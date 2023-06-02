H.S. Results 6/1: Greenville’s state tournament run ends

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Moeller 10, West Clermont 4

Elder 5, Mason 2

Division II

Chaminade Julienne 5, CHCA 1: CJ: Hoagland 1-3 2 RS, Gonter-Dray 1-1 2 RBI, Sullivan 1-2 RBI.

Badin 9, Hebron Lakewood 2: B: Rachel 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Taylor 2-4 3B 3 RBI 2 RS, Hoevel W 8 K.

Division III

Greeneview 5, Cin. Country Day 3

Heath 9, Waynesville 0

Division IV

Southeastern 6, Bradford 0

Russia 4, Berne Union 0

St. Henry 5, North Central 1

Delphos SJ’s 4, Col. Grove 0

Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

Tallmadge 6, Greenville 5: G: Burns 1-3 HR 3 RBI RS, Burke 1-2 2B RBI, Fletcher 1-4 RS, Arnett RS, Zimmer RS, Baughn RS.

Canfield 2, Steubenville 1

Division III

Indian Lake 3, Johnstown 0: IL: Dixon 1-3 RBI, Brentlinger W 5 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Roby 2-3, Rapp RS, Edwards RS.

Wheelersburg 6, South Range 1

