assist.

Greenon 13, West Jefferson 0

Kings 5, Edgewood 0

Lakota East 1, Anderson 0

Lehman Catholic 1, Milton-Union 0

Middletown Madison 4, Catholic Central 1

Milford 7, Sycamore 0

Monroe 5, Oakwood 1

North Union 5, Franklin Heights 3

Oak Hills 3, Ursuline Academy 0

Preble Shawnee 6, Newton 2

Reading 5, Seven Hills 0

Springboro 2, Alter 1

Tri-County North 7, Union County 0

Walnut Hills 6, Norwood 1

West Clermont 7, Hamilton 0

West Liberty-Salem 5, Greeneview 0

Wednesday’s Result

Butler 10, Piqua 0

Chaminade Julienne 3, Urbana 1

Harrison 1, Taylor 1

Kenton 3, Benjamin Logan 1

Miamisburg 11, Hamilton 1

Sidney 6, Fairborn 0

Tippecanoe 8, Stebbins 0

Wayne 4, Tecumesh 2: T: Kottmyer 2 goals.

Xenia 14, West Carrollton 1

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, Carroll 0: Shope (A) def. Buhrman 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Sanders 6-0, 6-1; Schaefer (A) def. Camacho 6-0, 6-0; Baker/Hoskins (A) def. Izzy/Meghan 6-0, 6-1; Phillips/Trombley (A) def. Ally/Brust 6-1, 6-1.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Fenwick 1: Harsman (CJ) d. Withrow 6-1 6-0; Brandenberg (F) d. Parisi 6-0 4-6 6-4; Juniewicz d. Zlotnik 6-2 6-2; Palmer/Powers (CJ) d. Wolf/Bush 6-7 6-1 6-3; Acuna/Keeton (CJ) d. Joseph/Knudson 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Northwestern 5, Tecumseh 0: Errett def Walrath 6-2, 6-1; Fraker def Walrath 6-0, 6-0; Yaeger def Russell 6-2, 6-0; Haley/Estes def Thomson/Hagenbuch 6-0, 6-0; Miller/Parke def Owens/Manning 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe 5, Xenia 0: Bauer d Dbryant- 6-0, 6-0; Waibel d Dement- 6-0, 6-0; Tobias d Stacy- 6-0, 6-0; Zweizig/Patel d Nebb/Warrix - 6-0, 6-0; Collins/Snipes d Williams/Edwards- 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5, West Carrollton 0: Short d. Hudupohl 6-0, 6-3; Niemi d. Glover 6-0, 6-0; Romick d. Wagner 6-0, 6-0; Johnston/Rogers d. Brewer/Agee 6-1, 6-3; Bertke/Turnbull d. Barnett/Staele 6-1, 6-0.

Waynesville 3, Franklin 1: Judey (F) def. Rieger (W) 6-4, 3-6 10-8; Everson/Rieger (W) def. Perez/Lin 6-1,6-0; Butterbaugh/McKeehan (W) d. Jones/Milligan, 6-0 6-0.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Harrison 2: Boyle (B) def. Borcher 6-0, 6-0; Demmel (B) def. Drew 6-0, 6-0; Jacob (H) def. Lees 6-1, 6-2; Wessel/Kinnett (H) def. Lipp/Stacy 7-5, 6-3; Wagner/Englehardt (B) def. Simendinger/Hibbard 6-3, 6-2.

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 179, Jackson Center 181: Meyer (B) 38, Dietz (B) 40, Noble (JC) 40, Dietz (B) 42, Platfoot (JC) 42.

Marion Local 169, New Bremen 231: Brunswick (ML) 40, Kremer (ML) 41, Schweiterman (ML) 43, Homan (NB) 52.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Northwestern 247, Tecumseh 268: Peters (T) 65, Swearingen (T) 66, Rogers (T) 68.

Wednesday’s Results

Mechanicsburg 218, Greeneview 259: Rausch (M) 46, Rausch (M) 54, Ford (M) 55.

Northmont 224, Tippecanoe 233: Thayer (N) 45, Fosburg (N) 48, Boyce (N) 58.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 3, Bradford 0

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0: FL: Barhorst 28 assists, Hoying 12 kills, Luthman 9 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Xenia 0: T: Voisard 11 kills 3 aces, Wildermuth 25 assists, Mader 2 blocks.

Wayne 3, Northmont 0: N: Jones 8 kills, Kautz 15 digs, Abels 10 assists.

