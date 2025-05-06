H.S. Results 5/5: Beavercreek’s Roether named Reds Showcase MVP

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Centerville 1: B: Roether 2-4 2 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 4, Fenwick 2: CJ: Sullivan W 12 K, 1-3 HR 2 RBI.

Coldwater 11, St. Marys 6

Colerain 11, Fairfield 7: F: Clemmons 3-4 3 RBI.

Fairborn 12, Sidney 8: S: Rose 2-3 2B HR 4 RBI, Taylor 2-4 2B RBI.

Fairmont 9, Springfield 3: F: Mastro W 6 K, Zent 1-2 2B RBI.

Fairmont 16, Springfield 6: F: Munch W 3 K, Slider 2-3 RBI, Lanning 2-3 2 RBI.

Fort Loramie 11, Fairlawn 1

Fort Recovery 10, Parkway 0: FR: Klenke W 12 K, 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Wendel 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Gaerke 2-4 2B 3 RBI.

Harrison 3, Talawanda 2: T: Iden 1-3 2B RBI.

Jackson Center 3, Houston 2

Lakota East 3, Hamilton 0

Lakota East 3, Hamilton 2

Lakota West 5, Sycamore 0: LW: Holt 2-3 2B RBI, Johnson 2-3 RBI, Smith 1-2 RBI.

Lebanon 8, Kings 2: L: Cannon W, Schreck 3 RBI, Strickland 2 RBI.

Lehman Catholic 4, Riverside 3: R: Crouch 2-4 RBI, Orsborne 1-3 RBI, Purtee 1-4 RBI.

Mason 7, Middletown 0

Mechanicsburg 3, Madison Plains 2: Me: Lafary 2-5 RBI, Walborn 1-6 2 RBI.

Middletown Madison 10, Troy Christian 0

Tippecanoe 15, Stebbins 4

Troy 13, Greenville 0: T: Frey W 3 K, 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Riddle 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Reinhardt 1-1 2 RBI.

Urbana 6, Tecumseh 3: U: Endres W 7 K, 1-4 2B 3 RBI, Lantz 1-4 2 RBI. T: Olinger 1-4 RBI.

Waynesville 4, Clinton Massie 1: W: Freese 1-3 RBI, Bulach 1-4 RBI.

West Jefferson 14, Southeastern 0

Softball

Monday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 5, Indian Lake 4: BL: Burnside 2-3 RBI, Norviel 2-3 RBI, Crumm W 6 K.

Celina 8, St. Henry 3

Dayton Christian 20, Legacy Christian 17: DC: Kushinikov 2B 3B 4 RBI.

Edgewood 11, Monroe 3: M: Hensley 1-3 HR 2 RBI. E: Short 2-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Verhoff 3 RBI, Broshear W 7 K.

Fairbanks 7, Greenon 1: G: Gutierrez RBI.

Jackson Center 3, Houston 2

Kenton Ridge 10, Jonathan Alder 0: KR: Cammon 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Fyffe 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Rastatter W 4 K, 3-3 2B RBI.

Lakota East 6, Fairfield 1: F: Miller 1-3 RBI.

Miami East 19, Troy Christian 1: ME: Enis 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Gentis 2-4 3 RBI, Kadel 3-3 2 RBI. TC: Inman 1-2 HR RBI.

Middletown Madison 8, Preble Shawnee 7: PS: Roberts 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Jones 2-4 2 RBI, Colburn 3-4 2B RBI.

Mt. Notre Dame 11, Badin 3

Ross 2, Bellbrook 0: R: Baker W 9 K, Powers 1-3 RBI, Webb 2-4 RBI.

Tecumseh 10, Urbana 5: U: Boyd 2-2 2 HR 3 RBI, Rice 1-4 RBI. T: Matthews 4-4 2 HR 3 RBI, Shelton 1-2 HR 2 RBI, Matthews W 4 K.

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Lehman Catholic 5, Celina 0

Boys Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 9, Beavercreek 7

Lakota East 10, Kings 5

Lebanon 9, Elder 3

Mason 14, Lakota West 6

Xenia 16, Tippecanoe 7

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Northmont 14, Edgewood 10

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Lebanon 3, Fairfield 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.