H.S. Results 5/23: Mechanicsburg blanks Indian Lake

High School Sports
43 minutes ago

Jake Edwards struck out 13 over seven shutout innings, helping his cause with a pair of RBI to lead Mechanicsburg in a 5-0 win versus Indian Lake in Division III tournament baseball on Monday.

Mason Hess had a 2-for-3 night with one RBI and one run scored and Jayden Roland went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

‘Burg will face Roger Bacon Wednesday in a District Final.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division III

Ben Logan 3, Bethel 2

Carlisle 4, Summit Country Day 0

CHCA 9, Middletown Madison 0

Mechanicsburg 5, Indian Lake 0: M: Hess 2-3 RBI RS, Edwards W 13 K 1-4 2 RBI RS, Roland 2-4 2 RS.

Northeastern 3, Greeneview 1

Reading 2, McNicholas 0

Roger Bacon 4, Madeira 3

Versailles 5, Miami East 4

Division IV

Catholic Central 14, Dayton Christian 6

Cin. Christian 6, Fayetteville Perry 0

Felicity Franklin 10, Middletown Christian 3

Fort Loramie 10, Bradford 0

Russia 6, Newton 0

Southeastern 3, Troy Christian 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.

