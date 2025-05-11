H.S. Results 5/10: Hobert hits walk-off home run and Bethel clinches TRC title

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Saturday’s Results
Badin 5, Springboro 1
Beavercreek 9, Roger Bacon 2
Bethel 4, Lehman Catholic 1: B: Hobert HR, GW-RBI.
Brookville 6, Northmont 5
Carlisle 16, Wyoming 6: C: Fox 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Rowe 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Rust 2-2 3B RBI.
Centerville 5, Ross 4
Covington 4, Ansonia 3
Defiance 3, Jonathan Alder 1
Edgewood 3, Cincinnati Christian 1: E: Downie 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Eggebrecht 1-2 RBI.
Edgewood 12, Cincinnati Christian 2: E: Downie 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Kelhoffer 1-2 2 RBI, Boyle 3-3 RBI.
Graham 11, Russia 10
Greeneview 10, Catholic Central 1
Hamilton 6, Monroe 3
Houston 7, Dixie 4
Kenton Ridge 9, Bethel 1
Lebanon 5, Sidney 4: L: Schreck GW-RBI.
Madison Plains 3, West Liberty-Salem 2
Miamisburg 5, Middletown 0: Mia: Vaughn 2-4 RBI, Korolchuk W 7 K.
Oakwood 4, Franklin 3: O: Beam 2-3 RBI, Hoersting 1-4 2B 2 RBI, Tribble RBI. F: Hurst 3-3 2B RBI, Cooke 1-4 RBI.
Preble Shawnee 5, Mississinawa Valley 3
Southeastern 5, Yellow Springs 3
Talawanda 12, Middletown Madison 1: T: Achterman 2-3 3 RBI, Tanner 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Stigall W 6 K.
Tecumseh 8, Benjamin Logan 4: T: Olinger 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Barrows 2-3 2 RBI, Brents 2 RBI.
Tri-County North 7, Newton 6
Waynesville 9, Valley View 6: W: Bulach 2-4 3 RBI, Philpot 2-4 2 2B RBI, Freese 1-2 RBI.
West Clermont 3, Fairfield 2: F: Hembree RBI.
Friday’s Results
Anna 14, Parkway 2: A: Hoying 2-3 2 RBI, Worthington 3-3 2 RBI, Hengstler 1-1 2 RBI.
Badin 7, La Salle 2
Batavia 9, Talawanda 0
Beavercreek 12, Springfield 0
Bellefontaine 5, North Union 1
Botkins 10, Fairlawn 4: B: Schuller 2 RBI.
Butler 10, Tippecanoe 4
Carlisle 11, Waynesville 6: W: Garner 1-3 RBI, Papanek 1-4 RBI.
Chaminade Julienne 11, Bethel 9: CJ: Sullivan 4-4 2 HR 2B 4 RBI, Kolton HR, Clark 2-2 RBI.
Coldwater 8, Lincolnview 4: C: Welsch 2 RBI, Depweg 2 RBI.
Dayton Christian 12, Milton-Union 9: DC: Halter 4-4 HR.
Fairborn 7, Xenia 1
Fort Recovery 8, Crestview 5: FR: Wendel 2-4 2B RBI, Post 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Klenke W 4 K.
Greeneview 3, Northeastern 2: N: Mefford 2-3 2B RBI, Sudhoff 2-4 2B RBI. G: Reynolds 1-3 RBI, Sweet 1-2 RBI, Burkett RBI.
Hamilton 5, Fairfield 2: F: Hembree 1-3 RBI.
Jonathan Alder 11, Benjamin Logan 0
Lakota East 3, Lakota West 1
Legacy Christian 17, Yellow Springs 4: YS: Derrickson 2-3 2 RBI, Cline 1-3 RBI, Basora 1-3 RBI.
London 10, Graham 0
Marion Local 14, National Trail 3
McNicholas 19, Carroll 5
Miami East 6, Franklin Monroe 2
Monroe 13, Bellbrook 3: M: Hounchell 2-3 5 RBI, Schwab W 5 K, 2 RBI, Heagen 2-4 2 RBI.
New Bremen 5, Fort Loramie 3
Northmont 10, Wayne 3: W: Nubine 1-2 2 RBI, Tobe 2-3 RBI.
Ross 2, Franklin 1: R: Snyder W, Gabbard GW-RBI.
Russia 11, Miller City 5: R: Cordonnier W 8 K, 3-3 HR.
Sidney 10, Greenville 5
Springboro 11, Centerville 1
Springfield Shawnee 10, Urbana 9
St. Henry 7, Lima Shawnee 2
St. Marys 8, Minster 2
Tecumseh 5, Indian Lake 4: T: Olinger 2-4 RBI, Brents 2-4 2 2B RBI.
Troy 12, Piqua 0: T: Akins W 2 K, Frey 3 RBI.
Troy Christian 10, Jackson Center 0: TC: Simmons 4-4 2B 4 RBI, O’Neal 2-3 2 2B 4 RBI.
Turpin 6, Lebanon 3
Valley View 8, Eaton 7
West Jefferson 10, Greenon 0
Softball
Saturday’s Results
Ansonia 4, Bradford 0
Arcanum 6, Fort Loramie 5
Benjamin Logan 16, Tecumseh 1: BL: Crumm 3-4 HR 2 RBI, Harner 2-3 3B HR 3 RBI, Rostorfer 2-4 2B HR 2 RBI. T: Beard 1-3 RBI.
Carroll 11, Ursuline Academy 10: C: Rodriguez 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Sexton 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Weitz 2-4 RBI.
