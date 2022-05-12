H.S. Results 5/11

Bradford 10, Twin Valley South 4

Brookville 8, Monroe 3

Butler 7, Tippecanoe 3

Butler 8, Tippecanoe 2

Catholic Central 16, Emmanuel Christian 1

Fairfield 6, Edgewood 3

Franklin 9, Northmont 6

Greeneview 15, Mechanicsburg 5

Hamilton 7, Lakota East 5

Harrison 2, Badin 1

Jonathan Alder 10, Graham 3

Kenton Ridge 5, Ben Logan 4

Lebanon 11, Fairmont 1

Legacy Christian 7, Yellow Springs 0

Middletown 12, Little Miami 0

Northeastern 9, Fairbanks 5

Northwestern 8, Bellefontaine 3

Ross 8, Northwest 0

Stebbins 10, Dixie 0

Talawanda 12, Lakota West 9

Tecumseh 9, Miami East 8: T: Cassell 2-4, Brents 2B.

Tri-County North 7, Valley View 4

Tri-Village 10, Mississinawa Valley 1

Troy 2, Beavercreek 1

Wayne 11, Chaminade Julienne 6

West Liberty-Salem 1, Troy Christian 0

Xenia 9, Fairborn 6

Xenia 12, Fairborn 5

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 12, Oakwood 2

Anderson 11, Oak Hills 5

Badin 4, Elder 2: B: Copenhaver W, Rachel 2-4 2 RBI, Imhoff 2-3 2B.

Beavercreek 11, Eaton 1

Ben Logan 8, Bellefontaine 4

Botkins 13, Fairlawn 0

Butler 5, Piqua 2

Coldwater 10, New Bremen 4: C: Dellinger 3-4 2B 4 RBI W 13 K.

Colerain 2, Lakota East 1

Fairfield 3, Hamilton 2: F: Ruther W, England S.

Fenwick 8, Chaminade Julienne 3: CJ: Peltier HR.

Fort Loramie 10, Jackson Center 0

Greeneview 10, Wilmington 0

Greenon 11, Madison Plains 1

Harrison 6, Edgewood 3

Houston 12, Mississinawa Valley 0

La Salle 6, Talawanda 2

Lima Bath 4, Anna 0: A: Aufderhaar 2-3 2B.

Mason 7, Loveland 6

McNicholas 12, Goshen 10

Mechanicsburg 18, Trotwood 0: M: Hess 3-4 4 RBI 3 RS, Eyink 4-4 2B 4 RBI W 11 K, Conley 2-2 3 RBI 2 RS.

Middletown 4, Princeton 1

Middletown Madison 3, Dixie 1

Minster 3, Celina 2

Monroe 14, Clermont Northeastern 1: M: Duff W 6 K, Heagen 2-2 2B 5 RBI, Bemis 2-4 3 RBI.

National Trail 10, Lehman Catholic 2

Northeastern 12, Catholic Central 2

Northridge 6, Dayton Christian 3

Northwestern 6, North Union 5

Preble Shawnee 2, Ansonia 1: PS: Hutchinson W 11 K 1-3 RS, Adams 2-3 RBI.

Ross 20, Mount Healthy 0

Russia 5, Marion Local 3

Sidney 6, Greenville 5: S: Nuss W.

Sidney 2, Greenville 0: S: Roberts W.

Southeastern 8, Fairbanks 6

Sycamore 6, Lakota West 5

Tecumseh 8, Urbana 2: U: Starbaugh RBI.

Troy 8, Fairborn 1: F: Bailey 2-4.

Troy Christian 6, Bethel 4: TC: Day W 6 K 2B HR GW-RBI 3 RBI, Simmons HR 2 RBI.

Valley View 11, Brookville 5

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 4, Fairborn 0

Centerville 4, Springfield 3

Fairfield 4, Talawanda 0: F: Peters W, Miller 2 RBI.

