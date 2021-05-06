HS Results 5/5

Ben Logan 5, Graham 0

Butler 2, Tippecanoe 1

Centerville 1, Wayne 0

CHCA 16, Clark Montessori 1

Cin. Country Day 11, Norwood 1

Dixie 8, Middletown Madison 4

Emmanuel Christian 4, Catholic Central 3

Greeneview 10, Madison Plains 0: Ke. Phillips (G) W 6 K, Kr. Phillips (G) 2-3 2B, Anderson (G) 3 RBI.

Greenville 4, West Carrollton 3

Hamilton 4, Fairfield 3

Harrison 8, Edgewood 0

Indian Lake 2, North Union 0

Kenton Ridge 3, Bellefontaine 0

Mason 3, Sycamore 2

Milford 9, Lebanon 8

Northeastern 13, Fairbanks 0: Nichols (N) W 4 K, Graves (N) 2B 2 RBI, Houseman (N) 2-3 3 RBI.

Ross 15, Mount Healthy 1

Springboro 8, Miamisburg 4

Springfield 10, Northmont 2

Springfield Shawnee 9, Jonathan Alder 1

Talawanda 13, Northwest 1

Tecumseh 7, London 4: Brents (T) 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Dysinger T) 3-4 3B, Hale (T) 2-4 3B 4 SB 3 RS.

Troy 7, Stebbins 4

Troy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 5

West Liberty-Salem 3, West Jefferson 1

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 2, Fort Loramie 1: Meyer (FL) 2-4 2B, Fortman (FL) 2-3 2B, Ratterman (FL) 2-3 2 2B, Finkenbine (A) RS, Robinson (A) W.

Bradford 6, Bethel 3: Miller (B) 2-4, Monnin (B) 2-4, Leach (B) 3-3.

Sidney 5, Greenville 2

Softball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 1: Kent (B) W 11 K 1-3 2B, Beeber (B) 2-3 2B RBI, Vess (B) 1-2 3B RBI, Menker (CJ) 2-2, Engler (CJ) 2-3 RBI.

Beavercreek 2, Fairmont 1

Ben Logan 8, Graham 4

Butler 11, Xenia 5

Centerville 13, Wayne 4

Fairbanks 14, Greenon 5

Fairfield 11, Princeton 1

Franklin Monroe 11, Tri-Village 1

Greenville 9, West Carrollton 0

Greenville 5, West Carrollton 0

Harrison 6, Edgewood 5

Indian Lake 4, North Union 3

Jonathan Alder 3, Springfield Shawnee 1

Kenton Ridge 2, Bellefontaine 1

Lakota West 17, Lakota East 1

Madison Plains 5, Greeneview 2

Mason 10, Middletown 0

McNicholas 15, Carroll 0

Miamisburg 8, Springboro 4

Northmont 6, Springfield 1

Northridge 11, Oakwood 1

Oak Hills 7, Hamilton 2

Piqua 15, Fairborn 6: Webb (F) HR, Shepherd (F) HR.

Preble Shawnee 20, Monroe 1

Talawanda 10, Northwest 5

Tecumseh 6, London 1: Strouse (T) 2-3 RS, Franks (T) 2-4 2B RS 2 RBI, Hays (T) 2-3 2B 2 RS RBI.

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 0

Troy 9, Carlisle 2

Tuesday’s Results

Bradford 17, Bethel 0: S. Miller (B) W 13 K.

Greenon 14, Catholic Central 1

Greenville 4, Sidney 1

Troy 7, Piqua 6

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Hamilton 2: Boling (H) def. Combs 7-5, 6-4; Kline(B) def. Burkart 6-0, 6-0; Henderson (H) def. Zettler 6-3, 6-2; Wesner/ Poehner (B) def. Goodman/Strafford 6-1, 6-2; Connaughton/Schwinefest (B) def. Vengala/Middleton 6-2, 6-4.

Bellefontaine 3, Sidney 2: Hoying (S) def Bakshi (B) 6-2,6-1; Howell (B) def Hogan (S) 6-2,6-0; Shell (B) def Baldauf (S) 6-0,6-2; New/Abbott (S) def Burhanna/Burhanna (B) 6-3,6-1; Taylor/Phillips (B) def Rachi/Furukawa (S) 6-3,6-1.

Covington Catholic (KY) 3, Centerville Gold 2: Hussey (CC) def. Owen 6-3, 6-4; Poulos (CC) def. Panwar 6-0, 6-1; Warner (CC) def. Edwards 6-4, 6-4; R.Peters-Ross (C) def. Kennedy-Bosch 7-6, 6-7, 1-0(7); Kunst-Arellano (C) def. Lohre-Kyntchev 6-7, 6-2, 1-0(8).

Jonathan Alder 5, Tecumseh 0: Hecht def Williams 6-2 6-3; VanKirk def Green 6-1 6-0; Kinsey def Fox 6-2 6-0; Cox/Honigford def Jones/Lian 6-0 6-0; Banks/Corbett def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-1 6-1.

Middletown 3, Colerain 2: Rioux (Colerain) d. Johnson 6-1, 6-1; Deleon (Middletown) d. Nguyen 7-5, 7-6(3); Burton (Middletown) d. Nicholls 6-1, 6-3; Zint/Burke (Colerain) d. Brown/Hackney 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; Mumford/Velasco (Middletown) d. Wustrack/Thacker 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Oakwood 5, Alter 0

Troy 5, Fairmont 0

Southwestern Buckeye League Southwest Tournament: Boyce (Oakwood) d. Grismer (Bellbrook); Songer (Bellbrook) d. McColskey (Oakwood); Baldwin (Oakwood) d. Marasco (Bellbrook) Rich/Cassidy (Oakwood) d. Taylor/Taylor (Monroe); Schairbaum/Adkisson (Oakwood) d. Grismer/Warren (Bellbrook).

Tuesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Badin 0: Zelinski def. Combs 6-1, 6-1; Dickman def. Kline 6-3, 6-2; Weathers def. Zettler 6-0, 6-2; Eads/Foster def. Wesner/Poehner 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Hofstetter/Frank def. Schwinefest/Connaughton 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6).

Boys Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, St. Xavier 0

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Lakota East 0

Princeton 3, Edgewood 1: N. Richards (E) 24 assists, J. Richards (E) 10 kills, Ellis (E) 10 kills.

