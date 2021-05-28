HS Results 5/27

Beavercreek 5, Western Brown 4

Lakota West 6, Mason 3

Massillon Perry 7, North Canton Hoover 0

New Philadelphia 7, Cle. St. Joseph 0

Division II

Greenville 2, Springfield Shawnee 0

Hebron Lakewood 14, New Richmond 2

Division III

Canfield South Range 2, Massillon Tuslaw 0

Ironton 2, Williamsport Westfall 0

Wheelersburg 13, Tuscarawas Valley 6

Youngstown Ursuline 15, Sheffield Brookside 0

Division IV

Cuyahoga Heights 9, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 3

Vienna Matthews 3, East Canton 1

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

North Ridgeville 8, Amherst Steele 4

Pickerington Central 6, Mount Vernon 2

Watkins Memorial 7, Lancaster 1

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Holland Springfield 3

Division II

Beloit West Branch 12, Richfield Revere 2

Heath 9, Indian Valley 5

LaGrange Keystone 8, Wauseon 2

Mansfield Madison 9, Lima Shawnee 8

New Concord John Glenn 12, The Plains Athens 2

Wooster Triway 10, Alliance Marlington 7

Division III

Cardington Lincoln 4, Milan Edison 0

Johnstown Monroe 11, Carlisle 3

Sherwood Fairview 9, Tontogany Otsego 0

Williamsburg 12, Georgetown 1

Division IV

Bradford 5, Lincolnview 1: S. Miller (B) W 13 K.

Mechanicsburg 16, Russia 0: A. DeLong (M) 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Alspaugh (M) 2-4 HR 2 RBI, D. Rodgers (M) W 3 K 2-2 2B HR 3 RBI.

New Riegel 14, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Newark Catholic 11, Danville 10

Peebles 10, Portsmouth Notre Dame 9

West Unity Hilltop 7, Sycamore Mohawk 5