Carroll 4, Ursuline Academy 2: C: Browning W 17 K, Gervais 2-3 2 RBI, Rodriguez 2-2 2B RBI.
Covington 14, Troy 4
Covington 7, Arcanum 5
Dayton Christian 26, Yellow Springs 1: DC: Burr 5-6 3B HR, Domigan 4 RBI, Temple 4 RBI.
Edgewood 2, Franklin 1: F: Cooper 1-3 RBI.
Hamilton 9, Badin 1: H: Eversole 2-3 2 HR 3 RBI, Dillard 2-3 3B RBI, Schappacher W 7 K.
Jonathan Alder 9, North Union 2
Lehman Catholic 10, Troy Christian 1
Mason 4, Lakota West 0
Miami East 5, Northmont 4
Monroe 7, Franklin 1: M: Witte W 11 K, 1-3 2B RBI, Hensley 3-3 2 RBI, Frazier 1-3 2 RBI.
Monroe 10, Valley View 4: M: Hensley 3-3 RBI, Holmes 2-4 2B RBI, Vandeventer W 6 K, 3 RBI.
Northwestern 11, Springfield 1: N: Pamer 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Wolfe 1-1 2 RBI, Hammer 1-3 2 RBI.
Northwestern 6, Springfield 3: N: Deane 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Pamer 1-3 HR RBI, Hensley W 8 K.
Oak Hills 2, Middletown 0
Ross 4, Edgewood 0: R: Baker W 13 K, Webb 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Michel 1-4 RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 17, London 0: SS: Trimmer W 8 K, Simpson 4-4 2B 3B 5 RBI, Wilson 3-4 2B HR 5 RBI.
Talawanda 5, Fairmont 3: T: Cox 2-3 2B RBI, Griffin 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Frieden W 6 K.
Tri-County North 3, Newton 1: N: Williams RBI.
Tri-County North 2, Middletown Madison 1
Troy 8, Fort Recovery 4
Valley View 8, Wilmington 7
Xenia 13, Alter 1: A: Beck RBI. X: Salyers W 5 K, 3-4 3 RBI, Doyle 3 RBI, Cooney 2-2 RBI.
Friday’s Results
Bethel 13, Lehman Catholic 3: B: Sheen 1-2 HR RBI, Etherington W 5 K, 1-3 3 RBI, Fisher 2-2 2B 2 RBI.
Botkins 10, Fairlawn 0: Loy W 7 K, Frey 2-3 2B.
Brookville 21, Middletown Madison 7: B: Burton 2-5 2B 4 RBI, Eagle W 7 K, 2-5 5 RBI, Brooks 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI.
Carroll 15, Meadowdale 0: C: Sexton W 13 K, 1-2 2 RBI, Gervais 1-2 HR 4 RBI, Keferl 4-4 2B 3B 2 RBI.
Celina 6, St. Marys 0
Centerville 17, Springboro 5: C: Belcher HR, Hopf HR, Carr 2 HR, Bakan GS-HR.
Fairfield 8, Lakota West 4: F: Wallace 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Spence W 6 K, Hensley 2-3 2B RBI. LW: Kopp 2-4 2 2B RBI, Wilburn 2-3 RBI.
Fort Recovery 7, South Adams 6: FR: Homan W.
Greenville 12, Sidney 1
Hilltop 5, Coldwater 0
Indian Lake 14, Tecumseh 2: T: Beard 1-2 2B RBI.
Jackson Center 9, Troy Christian 6: TC: Inman 4-4 2B 2 RBI, Eschete 2-4 RBI.
Jonathan Alder 7, Benjamin Logan 5
Kenton Ridge 11, Northwestern 1: N: Pamer 1-2 RBI. KR: Rastatter W 6 K, 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Davis 1-3 2B 3 RBI, Foulk 3-4 2 RBI.
Lakota East 4, Oak Hills 1: LE: Crawford W 11 K, 2-5 2 2B 2 RBI, Thompson 3-4 RBI.
Marion Local 5, Minster 0: ML: Everman W 7 K, HR, Bruggeman HR.
Mason 9, Hamilton 4
Miami East 19, Newton 3: ME: Potter 3-4 3 RBI, Roeth 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Thurman 3-4 2 RBI. N: Robinson 2 RBI.
Monroe 8, Bellbrook 4: B: Schleich 1-3 2 RBI, O’Brien 1-2 RBI.
New Bremen 12, Fort Loramie 4
Ross 12, Franklin 3: R: Baker 4-5 2B HR 3 RBI, Commins 2-4 2 HR 2 RBI, Powers 2-4 GS-HR 4 RBI, Michel 2-4 HR RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 18, Urbana 0: SS: Adams 4-4 3 2B 5 RBI, George 3-4 2B 4 RBI, Plummer 2-3 RBI.
Tippecanoe 11, Butler 6
Tri-County North 11, Dixie 1: TCN: Cherry 4-4 , Lykins 3-3, Pinion 3-4.
Troy 7, Piqua 0
Valley View 8, Eaton 7
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
Centerville B 5, Seven Hills B 0
Northwestern 4, Jonathan Alder 1
Piqua 3, Tecumseh 2
Boys Lacrosse
Saturday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 11, Indian Hill 10
Xenia 10, Newark Senior 4
Friday’s Results
Beavercreek 10, Kings 6
Lakota East 14, Lakota West 6
Milford 17, Lebanon 10
Summit Country Day 9, Wilmington 3
Girls Lacrosse
Saturday’s Results
Lebanon 20, Fenwick 6
