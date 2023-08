H.S. Results 8/19: Week 1 Football Boxes

PREP RESULTS

Football

Saturday’s Results

Bradford 22, Middletown Christian 0

Clermont Northeastern 28, Riverview East 0

Gamble Montessori 56, New Miami 6

Friday’s Results

Anderson 44, South Oldham 15

Anna 49, Indian Lake 12

Ansonia 30, Riverside 14

Arcanum 27, Covington 6

Badin 18, Hamilton 0

Beechwood (KY) 31, McNicholas 14

Bellbrook 21, Tippecanoe 7

Bellefontaine 46, Sidney 19

Ben Davis (IN) 49, Moeller 28

Bluffton 42, Benjamin Logan 7

Brookville 54, Tri-County North 14

Carlisle 37, Twin Valley South 0

Carroll 21, Col. South 18

Catholic Central 21, North College Hill 6

Cedarville 49, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Centerville 30, Lakota East 12

Chaminade Julienne 35, Col. Eastmoor 0

Cin. Country Day 30, Summit Country Day 0

Clinton-Massie 38, Waynesville 8

Coldwater 29, Kenton 12

Crestview 41, Parkway 27

Dixie 74, Irvington Prep 0

Eastwood 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 18

Eaton 45, Greenville 7

Elida 42, Tol. Rogers 6

Fenwick 28, Franklin 14

Gahanna Lincoln 10, Mason 5

Greeneview 28, Northridge 14

Grove City Chr. 42, MVCA 6

Harrison 37, Taylor 8

Jonathan Alder 47, Fairbanks 0

Kings 29, Sycamore 22

LaSalle 28, Colerain 3

Lebanon 27, Springboro 14

Lima Bath 14, New Bremen 7

Lima Senior 36, Piqua 31

London 62, Washington C.H. 14

Mariemont 22, Oakwood 19

Marion Local 29, Wapakoneta 26

Mechanicsburg 38, Kenton Ridge 7

Miami East 28, Greenon 6

Miamisburg 49, West Carrollton 0

Middletown 31, Loveland 16

Middletown Madison 33, Preble Shawnee 13

Milford 42, Edgewood 7

Milton-Union 27, National Trail 12

Minster 41, Fort Loramie 28

Monroe 28, Talawanda 0

Mount Healthy 24, Little Miami 0

Northeastern 55, Bethel 7

Northmont 28, Butler 10

Olentangy Orange 42, West Clermont 35, OT

Pickerington North 39, Elder 35

Pleasant 21, North Union 15

Princeton 41, Elyria 7

Purcell Marian 32, Deer Park 20

Reading 47, Woodward 0

Roger Bacon 33, Indian Hill 20

SBEP 42, Dayton Christian 0

Southeastern 28, Northwestern 20

Springfield 27, St. Ignatius 11

Springfield Shawnee 41, Stebbins 0

St. Henry 17, St. Marys 0

St. Xavier 10, Lakota West 0

Tecumseh 32, Fairborn 15

Tri-Village 41, Troy Christian 6

Troy 53, Dunbar 6

Turpin 31, Oak Hills 24

Urbana 47, Belmont 0

Valley View 59, Ponitz 0

Van Wert 47, Bryan 21

Versailles 26, Celina 0

Wayne 58, Fairfield 51

Wayne Trace 32, Fort Recovery 30

Waynesfield-Goshen 42, Mississinawa Valley 0

West Liberty-Salem 48, Graham 15

Western Brown 38, Hillsboro 27

Wilmington 28, Northwest 7

Winton Woods 21, Trotwood 7

Wyoming 16, Ross 12

Thursday’s Results

Aiken 12, Shroder 6

Col. East 36, Meadowdale 6

Defiance 38, Napoleon 13

Delphos St. John’s 45, Delphos Jefferson 6

Fairmont 24, Alter 21

Lima Central Catholic 42, Lima Shawnee 14

Thurgood Marshall 28, Dohn 16

Withrow 42, Walnut Hills 0

Xenia 36, Beavercreek 0

BOX SCORES

ANNA 49, INDIAN LAKE 12

IL 0 6 0 6 – 12

A 14 21 7 7 – 49

First Quarter

A: Osborn 1 run (Shappie kick).

A: Osborn 1 run (Shappie kick).

Second Quarter

A: Osborn 5 run (Shappie kick).

IL: Clay 64 pass from Lillard (run fail).

A: Aufderhaar 50 pass from Shappie (Shappie kick).

A: Osborn 5 run (Shappie kick).

Third Quarter

A: Shappie 15 run (Shappie kick).

Fourth Quarter

A: Shappie 8 run (Shappie kick).

IL: Lillard 55 run (kick fail).

