H.S. Results 5/19: Bellbrook wins in walk-off

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Butler 13, West Carrollton 1

Centerville 13, Xenia 1

Elder 9, Anderson 1

Fairmont 8, Franklin 0

Fairfield 1, St. Xavier 0

Hamilton 5, Loveland 3

La Salle 2, Milford 1

Lakota East 10, Turpin 0: LE: Whiteaker 10 K, Dilley 2B RBI.

Lebanon 3, Kings 0

Mason 1, Western Brown 0

Miamisburg 3, Piqua 2

Moeller 3, Colerain 1

Princeton 2, Harrison 0

Sidney 5, Troy 4: S: Booth HR.

Springboro 13, Springfield 0

Division II

Badin 11, Norwood 1

Batavia 1, New Richmond 0

Bellbrook 1, Alter 0: B: LaPalm W 9 K, Bayer 2B RBI, Olberding 2B RS.

Chaminade Julienne 9, Milton-Union 0: CJ: Peltier 3-4 2 RBI, Frasure 2-3 3 RBI, Hoagland W 6 K.

Eaton 7, Valley View 1

Greenville 10, Oakwood 4

Indian Hill 2, Ross 0

Taylor 4, Clinton-Massie 1

Tippecanoe 10, Urbana 5

Waynesville 5, Fenwick 4

Wyoming 15, Shroder 0

Division III

Ben Logan 7, Anna 0

Bethel 1, Covington 0

Carlisle 7, Deer Park 6

Indian Lake 2, West Liberty-Salem 1

Madeira 6, Williamsburg 5

McNicholas 10, Mariemont 8

Miami East 6, Arcanum 2

Middletown Madison 13, Georgetown 0

Northeastern 5, Springfield Shawnee 3

Reading 4, Clermont Northeastern 2

Summit Country Day 11, Cin. Country Day 3

Versailles 9, Dixie 0

Division IV

Bradford 2, Riverside 1

Catholic Central 11, Tri-County North 7

Felicity Franklin 13, Seven Hills 9

Fort Loramie 8, Houston 1

Middletown Christian 10, MVCA 6

Newton 10, Botkins 0

Russia 10, Mississinawa Valley 0

Troy Christian 11, Twin Valley South 4

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

CHCA 25, North College Hill 1

Greeneview 11, Greenon 0

Mechanicsburg 12, National Trail 2: M: Hess 2-3 4 RBI RS, Edwards W 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Dietrich 3-3 3 RBI RS.

Roger Bacon 13, East Clinton 2

Division IV

Cin. Christian 14, Ripley Union-Lewis 0

Dayton Christian 5, Cedarville 4: DC: I. Scanlon GW-RBI, Wright W, N. Scanlon 2 RBI.

Fayetteville Perry 11, New Miami 0

Southeastern 7, Franklin Monroe 2

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Lakota West 13, Kings 2

Mason 5, Beavercreek 1

McAuley 4, Northmont 2

Oak Hills 2, Lebanon 1

Division III

Arcanum 5, Georgetown 0

Carlisle 17, Blanchester 0

Miami East 11, Clermont Northeastern 1

Boys Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Oakwood 20, Lima Senior 5

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Edgewood 3, Wayne 0: E: Smith 16 assists, Honchul 9 kills, Ellis 5 aces.

REPORTING RESULTS

