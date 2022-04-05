journal-news logo
H.S. Results 4/4: CJ beats Alter in extras

High School Sports
31 minutes ago

CJ drops Alter in extras

Chaminade Julienne baseball edged out Alter 5-4 in eight innings on Monday.

Jackson Frasure homered and tripled, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI to lead the way for CJ.

J.P. Peltier added a pair of hits including a triple with two runs scored and one RBI.

Ryan Stefan tossed three shutout innings to earn the win in relief.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Monday’s Results

Ansonia 5, New Knoxville 2

Arcanum 5, Marion Local 0

Badin 13, McNicholas 1

Bellbrook 1, Brookville 0

Ben Logan 7, Urbana 4

Botkins 14, Covington 2

Carlisle 4, Milton-Union 0

Chaminade Julienne 5, Alter 4

Eaton 5, Monroe 0

Edgewood 7, Harrison 6

Fenwick 7, Carroll 1

Fort Loramie 4, Anna 2: A: Osborn 2-2 2 RS. FL: Hilgefort 2B, Fleckenstine W 9 K.

Greeneview 7, Southeastern 0

Greenon 8, Catholic Central 1

Greenville 3, Fairborn 0

Hamilton 5, Princeton 3

Indian Lake 5, Northwestern 2

Jonathan Alder 4, Bellefontaine 2

Lakota East 6, Sycamore 5

Lebanon 12, Winton Woods 0

London 14, Springfield Shawnee 4

Mason 5, Fairfield 4

Mechanicsburg 5, Fairbanks 1: M: Eyink 1-3 3 RBI, Conley 2-3 2B 2 RS, Edwards W 10 K.

Middletown 4, Colerain 3

National Trail 12, Dayton Christian 2

Oak Hills 18, Lakota West 0

Oakwood 12, Madison 2

Ross 20, Mount Healthy 0

Talawanda 13, Northwest 2

Tecumseh 8, Kenton Ridge 3

Tri-County North 13, Northridge 2

Troy Christian 6, Preble Shawnee 2: PS: Doran 2-4 2 RBI, Stephenson 2-2.

West Jefferson 12, Northeastern 9

West Liberty-Salem 3, Triad 2

Softball

Monday’s Results

Badin 13, McNicholas 1: B: Beeber 2-3 HR 3 RS 5 RBI, Cummins 2-4 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Klaiber 3-3 HR 3 RBI.

Ben Logan 6, Urbana 1

Brookville 9, Bellbrook 5

Carlisle 21, Franklin 4

Catholic Central 4, Greenon 3

CHCA 11, Fenwick 1

Colerain 10, Princeton 7

Eaton 17, Monroe 0

Fairfield 7, Hamilton 4

Fairmont 14, Milton-Union 4

Franklin Monroe 7, Mississinawa Valley 4

Greenville 20, Fairborn 10: F: Ferguson 2 HR, Shepherd GS-HR.

Harrison 20, Edgewood 4

Jonathan Alder 3, Bellefontaine 0

Kenton Ridge 12, Tecumseh 2: T: Moore 3-3 2B 3B, Matthews 2-2 2B. KR: A. Fyffe 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Ropp 3-3 2B 3 RBI, Schnitzler 2-3 2 RBI.

Lakota West 10, Mason 4

Mechanicsburg 17, Fairbanks 3

Miami East 16, Versailles 9

Miamisburg 9, Bradford 1

Middletown Madison 9, Oakwood 4

Minster 12, Covington 2

North Union 11, Graham 1

Northwestern 3, Indian Lake 0

Oak Hills 10, Middletown 0

Talawanda 12, Northwest 0

Talawanda 15, Northwest 0

Tri-County North 23, Northridge 4

Waynesville 12, Valley View 0

West Jefferson 6, Northeastern 0

West Liberty-Salem 8, Triad 0

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Fairborn 3, Valley View White 2: Steck (F) def. Preciado (V) 6-0, 6-1; Gulley (F) def. Cordell (V) 6-3, 6-1; Barnett (V) def. Holbert (F) 6-1, 7-6(3); Picorello/Kurtz (F) def. Neal/Richter (V) 6-4, 7-5; Jirka/Orozco (V) def. Nyugen/Landon (F) 6-0, 6-0.

Lehman Catholic 4, Celina 1: Gilardi(LC) d. Forrow(C) 6-3, 7-6; Pannapara(LC) d. Weit(C) 6-4, 6-0; Jones(LC) d. Fishbaugh(C) 6-2, 6-2; George/Bostick(LC) d. Casteneva/Fuller(C) 6-0, 6-0; Sapp/Zheng(C) d. White/Linson(LC) 6-0, 6-0.

Miamisburg 5, Northmont 0

Tippecanoe 5, Xenia 0: Hackenberger defeated Koogler 6-0, 6-0; Blake beat Shaw 6-0, 6-0; Davis beat Ian Fairchield 6-0, 6-0; Davis/Nichols beat Boswell/Mardis 6-0, 6-0; Hartke/Vonderheide beat England/Burnes 6-0, 6-0.

Urbana 5, Tecumseh 0: Stouffer def Williams 6-0, 6-0; