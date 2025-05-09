H.S. Results 5/8: ‘Boro baseball clinches share of GWOC title

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Newton 1: A: Miller 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Stephens 1-3 RBI, Christ W 12 K.

Bellefontaine 13, Springfield Shawnee 4

Butler 5, Piqua 2

Cedarville 5, National Trail 0: C: Hardy 1-2 RBI, Baldwin RBI, Creeden W 8 K, RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Oakwood 1: Kadel W 2 K, Hoagland 1-3 RBI, Kolton RBI.

Cin. Christian 11, Winton Woods 0: CC: Starks 1-2 2 RBI, Hanauer 2-2 2B RBI, Birch 2-2 2B RBI.

Clinton-Massie 11, Wilmington 3

Coldwater 1, Minster 0: C: Kunk W.

Dixie 3, Mississinawa Valley 1: D: Broyles 2-3 RBI, Velazquez RBI, Phillips W 8 K.

Eaton 7, Talawanda 0

Emmanuel Christian 16, Yellow Springs 6

Fairbanks 2, Hardin Northern 1

Fairfield 8, Colerain 3: F: Morningstar 2-4 2 RBI, Candella 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Rice W 3 K.

Fort Loramie 4, Anna 3: FL: Hart W 4 K.

Franklin 10, Dayton Christian 7: F: Conrad W 3 K, Hurst 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Pearson 2-2 RBI.

Greeneview 4, Mechanicsburg 3: G: Gill 1-2 2 RBI, Reynolds RBI, Walker RBI. M: Lafary 2-4 2 RBI, O’Laughlin 1-3 RBI.

Jackson Center 6, Botkins 4

Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1

Lakota West 2, Sycamore 1: LW: Smith 2-3 RBI, Zimmerman 1-3 RBI.

Legacy Christian Academy 16, Xenia 5

McNicholas 4, Fenwick 1

Miami East 12, Covington 9: C: Leistner 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Denson 3-4 RBI. ME: Pratt 3-4 RBI, Littlejohn 4-4 RBI, Haak 3-4 3 RBI.

Monroe 11, Brookville 1: M: Witte W 4 K, Reynolds 1-2 2 RBI, Hounchell 1-4 3 RBI.

New Bremen 7, New Knoxville 5

Northeastern 6, Madison Plains 1: N: Gilbert 2-3 2 RBI, Mefford 2-2 2B RBI.

Parkway 6, Delphos St. John’s 5

Russia 10, Houston 0: R: Goubeaux W 7 K.

Springboro 3, Northmont 1

St. Henry 15, Fort Recovery 10

Tri-County North 11, Ansonia 2: TCN: Jean W 8 K, Lake HR 4 RBI, Knife 2 RBI. A: Shives 3-4 2B RBI.

Tri-Village 7, Preble Shawnee 5

Troy 11, Tippecanoe 4: Tr: Riddle 2B 4 RBI, Frey W 7 K, 3-4 RBI.

Troy Christian 3, Bethel 2: TC: Simmons W 7 K, Walters 2-4 2 RBI.

Urbana 7, Tecumseh 4: U: Teepe 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Potter RBI, Lantz W 9 K. T: Olinger 2-3 RBI, Brents 2 RBI.

West Jefferson 18, Catholic Central 0

Wednesday’s Results

Anna 16, Lima Central Catholic 2: A: Hoying 2-2 3B 5 RBI, Aufderhaar 1-2 2B 4 RBI.

Arcanum 10, Tri-County North 0: A: Miller W 8 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Christ 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Stephens 2-3 2 RBI.

Beavercreek 10, Springfield 3

Belmont 6, Trotwood 5

Botkins 9, Cory-Rawson 0: B: Hall W 10 K.

Butler 11, Tippecanoe 5: B: Schilling 4-4 3 2B 5 RBI, Richardson W 7 K. T: Merry 2 RBI, Eckert 2 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Badin 2: CJ: Hoagland W 16 K, 4-5 GW-RBI, Vogelsang RBI.

Eaton 5, Valley View 2: E: Winings W 7 K.

Edgewood 10, Carroll 4: E: Spears W 4 K, 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Kelhoffer 2-5 2B RBI, Smith 1-3 3B RBI.

Fairborn 10, Xenia 3

Fenwick 5, Alter 3: F: Fletcher 3-3 2B 3 RBI, Grandstaff 2-4 RBI.

Fort Recovery 12, Delphos St. John’s 6: Gaerke 3-5 2B 3 RBI.

Franklin Monroe 8, Ansonia 1: A: Shives 1-3 RBI.

Graham 11, Springfield Shawnee 1

Greeneview 22, Catholic Central 3: G: Moore 3-3 2B 3B HR 8 RBI, Abling 2-2 3 RBI, Walker 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Hamilton 9, Fairfield 5: F: Morningstar 1-2 2 RBI.

Indian Lake 4, Benjamin Logan 2

Indian Lake 2, Benjamin Logan 1

Jonathan Alder 2, Kenton Ridge 1

Lakota West 1, Lakota East 0: LW: Holt GW-RBI.

Lehman Catholic 6, Fairlawn 1

Miamisburg 1, Fairmont 0: M: Walker 1-3 GW-RBI.

Monroe 12, Bellbrook 2: M: Schwab 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Craig 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Watts W 5 K, 2 RBI.

New Bremen 18, Lima Perry 3

Northmont 9, Wayne 1: N: Pendleton 3-4 4 SB, Canan W 5 K, Sauber 2-3 2 RBI.

Ponitz 15, Thurgood 0

Princeton 13, Middletown 0

Ross 2, Franklin 1: R: Ertel W 3 K.

Springboro 6, Centerville 0

Tecumseh 14, Triad 1: Te: Spencer W 3 K, Cortes 2-2 3 RBI, Burcham 1-2 2 RBI.

Tri-Village 13, Bradford 0

Troy 3, Piqua 1: T: Reinhardt W 6 K, RBI, Gorman 2B RBI, Hoke RBI.

West Jefferson 10, Madison Plains 0

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 4, Talawanda 1: T: Griffin 2-3 RBI.

Botkins 3, Jackson Center 2: B: Loy W 16 K.

Centerville 15, Beavercreek 5: C: Hopf 2-4 HR, Ponichtera GW-RBI, Adkins W.

Cin. Country Day 15, New Miami 8

Clinton-Massie 10, Wilmington 3

Edgewood 14, Waynesville 2: W: Hallows 1-2 2B RBI, Bailey 2-3 3B RBI. E: Rose 1-3 3 RBI, Strunk 2-3 2 2B 5 RBI, Broshear W 4 K, 1-3 RBI.

Fairbanks 8, Marysville 1

Fenwick 14, Alter 0

Fort Loramie 13, Anna 12: FL: Hoying 4-5 2 2B 2 RBI, Tennery 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Salisburg 2 RBI.

Fort Recovery 27, St. Henry 9

Greeneview 15, Washington Court House 1

Greenville 10, Butler 0: G: Arnett 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Davidson 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Force 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Hamilton 17, Colerain 7: H: Hoyte 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Eversole 1-2 HR RBI, Schappacher W 9 K.

Lakota West 11, Middletown 0

Marion Local 10, Versailles 0

Mason 17, Lakota East 0

Miami East 11, Covington 1: ME: Roeth 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Kadel W 8 K, 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Enis 1-3 RBI.

Minster 10, Coldwater 0

Mississinawa Valley 8, Dixie 0

New Knoxville 11, Spencerville 1

Newton 9, Arcanum 6: N: VanCulin W. A: Garbig 1-1 2 RBI.

Northwestern 8, Wayne 0: N: Stott 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Deane 2-4 RBI, Pamer W 6 K.

Russia 6, Houston 0

Sidney 16, Fairborn 10: F: McDougle 2-5 2 RBI, Walters 2-3 3B 2 RBI, Lawson 1-2 RBI.

Southeastern 11, Catholic Central 0

Springfield Shawnee 10, Bellefontaine 0: SS: Trimmer W 4 K, Simpson 2-3 2 RBI, Greene 2-3 2 RBI.

Stebbins 8, Xenia 5: X: Doyle 1-3 2 RBI, Adams 2-3 RBI, Wright 3-4 RBI.

Tri-County North 2, Ansonia 0: TCN: Bondurant 1-1 2 RBI GW-RBI, Daugherty W 20 K.

Tri-Village 18, Preble Shawnee 0: TV: Greer 4-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Poling W 9 K, Baker 1-1 2B 2 RBI.

Troy 9, Tippecanoe 8

Valley View 6, Chaminade Julienne 5: CJ: Kolton 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Russell 2-4 2B RBI.

Wednesday’s Results

Anna 3, Houston 1: A: Staudter HR.

Ansonia 12, Franklin Monroe 0

Arcanum 3, Tri-County North 2: A: Garbig W 5 K, Garbig 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Bellbrook 1, Monroe 0: B: Hebrank W 20 K, 4-4 RBI.

Brookville 7, Middletown Madison 0: B: Dunkle 4-4 RBI, Eagle 2-2 RBI, Abrams 2 RBI.

Carroll 11, Oakwood 7: C: Browning W 13 K, Keferl 3-4 RBI, Weitz 2-4 RBI.

Eaton 11, Valley View 0

Fairfield 10, Oak Hills 0: F: Needham GS-HR.

Fort Loramie 5, Coldwater 3: FL: Hoying W 2 K.

