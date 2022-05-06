H.S. Results 5/5

Franklin 12, Roger Bacon 0

Monroe 5, Middletown Madison 2

Piqua 2, West Carrollton 1

Wednesday’s Results

Anna 3, Jackson Center 2: A: Carey 2-5, Finkenbine 3-5, Cobb 2B GW-RBI. JC: Regula 2-3.

Carlisle 13, Middletown Madison 3

Covington 1, Miami East 0

Dixie 8, Mississinawa Valley 3

Fairfield 7, Hamilton 4

Fenwick 1, Monroe 0

Franklin 6, Oakwood 1

Greeneview 5, Madison Plains 4: G: Gardner 2-3.

Harrison 7, Edgewood 2

Indian Lake 8, North Union 2

Jonathan Alder 5, Springfield Shawnee 4

Lakota East 3, Lakota West 0

Lebanon 2, Milford 0

London 2, Tecumseh 1: L: Weiner W 4 K.

Mason 3, Sycamore 0

McNicholas 9, Carroll 0

Middletown 7, Princeton 1

National Trail 4, Tri-County North 3

Northwestern 8, Urbana 6

Oak Hills 5, Colerain 4

Preble Shawnee 3, Tri-Village 1: PS: Adams W 10 K, Roell 1-3 RBI, Hutchinson 1-3 2B.

Riverside 5, Northridge 0

Ross 18, Mount Healthy 0

Springfield 5, Northmont 4: N: Howell 2-3.

Talawanda 11, Northwest 3

Triad 10, Catholic Central 2

Troy Christian 1, Milton-Union 0

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Indian Lake 11, Graham 2

London 7, Springfield 5

Madison Plains 15, Delaware Christian 0

McNicholas 18, Alter 3

Southeastern 16, Triad 0

Tecumseh 2, Bellefontaine 0: T: Moore 1-2 RS, Strouse 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Hays W 13 K.

Wednesday’s Results

Ansonia 6, St. Henry 3

Arcanum 7, Miami East 1

Beavercreek 15, Fairmont 1

Ben Logan 16, Graham 1

Butler 13, Stebbins 0

Catholic Central 10, Triad 0

Centerville 6, Wayne 3

Covington 12, Riverside 2

Dixie 8, Mississinawa Valley 0

Fairborn 7, Piqua 1: F: Ferguson HR.

Fairfield 18, Princeton 2

Fenwick 12, Alter 1

Franklin 12, Oakwood 2

Greenville 12, Tippecanoe 2

Harrison 19, Northwest 1

Jonathan Alder 12, Springfield Shawnee 2

Kenton Ridge 7, Bellefontaine 4: KR: Catanzaro 2-3 2B, Hembree 2-4 2B, Ropp W 10 K. B: Clifton 4-4 2B 2 RBI.

Lakota West 15, Lakota East 0

London 9, Tecumseh 1

Miamisburg 10, Springboro 2

Newton 9, Franklin Monroe 8: N: VanCulin 2B GW-RBI, Miller W, Gleason 4-5.

North Union 17, Indian Lake 5

Northmont 13, Springfield 6: N: Bonner W 11 K GS-HR, Hodge HR.

Oak Hills 12, Hamilton 3

Oak Hills 11, Hamilton 1

Preble Shawnee 3, Tri-Village 1: PS: Dearth W 10 K.

Seton 8, Badin 3

Talawanda 18, Mount Healthy 0

Troy 18, Milton-Union 0

Urbana 10, Northwestern 0

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Greeneview 5, Northridge 0

Northmont 3, Fairmont 2

Oakwood 5, Centerville 0

Tecumseh 4, Springfield Shawnee 1: Williams (Tec) def Montico 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; Jones (Tec) def Kusmierczyk 6-4, 6-4; Wells (Shaw) def Lian 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Bledsoe/Negrette (Tec) d. Naill/Bobbitt, 6-4, 6-0.

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 19, Alter 0: C: Walsh 4 goals, Sanders 2 goals 2 assists, Frederick 2 goals 1 assist.

Wyoming 15, Oakwood 3

