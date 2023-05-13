H.S. Results 5/12: Heagen homer powers Monroe

Brady Heagen homered and drove in four runs to lead Monroe baseball in an 8-2 win versus Carlisle on Friday.
Heagen went 2-for-4 at the plate along with striking out six over five innings on the mound.
Evan Braun and A.J. Beason each added two hits with one RBI.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Beavercreek 3, Fenwick 2: F: Grandstaff 2-3 2 RBI, Von Bargen 3-3, Schehr 1-3 2B.
Lebanon 5, Lakota West 4: Le: Hartman 2-2 HR 4 RBI, Upper 1-2 2B RBI, Koch 1-2 2 RS.
Loveland 4, Lakota East 3
Monroe 8, Carlisle 2: M: Heagen 2-2 HR 4 RBI 2 RS, Beason 2-3 RBI, Braun 2-4 2B 2 RS RBI.
Northwestern 7, Fairborn 1: F: Reeser 2-3, Richardson 1-2 RBI.
Ross 3, Fairfield 2
Sidney 5, Urbana 3: S: Davis 2-3 3B 2 RBI, Roberts 1-3 2B RBI.
Springboro 10, Hamilton 0: H: Cundiff 1-1 2B.
Talawanda 7, CHCA 6: T: Hainline 3-5 2B 2 RS RBI, Wright 2-4 RBI, Meade-Moss 2 RBI.
Thursday’s Results
Carlisle 2, Eaton 1: E: Rice 2-3 RBI, Crammer 3-4.
Chaminade Julienne 10, Dixie 0: CJ: Frasure 3-3 HR 4 RS 3 RBI, Hoagland 2-3 RBI, Brunner 3-3 RBI 2 RS.
Coldwater 11, Arcanum 2
Covington 5, Lehman Catholic 4
Dayton Christian 16, Northwestern 6: DC: Wickline 3 RBI, Halter 2 2B 4 RBI 3 RS, Lotter 3 RS.
Fairbanks 6, North Union 5
Franklin 5, Fenwick 2: Fe: Hensley 2-3 2B, Schehr 2 RBI. Fr: Monk 1-3 2 RBI, Standifer 1-3 RBI, Prickett 1-4 2B RBI.
Graham 5, Newton 3: G: Hollingsworth 1-2 2B 2 RS, Levy 1-3 2B RBI, Sells 1-3 RBI.
Lebanon 14, Winton Woods 1
Lebanon 13, Winton Woods 3
Meadowdale 19, Thurgood Marshall 2
Mechanicsburg 18, Trotwood 2: M: Hess 2-2 2 RBI, Eyink 1-2 RBI 3 RS, Reiser W.
Middletown 7, Indian Hill 6
National Trail 5, Milton-Union 4
Northridge 8, Troy Christian 7
Preble Shawnee 9, Franklin Monroe 2
Tecumseh 13, Bradford 2: T: Cassell 3-4 HR 3 RBI, Brents 2-4 HR 2 RS RBI, Lowe 2-4 2B 2 RS RBI.
Tri-County North 13, Legacy Christian 3
Turpin 7, Edgewood 4
Wayne 13, Fairborn 4: F: Arndts 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Shuttleworth 2-3 2 RS, Richardson 3-4 2 2B.
Yellow Springs 22, Dunbar 0
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division II
Badin 6, Clinton-Massie 3
Batavia 12, McAuley 11
Ben Logan 3, Bellefontaine 0: BL: Myers 1-2 RBI, Plikerd 1-3 2B RBI, Bailey 1-2 RBI.
Eaton 7, Bellbrook 4
Fenwick 10, Alter 0: F: Augspurger 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Levo 1-3 2 RS 2 RBI, Sulesky 2-3 HR 2 RS RBI.
Franklin 9, Valley View 7: F: Gray 3-3 2 RBI, Whitt 2-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Lamb 2-4 2 RS RBI.
Graham 2, Tecumseh 0: G: Clark 1-2 2B RBI, Pine W 15 K, 2-3.
Greenville 12, Trotwood 0: G: Hicks 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Hutchens 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Robinson 2-2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI.
Kenton Ridge 27, Urbana 0
New Richmond 9, Wilmington 0
Taylor 10, Roger Bacon 0
Tippecanoe 9, Carroll 2
Division IV
Ansonia 6, Franklin Monroe 3: A: Buckingham 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Locke 2-3 RBI, Kramer W 9 K, 1-3 RBI.
Cin. Christian 15, Lockland 14: CC: Brinker 3-4 4 RS 3 RBI, McCord 3-3 2B 3B 5 RBI, Veldkamp 3-5 3B 4 RS RBI.
Covington 17, Legacy Christian 0: C: Reck 2-3 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Lemp 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Barnes 3-3 2B 2 RBI 3 RS.
Fayetteville Perry 10, Ripley Union-Lewis 0
Fort Loramie 10, National Trail 4: NT: Hanna 1-3 2 RBI, Coffey 2-4 2 2B, Harrison 1-3 2B.
Houston 12, Jackson Center 3
Newton 6, Triad 5: N: VanCulin W 4 K, GW-RBI, Ingle 4-4 3 RS, Montgomery 2-4 3B 2 RBI.
Riverside 2, Bradford 0: R: Jackson 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Snow W 9 K.
Russia 10, Lehman Catholic 0
Southeastern 12, Cedarville 0
Tri-County North 20, Botkins 0: TCN: Cherry 3-4 5 RBI 3 RS, Hemp 2-4 4 RBI, Royer 2-2 3 RS 2 RBI.
Williamsburg 11, Felicity Franklin 1
REGULAR SEASON
Friday’s Results
Centerville 9, Waynesville 1
Greeneview 17, Cedarville 6: C: Caraway 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Atkins 2 RBI, Burnett 3-3 2 RS.
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 6, Springfield Shawnee 2: SS: Botkin 1-3 RBI, Pierson 2-4 2B, Simpson 2-3 2B.
Coldwater 3, Indian Lake 1: IL: Dixon 3-4 RBI.
Greenon 5, Madison Plains 4
Madison Plains 4, Greenon 3
Mechanicsburg 16, Fisher Catholic 2: M: Sartin 3-4 2B GS-HR 7 RBI 3 RS, DeLong 3-4 3 RBI, Fraley 2-3 3 RS.
Preble Shawnee 11, Mississinawa Valley 2
Girls Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Milford 13, Carroll 5: C: Sanders 2 goals 1 assist, DeLisle 2 goals, Mead 12 saves.