Franklin 12, Ross 10: F: Brooks 5 RBI, Cooper W. R: Powers 3-4 3B 2 RBI, Webb 3-4 2 RBI, Commins 3-5 2B 2 RBI.

Greenville 12, Sidney 0: G: Force 2-2 2B 4 RBI, Brubaker 1-3 2 RBI, Cromwell 2 RBI.

Kenton Ridge 11, Jonathan Alder 1: KR: Fyffe 2-3 RBI, Rastatter 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Tyson 1-3 2B 3 RBI.

Kings 3, Lebanon 2

Lakota East 9, Hamilton 8: LE: Schulte 3-4 2B 3B 4 RBI, Thompson 2-4 3B 2 RBI, Crawford 2-4 RBI.

Lakota West 9, Sycamore 5

Lebanon 5, Milford 0: L: Jauch 3-4 2 RBI.

Lehman Catholic 14, Fairlawn 4

Miami East 16, Milton-Union 0: ME: Roeth 2-3 HR 6 RBI, Kadel W 4 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Thurman 3-4 2B 3 RBI.

New Bremen 16, Lima Perry 1

Northmont 10, Wayne 1

Parkway 9, Fort Recovery 3

Princeton 14, Middletown 4

Springboro 14, Centerville 6: S: Miller 4-4 4 RBI, Jonas W 7 K, Breen 2-5 HR 2 RBI, Coffey 2-4 2B 4 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 13, Graham 1: SS: Trimmer W 1 K, George 3-3 2B HR 4 RBI, Simpson 2-3 2B 3B 4 RBI.

Talawanda 7, Edgewood 5: T: Cobb W 6 K, 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Richardson 1-3 HR RBI, Cox 3-4 2 2B RBI. E: Rose 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Verhoff 1-3 RBI.

Tecumseh 12, Urbana 6

Tippecanoe 11, Butler 6

Troy 8, Piqua 2: T: Rose W 6 K.

Waynesville 6, Carlisle 5: W: Bailey HR GW-RBI. C: Wallace HR.

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Centerville G 4, Miamisburg 1

Centerville B 3, Milton-Union 2

Chaminade Julienne 3, Tippecanoe B 2

London 4, Tecumseh 1

Miamisburg 4, Chaminade Julienne 1

Wilmington 4, New Richmond 1

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 5, Miami Valley 0: Shope d. Jain 6-3, 6-0; Ross d. Anderson 6-0, 6-1; Johnson d. Pallerla 6-1, 6-0. Uhl/Mabarak d. Jones/Gupta 6-2, 6-2; Turner/Theisen d. Xian/Juricic 6-7 (8), 6-4, 10-7.

Badin 4, Carroll 1: Chen (B) d. Bryant 6-1, 6-0; Zurbourg (B) d. Maxis 6-0, 6-0; Bucheit (B) d. Woolley 6-2, 6-0. Stagg/ Hartford (B) d. Tala/ Perez 6-1, 6-0; Bartsch/Roach (C) d. Schultz/Jensen 3-6, 6-2, (11-9).

Bellefontaine 5, Tecumseh 0

Dayton Christian 5, Stivers 0

Indian Hill 4, Beavercreek 1

Lakota West 3, Lakota East 2

Lehman Catholic 5, Northeastern 0

Seven Hills 3, Milton-Union 2

Sycamore B 5, Centerville B 0

Tippecanoe 3, Oakwood 2: Von Krosigk (T) d. Coyne 6-0, 6-0; Darner (T) d. Boehne 6-1, 7-5; Labreck (T) d. Watson 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Zhou/Crowder (O) d. Owen/Mehta 6-4, 6-4; Dunlap/Habig (O) d. Kleather/Gillenwater, 6-3, 6-4.

Valley View B 3, Springfield 2: Dooley (S) d. Nabors 6-4, 6-1;Cordes (VV) d. Ashraf 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Izor (VV) d. Babian 6-4, 6-4. Jensen/Neal (VV) d. Owen/Middleton 6-1, 6-0; Meisner/Bosland (S) d. Alford/Craig 7-5, 7-5.

Boys Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Alter 16, Northmont 3

Clinton-Massie 11, Xenia 5

Lakota West 16, Fairfield 4

Moeller 8, Springboro 5

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville 10, Beavercreek 4

Lebanon 15, Turpin 5

Springboro 23, Miamisburg 5

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 15, Tippecanoe 5

Lakota West 13, Lakota East 12

Lebanon 9, Turpin 8

Wednesday’s Results

Fairmont 4, Northmont 2

Fenwick 16, Carroll 2

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 3, Northmont 0

Middletown 3, Hamilton 0

Thurgood 3, Trotwood 0

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Fairfield 0

Middletown 3, Carroll 1

REPORTING RESULTS