BELLBROOK 21, TIPPECANOE 7

T 0 0 0 7 – 7

B 0 7 0 14 – 21

Second Quarter

B: Smith 10 run (Ferrin kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Benetis 1 run (Ferrin kick).

B: Stewart 2 run (Ferrin kick).

T: Liette 3 run (Bailey kick).

CENTERVILLE 30, LAKOTA EAST 12

LE 6 6 0 0 – 12

C 7 7 9 7 – 30

First Quarter

C: Newcomb 3 run (Gantz kick).

LE: Neal 43 pass from Kitna (kick fail).

Second Quarter

LE: Kitna 15 run (pass fail).

C: Montgomery 8 pass from Newcomb (Gantz kick).

Third Quarter

C: Gantz 36 FG.

C: Newcomb 4 run (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

C: Kamara 3 run (Gantz kick).

CLINTON-MASSIE 38, WAYNESVILLE 8

W 0 0 8 0 – 8

CM 7 10 14 7 – 38

First Quarter

CM: Chesser 69 run (McGuinness kick).

Second Quarter

CM: Chesser 1 run (McGuinness kick).

CM: McGuinness 39 FG.

Third Quarter

CM: Chesser 44 run (McGuinness kick).

W: Berrey 32 pass from Amburgy (Barnthouse reception).

CM: Muterspaw 24 run (McGuinness kick).

Fourth Quarter

CM: Chesser 6 run (McGuinness kick).

GREENEVIEW 28, NORTHRIDGE 14

G 14 0 7 7 – 28

N 0 6 0 8 – 14

First Quarter

G: Payton 4 run (Giannoble kick).

G: Walker 4 run (Giannoble kick).

Second Quarter

N: Blythe 1 run (kick fail).

Third Quarter

G: Walker 9 run (Giannoble kick).

Fourth Quarter

N: Hill 26 pass from Hutchinson (Thomas reception).

G: Walker 39 pass (Giannoble kick).

LEBANON 27, SPRINGBORO 14

L 3 6 15 3 – 27

S 0 14 0 0 – 14

First Quarter

L: Forte 31 FG.

Second Quarter

S: Standifer 1 run (Greenberg kick).

S: Standifer 1 run (Greenberg kick).

L: Faler 7 run (kick fail).

Third Quarter

L: Koch 10 pass from Faler (Roddy reception).

L: Bohman 14 interception return (Forte kick).

Fourth Quarter

L: Forte 27 FG.

LIMA SENIOR 36, PIQUA 31

LS 12 6 6 12 – 36

P 0 17 0 14 – 31

First Quarter

LS: Jones 1 run (run fail).

Second Quarter

P: Thomas 2 run (Heath kick).

P: Hawk 24 pass from Thomas (Heath kick).

LS: Garner 21 pass from Hall (pass fail).

P: Heath 24 FG.

Third Quarter

LS: Maxwell 64 fumble return (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

P: Warner 8 run (Heath kick).

LS: Garner 38 pass from Hall (pass fail).

P: Burns 24 run (Heath kick).

LS: Anderson 38 run (pass fail).

MIAMI EAST 28, GREENON 6

ME 0 14 14 0 – 28

G 6 0 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

G: Carpenter 18 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

ME: Mills 4 run (Staley kick).

ME: Gustin 5 run (Staley kick).

Third Quarter

ME: Littlejohn 65 pass from Gustin (Staley kick).

ME: Mills 1 run (Staley kick).

MIDDLETOWN 31, LOVELAND 16

L 9 7 0 0 – 16

M 7 7 3 14 – 31

First Quarter

M: Schroeder 76 run (King kick).

L: McCaleb 30 pass from Roberts (kick fail).

L: Stidham 42 FG.

Second Quarter

M: Johnson 10 pass from Landers (King kick).

L: Roberts 1 run (Hicks kick).

Third Quarter

M: King 34 FG.

Fourth Quarter

M: Shields 34 pass from Landers (King kick).

M: Landers 1 run (King kick).

MIDDLETOWN MADISON 33, PREBLE SHAWNEE 13

PS 0 6 7 0 – 13

MM 13 7 6 7 – 33

First Quarter

MM: Rhodus 2 run (Graham kick).

MM: Perry 5 run (run fail).

Second Quarter

PS: Lovely 8 run (kick fail).

MM: Thompson 5 run (Graham kick).

Third Quarter

PS: Lovely 11 run (Schroeder kick).

MM: Lindsey 95 interception return (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

MM: Rhodus 15 pass from Thompson (Graham kick).

MILFORD 42, EDGEWOOD 7

M 7 14 7 14 – 42

E 0 0 0 7 – 7

First Quarter

M: Webster 2 run (Cooper kick).

