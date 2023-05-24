H.S. Results 5/23

Elder 2, Milford 1

Fairmont 5, Monroe 0

Lebanon 2, Kings 1

Mason 5, Loveland 1

Moeller 7, Princeton 0

Springboro 3, Butler 0

Troy 5, Beavercreek 1: T: Frey W 3 K, Harlamert 2B RBI 2 RS, Huelsman 2B RBI.

West Clermont 4, Oak Hills 3

Division II

Badin 10, Reading 0: B: Luebbe 2-2 3 RS, Fox 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Bowling 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 2, Bellefontaine 1

CHCA 5, Batavia 4

Franklin 3, Bellbrook 1

Indian Hill 3, Fenwick 1: F: Hensley 1-3 RBI, Maier 1-3 2B.

Kenton Ridge 4, Tippecanoe 2

Division IV

Troy Christian 4, Twin Valley South 0: TC: Harris 1-3 RBI, B. Major 2-4 2B 2 RS RBI, M. Major 2-3 2 RS.

Monday’s Results

Division III

Arcanum 2, Brookville 1: Thompson GW-RBI, Crist W.

Cin. Country Day 7, Carlisle 4

Greeneview 1, Preble Shawnee 0

Madeira 7, Middletown Madison 6

Versailles 5, Indian Lake 0

Waynesville 7, Williamsburg 3

Division IV

Bradford 2, Fort Loramie 0: B: Miller W, Monnin RBI, Wills RBI.

Felicity Franklin 4, Fayetteville Perry 0

MVCA 8, Ripley Union-Lewis 3

Russia 6, Newton 5: R: Monnin 2B GW-RBI.

Southeastern 3, Catholic Central 1

