H.S. Results 5/18: Miami East rallies to win District Title

Division I

Beavercreek 6, Piqua 2

Butler 3, Miamisburg 1

Elder 5, Sycamore 1

Fairfield 5, Oak Hills 2

Fairmont 3, Xenia 2

Kings 13, Lakota East 3

Lebanon 11, Middletown 0

Loveland 4, LaSalle 3

Mason 10, Anderson 0

Milford 13, Loveland 1

Moeller 10, Northwest 0

Monroe 4, Centerville 3

Princeton 7, Talawanda 1

Springboro 4, Sidney 1

Troy 3, Wayne 0

West Clermont 8, St. Xavier 6

Division II

Badin 25, Mt. Healthy 0

Batavia 7, McNicholas 6

Bellbrook 2, Graham 1: B: LaPalm W 13 K, Bayer 2B 2 RBI, Benetis S 2 K.

Bellefontaine 5, Ben Logan 2

Chaminade Julienne 10, Greenon 0: Frasure W 8 K, Weckesser 2 RBI, Hoagland 2-2 3 RS RBI.

CHCA 3, Wyoming 1

Fenwick 7, New Richmond 1

Franklin 11, Urbana 9

Indian Hill 2, Summit Country Day 1

Kenton Ridge 11, Tecumseh 2

Reading 16, Clinton-Massie 0

Tippecanoe 5, Springfield Shawnee 1

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Anderson 10, Winton Woods 0

Hamilton 1, Ross 0: H: Brosius 1-3 RBI, Moak W 11 K, New 1-3 RS.

Lakota East 3, Turpin 0

LaSalle 7, Harrison 3

Loveland 10, Lakota West 0

Milford 8, Colerain 4

Northwest 5, Goshen 2

Oak Hills 18, Western Hills 0

Sycamore 14, Withrow 4

Xenia 12, Fairborn 6: F: Bailey 3-5 2 RS, McDougle 2-4 2 RS RBI, Shuttleworth 2-4 4 RBI.

Division II

McNicholas 8, Taylor 1

Summit Country Day 12, Bethel-Tate 0

Wyoming 2, Roger Bacon 1

Division III

Arcanum 4, Dixie 0: A: Christ 3-3 3B RBI, Kessler 1-3 RBI, Tegtmeyer 1-3 RBI.

Brookville 1, West Liberty-Salem 0

Carlisle 8, Cin. Christian 1

Cin. Country Day 12, Blanchester 2

Greeneview 7, Northwestern 4

Indian Lake 1, Valley View 0

Madeira 12, Clermont Northeastern 2

Middletown Madison 5, Mariemont 3

Preble Shawnee 4, Miami East 2: Adams W 7 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Roell 2-3, Runyon 1-4 2 RBI.

Versailles 8, Northeastern 7: N: Medina 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Tolle 4-4 3 RS RBI, Gilbert 2-4 2 RBI.

Waynesville 2, Norwood 0

Williamsburg 11, Purcell Marian 1

Division IV

Bradford 2, Covington 1: B: Miller 2-3 2 RS, Canan 1-4 RBI.

Catholic Central 8, Tri-Village 4: CC: Adams W 4 K.

Felicity Franklin 14, New Miami 0

Fort Loramie 7, Lehman Catholic 1

MVCA 15, Lockland 14

Newton 5, Riverside 0: R: Purtee 2-3.

Northmor 5, Mechanicsburg 2: M: Hess 1-3 2B RBI, Eyink 2-3.

Ripley 3, SBEP 1

Russia 22, Ansonia 0

Southeastern 5, Tri-County North 0

Troy Christian 14, Legacy Christian 1: TC: Major 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Simmons 2-3 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Waltz 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.

Twin Valley South 8, Franklin Monroe 2

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Fairfield 5, Centerville 2

Lebanon 1, Hamilton 0

Miamisburg 11, Mason 8

Milford 5, Oak Hills 2

Division III

Carlisle 13, Arcanum 7

Clermont Northeastern 12, Indian Lake 2

Miami East 8, Waynesville 7

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

Taylor 2, Badin 1: B: Butler 1-1 2B RBI, Nusky 2-2 2B.

Division IV

Southeastern 12, Fayetteville Perry 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.