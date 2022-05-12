H.S. Results 5/11

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Wednesday’s Results
Bellefontaine 10, Urbana 8: B: Pulfer W, Fogan S.
Bethel 13, Lehman Catholic 12
Bradford 10, Twin Valley South 4
Brookville 8, Monroe 3
Butler 7, Tippecanoe 3
Butler 8, Tippecanoe 2
Catholic Central 16, Emmanuel Christian 1
Fairfield 6, Edgewood 3
Franklin 9, Northmont 6
Greeneview 15, Mechanicsburg 5
Hamilton 7, Lakota East 5
Harrison 2, Badin 1
Jonathan Alder 10, Graham 3
Kenton Ridge 5, Ben Logan 4
Lebanon 11, Fairmont 1
Legacy Christian 7, Yellow Springs 0
Middletown 12, Little Miami 0
Northeastern 9, Fairbanks 5
Northwestern 8, Bellefontaine 3
Ross 8, Northwest 0
Stebbins 10, Dixie 0
Talawanda 12, Lakota West 9
Tecumseh 9, Miami East 8: T: Cassell 2-4, Brents 2B.
Tri-County North 7, Valley View 4
Tri-Village 10, Mississinawa Valley 1
Troy 2, Beavercreek 1
Wayne 11, Chaminade Julienne 6
West Liberty-Salem 1, Troy Christian 0
Xenia 9, Fairborn 6
Xenia 12, Fairborn 5
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 12, Oakwood 2
Anderson 11, Oak Hills 5
Badin 4, Elder 2: B: Copenhaver W, Rachel 2-4 2 RBI, Imhoff 2-3 2B.
Beavercreek 11, Eaton 1
Ben Logan 8, Bellefontaine 4
Botkins 13, Fairlawn 0
Butler 5, Piqua 2
Coldwater 10, New Bremen 4: C: Dellinger 3-4 2B 4 RBI W 13 K.
Colerain 2, Lakota East 1
Fairfield 3, Hamilton 2: F: Ruther W, England S.
Fenwick 8, Chaminade Julienne 3: CJ: Peltier HR.
Fort Loramie 10, Jackson Center 0
Greeneview 10, Wilmington 0
Greenon 11, Madison Plains 1
Harrison 6, Edgewood 3
Houston 12, Mississinawa Valley 0
La Salle 6, Talawanda 2
Lima Bath 4, Anna 0: A: Aufderhaar 2-3 2B.
Mason 7, Loveland 6
McNicholas 12, Goshen 10
Mechanicsburg 18, Trotwood 0: M: Hess 3-4 4 RBI 3 RS, Eyink 4-4 2B 4 RBI W 11 K, Conley 2-2 3 RBI 2 RS.
Middletown 4, Princeton 1
Middletown Madison 3, Dixie 1
Minster 3, Celina 2
Monroe 14, Clermont Northeastern 1: M: Duff W 6 K, Heagen 2-2 2B 5 RBI, Bemis 2-4 3 RBI.
National Trail 10, Lehman Catholic 2
Northeastern 12, Catholic Central 2
Northridge 6, Dayton Christian 3
Northwestern 6, North Union 5
Preble Shawnee 2, Ansonia 1: PS: Hutchinson W 11 K 1-3 RS, Adams 2-3 RBI.
Ross 20, Mount Healthy 0
Russia 5, Marion Local 3
Sidney 6, Greenville 5: S: Nuss W.
Sidney 2, Greenville 0: S: Roberts W.
Southeastern 8, Fairbanks 6
Sycamore 6, Lakota West 5
Tecumseh 8, Urbana 2: U: Starbaugh RBI.
Troy 8, Fairborn 1: F: Bailey 2-4.
Troy Christian 6, Bethel 4: TC: Day W 6 K 2B HR GW-RBI 3 RBI, Simmons HR 2 RBI.
Valley View 11, Brookville 5
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 4, Fairborn 0
Centerville 4, Springfield 3
Fairfield 4, Talawanda 0: F: Peters W, Miller 2 RBI.