Second Quarter

M: Luani 1 run (Cooper kick).

M: Naylor 22 pass from Brand (Cooper kick).

Third Quarter

M: Webster 6 run (Cooper kick).

Fourth Quarter

E: Franke 4 run (Rumpler kick).

M: Webster 10 run (Cooper kick).

M: Hardoerfer 70 fumble return (Cooper kick).

MILTON-UNION 27, NATIONAL TRAIL 12

NT 0 0 6 6 – 12

MU 7 7 13 0 – 27

First Quarter

MU: Foose 7 run (Schaurer kick).

Second Quarter

MU: Foose 12 run (Schaurer kick).

Third Quarter

NT: Roberts 12 pass from Watts (kick fail).

MU: Mayfield 86 kickoff return (kick fail).

MU: Foose 2 fumble return (Schaurer kick).

Fourth Quarter

NT: Ruebusch 67 run (pass fail).

NORTHMONT 28, BUTLER 10

N 7 0 14 7 – 28

B 3 7 0 0 – 10

First Quarter

B: Bradley 45 FG.

N: Lupton 39 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

Second Quarter

B: Mabson II 28 interception return (Bradley kick).

N: Williams 10 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

N: Brew 45 pass from Cortner (Warren kick).

Fourth Quarter

N: Grant 29 run (Warren kick).

SOUTHEASTERN 28, NORTHWESTERN 20

N 0 7 7 6 – 20

S 6 19 0 3 – 28

First Quarter

S: Hayden 5 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

S: Dent 56 pass from McKee (kick fail).

S: Dent 11 pass from McKee (pass fail).

S: Hayden 28 run (Krieg kick).

N: Mingee 5 run (Stacey kick).

Third Quarter

N: Estes 18 pass from Smith (Stacey kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Krieg 24 FG.

N: Dewey 2 run (kick fail).

SPRINGFIELD 27, ST. IGNATIUS 11

SI 0 3 8 0 – 11

Sp 14 0 13 0 – 27

First Quarter

Sp: Miller 5 pass from Upshaw (Herron kick).

Sp: Bradley III 28 pass from Upshaw (Herron kick).

Second Quarter

SI: Kilbane 32 FG.

Third Quarter

Sp: Bradley III 3 pass from Upshaw (kick fail).

Sp: Martin 72 pass from Upshaw (Herron kick).

SI: Woidke 2 run (Simms reception).

TROY 53, DUNBAR 6

T 3 21 22 7 – 53

D 0 6 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

T: Stoltz 35 FG.

Second Quarter

T: Ullery 8 run (Stoltz kick).

T: Ward 10 run (Stoltz kick).

T: Ward 2 run (Stoltz kick).

D: Wilson 80 kickoff return (run fail).

Third Quarter

T: Manson 4 run (Ward run).

T: Ward 2 run (Stoltz kick).

T: Ward 1 run (Stoltz kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Gorman 10 run (Stoltz kick).

URBANA 76, BELMONT 0

U 33 36 7 0 – 76

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

U: Hill 1 run (Donahoe kick).

U: Bradshaw 32 pass from Donahoe (Donahoe kick).

U: Donahoe 25 FG.

U: Donahoe 19 run (Donahoe kick).

U: Hill 3 run (Donahoe kick).

U: Wisma safety.

Second Quarter

U: Donahoe 15 run (Donahoe kick).

U: Hill 70 run (Donahoe kick).

U: Cain 53 pass from Donahoe (Donahoe kick).

U: Hill 12 run (Donahoe kick).

U: Bean 22 run (Jacobs reception).

Third Quarter

U: Bradshaw 80 kickoff return (Donahoe kick).

WAYNE 58, FAIRFIELD 51

F 8 14 22 7 – 51

W 21 7 13 17 – 58

First Quarter

W: Miesse 23 pass from Lewis (Shaw kick).

W: Lewis 1 run (Heinrich kick).

W: Hunter 43 pass from Lewis (Shaw kick).

F: Fataki 11 run (Fisher run).

Second Quarter

W: Smith 13 pass from Lewis (Heinrich kick).

F: Fisher 2 run (McGuire kick).

F: King 9 pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).

Third Quarter

F: Fisher 9 run (McGuire kick).

W: Miesse 49 pass from Lewis (pass fail).

F: Moser 74 pass from Fisher (Fataki run).

W: Hunter 23 pass from Lewis (Shaw kick).

F: Fisher 22 run (McGuire kick).

Fourth Quarter

W: Lewis 1 run (Heinrich kick).

F: George 50 pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).

W: Averette-Brown 80 kickoff return (Shaw kick).

W: Heinrich 28 FG.

