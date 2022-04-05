H.S. Results 4/4: CJ beats Alter in extras

CJ drops Alter in extras
Chaminade Julienne baseball edged out Alter 5-4 in eight innings on Monday.
Jackson Frasure homered and tripled, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI to lead the way for CJ.
J.P. Peltier added a pair of hits including a triple with two runs scored and one RBI.
Ryan Stefan tossed three shutout innings to earn the win in relief.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Ansonia 5, New Knoxville 2
Arcanum 5, Marion Local 0
Badin 13, McNicholas 1
Bellbrook 1, Brookville 0
Ben Logan 7, Urbana 4
Botkins 14, Covington 2
Carlisle 4, Milton-Union 0
Chaminade Julienne 5, Alter 4
Eaton 5, Monroe 0
Edgewood 7, Harrison 6
Fenwick 7, Carroll 1
Fort Loramie 4, Anna 2: A: Osborn 2-2 2 RS. FL: Hilgefort 2B, Fleckenstine W 9 K.
Greeneview 7, Southeastern 0
Greenon 8, Catholic Central 1
Greenville 3, Fairborn 0
Hamilton 5, Princeton 3
Indian Lake 5, Northwestern 2
Jonathan Alder 4, Bellefontaine 2
Lakota East 6, Sycamore 5
Lebanon 12, Winton Woods 0
London 14, Springfield Shawnee 4
Mason 5, Fairfield 4
Mechanicsburg 5, Fairbanks 1: M: Eyink 1-3 3 RBI, Conley 2-3 2B 2 RS, Edwards W 10 K.
Middletown 4, Colerain 3
National Trail 12, Dayton Christian 2
Oak Hills 18, Lakota West 0
Oakwood 12, Madison 2
Ross 20, Mount Healthy 0
Talawanda 13, Northwest 2
Tecumseh 8, Kenton Ridge 3
Tri-County North 13, Northridge 2
Troy Christian 6, Preble Shawnee 2: PS: Doran 2-4 2 RBI, Stephenson 2-2.
West Jefferson 12, Northeastern 9
West Liberty-Salem 3, Triad 2
Softball
Monday’s Results
Badin 13, McNicholas 1: B: Beeber 2-3 HR 3 RS 5 RBI, Cummins 2-4 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Klaiber 3-3 HR 3 RBI.
Ben Logan 6, Urbana 1
Brookville 9, Bellbrook 5
Carlisle 21, Franklin 4
Catholic Central 4, Greenon 3
CHCA 11, Fenwick 1
Colerain 10, Princeton 7
Eaton 17, Monroe 0
Fairfield 7, Hamilton 4
Fairmont 14, Milton-Union 4
Franklin Monroe 7, Mississinawa Valley 4
Greenville 20, Fairborn 10: F: Ferguson 2 HR, Shepherd GS-HR.
Harrison 20, Edgewood 4
Jonathan Alder 3, Bellefontaine 0
Kenton Ridge 12, Tecumseh 2: T: Moore 3-3 2B 3B, Matthews 2-2 2B. KR: A. Fyffe 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Ropp 3-3 2B 3 RBI, Schnitzler 2-3 2 RBI.
Lakota West 10, Mason 4
Mechanicsburg 17, Fairbanks 3
Miami East 16, Versailles 9
Miamisburg 9, Bradford 1
Middletown Madison 9, Oakwood 4
Minster 12, Covington 2
North Union 11, Graham 1
Northwestern 3, Indian Lake 0
Oak Hills 10, Middletown 0
Talawanda 12, Northwest 0
Talawanda 15, Northwest 0
Tri-County North 23, Northridge 4
Waynesville 12, Valley View 0
West Jefferson 6, Northeastern 0
West Liberty-Salem 8, Triad 0
Boys Tennis
Monday’s Results
Fairborn 3, Valley View White 2: Steck (F) def. Preciado (V) 6-0, 6-1; Gulley (F) def. Cordell (V) 6-3, 6-1; Barnett (V) def. Holbert (F) 6-1, 7-6(3); Picorello/Kurtz (F) def. Neal/Richter (V) 6-4, 7-5; Jirka/Orozco (V) def. Nyugen/Landon (F) 6-0, 6-0.
Lehman Catholic 4, Celina 1: Gilardi(LC) d. Forrow(C) 6-3, 7-6; Pannapara(LC) d. Weit(C) 6-4, 6-0; Jones(LC) d. Fishbaugh(C) 6-2, 6-2; George/Bostick(LC) d. Casteneva/Fuller(C) 6-0, 6-0; Sapp/Zheng(C) d. White/Linson(LC) 6-0, 6-0.
Miamisburg 5, Northmont 0
Tippecanoe 5, Xenia 0: Hackenberger defeated Koogler 6-0, 6-0; Blake beat Shaw 6-0, 6-0; Davis beat Ian Fairchield 6-0, 6-0; Davis/Nichols beat Boswell/Mardis 6-0, 6-0; Hartke/Vonderheide beat England/Burnes 6-0, 6-0.
Urbana 5, Tecumseh 0: Stouffer def Williams 6-0, 6-0; Johnson def Green 6-0, 6-2; Wilhelm def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Rooney/Holland def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-0, 6-0; Spriggs/Cobb def Jones/Lian 6-4 6-4.
Valley View Blue 5, Stivers 0: Zechar (V) def. Hutchison (S) 7-5, 6-0; Stamper (V) def. Thomas (S) 6-1, 6-2; Cummings (V) def. Bailey (S) 6-2, 6-0; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Rhynard/Lawrence (S) 6-0, 6-0; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Fisher/Carson (S) 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Carroll 15, Fairmont 7: C: Delisle 4 goals 1 assist, Sanders 2 goals 1 assist, Frederick 2 goals 1 assist.