Hamilton 6, Ursuline Academy 5
Kings 16, Harrison 5
Lakota West 12, Colerain 0
Lebanon 15, Bellbrook 0
Little Miami 8, Mt. Notre Dame 5
Mason 15, West Clermont 0
McAuley 10, Western Brown 6
Miamisburg 5, Tecumseh 0
Northmont 16, Piqua 2
Oak Hills 10, Wilmington 0
Piqua 16, Northmont 2
Seton 7, Milford 6
Springboro 13, Troy 3
St. Ursula 3, Turpin 1
Division III
Arcanum 11, Greenon 0
Bethel Tate 14, McNicholas 1
Blanchester 15, Deer Park 0
Carlisle 15, West Liberty-Salem 5
CHCA 12, Norwood 0
Clermont Northeastern 3, Reading 1
Georgetown 22, Clark Montessori 0
Indian Lake 12, Versailles 2
Miami East 9, Milton-Union 7
National Trail 7, Bethel 1
Waynesville 12, Northeastern 2
Williamsburg 15, Mariemont 1
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
Batavia 11, Wyoming 2
Ben Logan 18, Carroll 0
Brookville 24, Oakwood 0
Clinton-Massie 3, New Richmond 2
Graham 8, Northwestern 5
Greenville 14, Trotwood 0
Taylor 18, Indian Hill 0
Division IV
Fort Loramie 11, Catholic Central 0
Houston 12, Jackson Center 2
Lehman Catholic 12, Tri-Village 2: LC: Stiver W 11 K. TV: Porter HR, Hunt 2-4.
Mechanicsburg 10, Legacy Christian 0
Riverside 3, Triad 0
REGULAR SEASON
Wednesday’s Results
Brookville 2, Valley View 0
Chaminade Julienne 13, Alter 1
Franklin 15, Oakwood 5
Franklin Monroe 11, Twin Valley South 0
Graham 4, Urbana 0
Greenville 13, Sidney 2
Greenville 12, Sidney 1
Mississinawa Valley 15, Tri-Village 4
Northwest 20, Mount Healthy 2
Tuesday’s Results
Ansonia 10, Preble Shawnee 2
Beavercreek 17, Fairmont 1
Bradford 8, Newton 1
Butler 2, Tippecanoe 1
Centerville 8, Miamisburg 4
Eaton 5, Bellbrook 3
Fairborn 19, Xenia 5: F: Walters 2B GS-HR, Webb GS-HR W 8 K, Shepherd HR.
Fairfield 15, Colerain 3
Fenwick 12, Alter 2
Harrison 4, Ross 3
Lebanon 9, Little Miami 6
Mason 17, Middletown 4
Mississinawa Valley 9, Twin Valley South 5: MV: Hoggatt 4-4 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Woodbury 3-4 2 2B 3B 3 RS RBI, Elizondo 2-4 3 RBI.
National Trail 4, Dixie 2
Northmont 8, Springboro 1
Russia 11, Anna 0
Southeastern 15, Cedarville 1
Yellow Springs 26, Dayton Christian 25: DC: Miller 2B 4 RBI.
Yellow Springs 15, Dayton Christian 2
Boys Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, McNicholas 1
Beavercreek 3, Northmont 0
Carroll 3, Chaminade Julienne 0
Lebanon 3, Edgewood 2: E: Ellis 14 kills, Honchul 9 kills, Smith 26 assists.
Boys Tennis
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
At Centerville
Division I
Doubles: 1. Page/Wells (Beavercreek) d. Dongre/Baumgartner (Springboro), 6-0 7-5; 3. Satter/Kennedy (Springboro) d. Ehret/Staiger (Beavercreek), 6-2 6-3.
Division II
At Centerville
Singles: 1. Culpepper (Legacy Christian) d. Haack (Oakwood), 6-3 6-4; 3. Zelinski (Chaminade Julienne) d. Baldwin (Oakwood), 6-3 4-2. Doubles: 1. Rich/Smallwood (Oakwood) d. Boyce/McCloskey (Oakwood), 6-4 2-6 6-4; 3. Paul/Draugelis (Alter) d. Dickman/Weatherspoon (Chaminade Julienne), 7-6 6-2.
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Bellefontaine 5, Tecumseh 0: Howell def Williams 6-1, 6-0; Sims def Green 6-2, 6-1; Patterson def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Burhanna/Burhanna def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-2, 6-0; Phillips/Taylor def Jones/Lian 6-1, 6-0.
Girls Lacrosse
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 20, Centerville 11
Fenwick 13, Chaminade Julienne 8
Mason 18, Lakota East 2
Northmont 13, Fairmont 9: N: Gau 8 goals, Mitchell 1 goal 1 assist, Dillard 6 saves.
REPORTING RESULTS
