H.S. Results 8/11: Soccer kicks off season

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Friday’s Results

Bellefontaine 2, Piqua 2: B: Latimer goal, Torsell goal.

Centerville 5, Alter 2: A: Miller goal assist, Wierzbanowski goal.

Fairmont 2, Tecumseh 1: F: Danner goal, Mata goal.

Indian Hill 1, McNicholas 0

London 10, Amanda-Clearcreek 4

Northwest 7, Middletown Madison 2: MM: Benson goal, Chupka goal.

Seven Hills 6, Deer Park 0

Waynesville 8, Valley View 1: W: Feldhaus 3 goals, Crawford 2 goals 1 assist, Kazmierski 1 goal 2 assists.

Girls Soccer

Friday’s Results

Alter 1, Centerville 0

Bellefontaine 7, Piqua 1

Greeneview 4, Graham 0: Gre: Waggoner 2 goals, Simpson goal assist, Knauff goal.

Turpin 5, Princeton 0

Waynesville 11, Valley View 1: VV: Schmidt goal. W: Williams 2 goals 2 assists, Erbach 2 goals 2 assists, Layne 2 goals 1 assist.

Girls Tennis

Friday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Northmont 0: Harsman d. Braswell 6-2 6-0; Gongora d. Kelsey 6-3 6-1; Powers d. Buxton 6-1 6-1; Juniewicz/Palmer d. Robinson/Hibbard 4-1, ret.; Acuna/Keeton d. Wilson/Scranton.

Tippecanoe 5, Bryan 0: Bauer d. Dewitt 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7); Waibel d. Andrews 6-1, 6-2; Tobias d. Andrews 6-2, 6-0; Patel/Collins d. Hess/Nagel 6-4, 6-2; Kara Snipes/Staub d. Vashaw/Lambert.

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4, Miami Valley 1: Harshman (CJ) d. Moratori 2-6 7-5 6-0; Washington (M) d. Gongora 6-0 6-0; Powers (CJ) d. Patel 7-6 6-4; Juniewicz/Palmer (CJ) d. Kaur/Bartek 6-3 6-2; Acuna/Keeton (CJ) d. Cooper/Singh 6-3 6-2.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Eaton 167, Bethel 184, Tecumseh 195: T: Peters 64, Swearingen 64.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.