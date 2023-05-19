H.S. Results 5/18: Miami East rallies to win District Title

Miami East softball scored seven runs in the seventh inning in a stunning rally, beating Waynesville 8-7 in a Division III District Championship on Thursday.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 6, Piqua 2
Butler 3, Miamisburg 1
Elder 5, Sycamore 1
Fairfield 5, Oak Hills 2
Fairmont 3, Xenia 2
Kings 13, Lakota East 3
Lebanon 11, Middletown 0
Loveland 4, LaSalle 3
Mason 10, Anderson 0
Milford 13, Loveland 1
Moeller 10, Northwest 0
Monroe 4, Centerville 3
Princeton 7, Talawanda 1
Springboro 4, Sidney 1
Troy 3, Wayne 0
West Clermont 8, St. Xavier 6
Division II
Badin 25, Mt. Healthy 0
Batavia 7, McNicholas 6
Bellbrook 2, Graham 1: B: LaPalm W 13 K, Bayer 2B 2 RBI, Benetis S 2 K.
Bellefontaine 5, Ben Logan 2
Chaminade Julienne 10, Greenon 0: Frasure W 8 K, Weckesser 2 RBI, Hoagland 2-2 3 RS RBI.
CHCA 3, Wyoming 1
Fenwick 7, New Richmond 1
Franklin 11, Urbana 9
Indian Hill 2, Summit Country Day 1
Kenton Ridge 11, Tecumseh 2
Reading 16, Clinton-Massie 0
Tippecanoe 5, Springfield Shawnee 1
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Anderson 10, Winton Woods 0
Hamilton 1, Ross 0: H: Brosius 1-3 RBI, Moak W 11 K, New 1-3 RS.
Lakota East 3, Turpin 0
LaSalle 7, Harrison 3
Loveland 10, Lakota West 0
Milford 8, Colerain 4
Northwest 5, Goshen 2
Oak Hills 18, Western Hills 0
Sycamore 14, Withrow 4
Xenia 12, Fairborn 6: F: Bailey 3-5 2 RS, McDougle 2-4 2 RS RBI, Shuttleworth 2-4 4 RBI.
Division II
McNicholas 8, Taylor 1
Summit Country Day 12, Bethel-Tate 0
Wyoming 2, Roger Bacon 1
Division III
Arcanum 4, Dixie 0: A: Christ 3-3 3B RBI, Kessler 1-3 RBI, Tegtmeyer 1-3 RBI.
Brookville 1, West Liberty-Salem 0
Carlisle 8, Cin. Christian 1
Cin. Country Day 12, Blanchester 2
Greeneview 7, Northwestern 4
Indian Lake 1, Valley View 0
Madeira 12, Clermont Northeastern 2
Middletown Madison 5, Mariemont 3
Preble Shawnee 4, Miami East 2: Adams W 7 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Roell 2-3, Runyon 1-4 2 RBI.
Versailles 8, Northeastern 7: N: Medina 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Tolle 4-4 3 RS RBI, Gilbert 2-4 2 RBI.
Waynesville 2, Norwood 0
Williamsburg 11, Purcell Marian 1
Division IV
Bradford 2, Covington 1: B: Miller 2-3 2 RS, Canan 1-4 RBI.
Catholic Central 8, Tri-Village 4: CC: Adams W 4 K.
Felicity Franklin 14, New Miami 0
Fort Loramie 7, Lehman Catholic 1
MVCA 15, Lockland 14
Newton 5, Riverside 0: R: Purtee 2-3.
Northmor 5, Mechanicsburg 2: M: Hess 1-3 2B RBI, Eyink 2-3.
Ripley 3, SBEP 1
Russia 22, Ansonia 0
Southeastern 5, Tri-County North 0
Troy Christian 14, Legacy Christian 1: TC: Major 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Simmons 2-3 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Waltz 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.
Twin Valley South 8, Franklin Monroe 2
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Fairfield 5, Centerville 2
Lebanon 1, Hamilton 0
Miamisburg 11, Mason 8
Milford 5, Oak Hills 2
Division III
Carlisle 13, Arcanum 7
Clermont Northeastern 12, Indian Lake 2
Miami East 8, Waynesville 7
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
Taylor 2, Badin 1: B: Butler 1-1 2B RBI, Nusky 2-2 2B.
Division IV
Southeastern 12, Fayetteville Perry 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.