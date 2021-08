HS Results 8/12

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Fairmont 0: Lampman (A) def. Watkins (F) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Ellis (F) 6-0, 6-0; Schaefer(A) def. List (F) 6-0, 6-0; Baker-Collins (A) def. Hennessy-Drake (F) 2-0 Retire; Hoskins-Schierloh (A) def. Grogan-Deppan (F) 6-1, 6-1.

Northmont 5, Fairborn 0: Braswell (N) d. Zheng (F) 6-2 6-1; Kelsey (N) d. Green (F) 6-1 6-0; Sullivan d. Day (F) 6-2 6-0; Haley/Bergjord (N) d. Smith/Hensley 6-1 6-0; Mitchell/Ibe (N) d. Stambaugh/Bowling 6-0 6-1.

Waynesville 4, Middletown 1: Rieger (W) d. Reyes (M) 6-1/60; Smith (W) d. Tran (M) 6-2/6-2; Sauser (W) d. Tran 6-1/6-0; As. Tudela/Am. Tudela (W) d. McGuffey/Isenburg (M) 6-3/6-1; Lewis/Roth (M) d. Dale/Rieger (W). tie Break-10-8.

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Botkins 157, Fort Recovery 182: Ja. Meyer (B) 38, J.J. Meyer (B) 39, Dietz (B) 39, Lefevre (FR) 40.

Wednesday’s Results

Fairmont 186, Northmont 187: Duncan (N) 44, Harbaum (N) 45, Morgan (N) 47.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Lady Tiger Invitational

Team Results: Ben Logan 375, Versailles 379, Fort Loramie 385, Greenville 400, Miami East 418, Russia 437, Tippecanoe 439, St. Henry 446, National Trail 451, Versailles 453, New Bremen 465, Anna 475, Arcanum 486, Franklin Monroe 512.

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville 159, Springboro 174: Haywood (C) 36, Stinson (S) 37, Nunna (C) 40, Miller (C) 41.

Greenville 195, Troy 229: Jenkinson (G) 37, Reis (G) 47, Fry (G) 53.