WEST LIBERTY-SALEM 48, GRAHAM 15

G 7 0 0 8 – 15

WLS 20 21 7 0 – 48

First Quarter

WLS: McGill 68 run (kick fail).

G: Hardwick 6 pass from Stull (Powell kick).

WLS: Hostetler 2 run (Cole kick).

WLS: McGill 4 run (Cole kick).

Second Quarter

WLS: McGill 2 run (Cole kick).

WLS: Bayham 21 pass from Hostetler (Cole kick).

WLS: McGill 2 run (Cole kick).

Third Quarter

WLS: McGill 77 run (Cole kick).

Fourth Quarter

G: Jenkins 25 pass from Stull (Powell run).

WYOMING 16, ROSS 12

W 7 3 6 0 – 16

R 0 6 6 0 – 12

First Quarter

W: Hancock 48 run (Rummer kick).

Second Quarter

R: Kunkel 18 pass from Severance (run fail).

W: Rummer 36 FG.

Third Quarter

W: Gray 50 pass from Hauer (run fail).

R: Severance 1 run (run fail).

XENIA 36, BEAVERCREEK 0

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

X 23 0 7 6 – 36

First Quarter

X: Jones 2 run (Leonard kick).

X: Smith 20 interception return (Leonard kick).

X: Leonard 33 FG.

X: Butler 4 run (kick fail).

Third Quarter

X: Solis 16 pass from McManus (Leonard kick).

Fourth Quarter

X: Johnson 67 run (kick fail).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Waynesville 2: B: Borowski goal, McGovern goal.

Belmont 8, Piqua 2: P: Bachman goal, Penrod goal assist.

Bethel-Tate 8, Purcell Marian 0

Colerain 2, Northwest 2

Eaton 4, Middletown Madison 0

Harrison 6, West Carrollton 0

Indian Hill 5, Cin. Country Day 1

Indian Lake 8, Fairlawn 2: IL: Clary 3 goals, Pequignot 2 goals 2 assists, McMillen 1 goal 3 assists.

Lehman Catholic 1, Ponitz 0

Mariemont 3, Seven Hills 1

Miami Valley 2, Tri-County North 0: MV: Cook goal, Richardson goal.

Princeton 5, West Clermont 2

Springboro 0, Lebanon 0

St. Xavier 4, Lakota East 0

Tecumseh 3, Miamisburg 2

Turpin 2, Fairfield 1: F: Blackwell goal.

Tippecanoe 5, Bellbrook 0: T: Haas 2 goals, Ransom 2 goals, King goal assist.

Turpin 2, Fairfield 1

Friday’s Results

Ben Logan 3, Springfield 1: BL: Carpenter 2 goals, Miller goal, Hughes 2 assists.

Legacy Christian 9, Newton 1: N: Fisher goal.

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Butler 2, Beavercreek 2

Chaminade Julienne 2, Oakwood 1: CJ: Mwamukonda 2 goals, Peck assist.

Cin. Country Day 4, Indian Hill 1

Colerain 6, Northwest 0

Dublin Coffman 4, Centerville 2

Greeneview 3, Milton-Union 2: G: Stafford goal, Turner goal, Sandlin goal.

Kenton Ridge 6, Catholic Central 3: KR: Fyffe 4 goals 1 assist, Shaffer 2 goals, Chevrette 3 assists.

Kings 4, Sycamore 2

Mariemont 1, CHCA 0

Springboro 3, Lebanon 0: S: Beachy goal, Blain goal, Wakefield goal.

Summit Country Day 6, McNicholas 0

Talawanda 2, Preble Shawnee 1

Twin Valley South 16, Miami Valley 0: TVS: Maggard 3 goals 2 assists, Burkett 2 goals 3 assists, Letner 2 goals 2 assists.

Waynesville 7, Miamisburg 2: M: Adams goal assist, Griner goal, Zanotelli assist. W: Dunford 2 goals 1 assist, Erbach 1 goal 2 assists.

West Clermont 5, Princeton 0

West Liberty-Salem 2, Madeira 1: WLS: Dunham goal assist, Johnson goal, Collins 10 saves.

Friday’s Results

Legacy Christian 8, Newton 0: LC: Weller 4 goals 2 assists, Graves 2 goals 1 assist, Combs 2 goals.

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Houston 3, Bradford 0

Newton 3, Troy Christian 0: N: Rapp 9 kills, Velkoff 24 assists, Montgomery 9 kills.

North Union 3, Tecumseh 0

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 3, Carroll 0: Harsman (CJ) d. Buhrman 6-0 6-0; Powers (CJ) d. Walls 6-0 6-0; Gongora/Palmer (CJ) d. Kates/Iacobacci 6-0 6-0.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.