Hamilton 6, Ursuline Academy 5

Kings 16, Harrison 5

Lakota West 12, Colerain 0

Lebanon 15, Bellbrook 0

Little Miami 8, Mt. Notre Dame 5

Mason 15, West Clermont 0

McAuley 10, Western Brown 6

Miamisburg 5, Tecumseh 0

Northmont 16, Piqua 2

Oak Hills 10, Wilmington 0

Piqua 16, Northmont 2

Seton 7, Milford 6

Springboro 13, Troy 3

St. Ursula 3, Turpin 1

Division III

Arcanum 11, Greenon 0

Bethel Tate 14, McNicholas 1

Blanchester 15, Deer Park 0

Carlisle 15, West Liberty-Salem 5

CHCA 12, Norwood 0

Clermont Northeastern 3, Reading 1

Georgetown 22, Clark Montessori 0

Indian Lake 12, Versailles 2

Miami East 9, Milton-Union 7

National Trail 7, Bethel 1

Waynesville 12, Northeastern 2

Williamsburg 15, Mariemont 1

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

Batavia 11, Wyoming 2

Ben Logan 18, Carroll 0

Brookville 24, Oakwood 0

Clinton-Massie 3, New Richmond 2

Graham 8, Northwestern 5

Greenville 14, Trotwood 0

Taylor 18, Indian Hill 0

Division IV

Fort Loramie 11, Catholic Central 0

Houston 12, Jackson Center 2

Lehman Catholic 12, Tri-Village 2: LC: Stiver W 11 K. TV: Porter HR, Hunt 2-4.

Mechanicsburg 10, Legacy Christian 0

Riverside 3, Triad 0

REGULAR SEASON

Wednesday’s Results

Brookville 2, Valley View 0

Chaminade Julienne 13, Alter 1

Franklin 15, Oakwood 5

Franklin Monroe 11, Twin Valley South 0

Graham 4, Urbana 0

Greenville 13, Sidney 2

Greenville 12, Sidney 1

Mississinawa Valley 15, Tri-Village 4

Northwest 20, Mount Healthy 2

Tuesday’s Results

Ansonia 10, Preble Shawnee 2

Beavercreek 17, Fairmont 1

Bradford 8, Newton 1

Butler 2, Tippecanoe 1

Centerville 8, Miamisburg 4

Eaton 5, Bellbrook 3

Fairborn 19, Xenia 5: F: Walters 2B GS-HR, Webb GS-HR W 8 K, Shepherd HR.

Fairfield 15, Colerain 3

Fenwick 12, Alter 2

Harrison 4, Ross 3

Lebanon 9, Little Miami 6

Mason 17, Middletown 4

Mississinawa Valley 9, Twin Valley South 5: MV: Hoggatt 4-4 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Woodbury 3-4 2 2B 3B 3 RS RBI, Elizondo 2-4 3 RBI.

National Trail 4, Dixie 2

Northmont 8, Springboro 1

Russia 11, Anna 0

Southeastern 15, Cedarville 1

Yellow Springs 26, Dayton Christian 25: DC: Miller 2B 4 RBI.

Yellow Springs 15, Dayton Christian 2

Boys Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, McNicholas 1

Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0

Carroll 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Lebanon 3, Edgewood 2: E: Ellis 14 kills, Honchul 9 kills, Smith 26 assists.

Boys Tennis

SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

At Centerville

Division I

Doubles: 1. Page/Wells (Beavercreek) d. Dongre/Baumgartner (Springboro), 6-0 7-5; 3. Satter/Kennedy (Springboro) d. Ehret/Staiger (Beavercreek), 6-2 6-3.

Division II

At Centerville

Singles: 1. Culpepper (Legacy Christian) d. Haack (Oakwood), 6-3 6-4; 3. Zelinski (Chaminade Julienne) d. Baldwin (Oakwood), 6-3 4-2. Doubles: 1. Rich/Smallwood (Oakwood) d. Boyce/McCloskey (Oakwood), 6-4 2-6 6-4; 3. Paul/Draugelis (Alter) d. Dickman/Weatherspoon (Chaminade Julienne), 7-6 6-2.

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 5, Tecumseh 0: Howell def Williams 6-1, 6-0; Sims def Green 6-2, 6-1; Patterson def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Burhanna/Burhanna def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-2, 6-0; Phillips/Taylor def Jones/Lian 6-1, 6-0.

Girls Lacrosse

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 20, Centerville 11

Fenwick 13, Chaminade Julienne 8

Mason 18, Lakota East 2

Northmont 13, Fairmont 9: N: Gau 8 goals, Mitchell 1 goal 1 assist, Dillard 6 saves.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.