H.S. Results 6/1: Greenville’s state tournament run ends

Greenville softball jumped out to an early lead but came up just short in a 6-5 loss to Tallmadge in the Division II state semifinals at Akron on Thursday.
Zoey Burns homered and drove in three runs and Addie Burke had a double and one RBI.
Greenville finishes the season at 28-5.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Moeller 10, West Clermont 4
Elder 5, Mason 2
Division II
Chaminade Julienne 5, CHCA 1: CJ: Hoagland 1-3 2 RS, Gonter-Dray 1-1 2 RBI, Sullivan 1-2 RBI.
Badin 9, Hebron Lakewood 2: B: Rachel 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Taylor 2-4 3B 3 RBI 2 RS, Hoevel W 8 K.
Division III
Greeneview 5, Cin. Country Day 3
Heath 9, Waynesville 0
Division IV
Southeastern 6, Bradford 0
Russia 4, Berne Union 0
St. Henry 5, North Central 1
Delphos SJ’s 4, Col. Grove 0
Softball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division II
Tallmadge 6, Greenville 5: G: Burns 1-3 HR 3 RBI RS, Burke 1-2 2B RBI, Fletcher 1-4 RS, Arnett RS, Zimmer RS, Baughn RS.
Canfield 2, Steubenville 1
Division III
Indian Lake 3, Johnstown 0: IL: Dixon 1-3 RBI, Brentlinger W 5 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Roby 2-3, Rapp RS, Edwards RS.
Wheelersburg 6, South Range 1
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.