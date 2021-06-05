HS Results 6/4

PREP RESULTS
Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division I
Massillon Perry 4, Lakota West 2: Grace (LW) 1-3 2B RBI, Volmer (LW) 1-3 2B RBI, Hibbard (LW) 1-3.
Watkins Memorial 11, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 5
Division IV
Bradford 11, New Riegel 0: S. Miller (B) W 12 K, Canan (B) 2-3 2B RBI, Brewer (B) 2-3 RBI.
Cuyahoga Heights 12, Newark Catholic 6
Baseball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Friday’s Results
Division I
Berea-Midpark 4, Brunswick 1
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 17, Mentor 1
Elder 7, St. Xavier 3
Mayfield 6, North Royalton 0
New Albany 4, Lancaster 2
Olentangy Orange 8, Westerville South 7
Tol. St. John’s 6, Bowling Green 3
Vandalia 7, Mason 4
Division II
Akron Hoban 4, Chagrin Falls 2
Bloom-Carroll 3, Cambridge 2
Hillsboro 4, St. Clairsville 3
Oberlin Firelands 5, Tol. Central Catholic 4
Salem 3, Canfield 1
Vermilion 3, Tiffin Columbian 0
Division III
Barnesville 3, Fredericktown 2
Canfield South Range 1, Gates Mills Gilmour 0
Canton Central Catholic 4, Burton Berkshire 3
CHCA 5, Springfield Shawnee 2
Cin. Country Day 7, McNicholas 5
Division IV
Berlin Hiland 8, Howard East Knox 0
Fort Loramie 9, Cedarville 1
Leipsic 5, Sycamore Mohawk 0
Lucasville Valley 2, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0
Russia 9, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 0
Tiffin Calvert 12, Vienna Mathews 2
Van Wert Lincolnview 7, Antwerp 2
Warren JFK 10, Columbia Station 2
Thursday’s Results
Division III
Archbold 3, Milan Edison 2
Baltimore Liberty Union 4, Pemberville Eastwood 1
Minford 2, Wheelersburg 0
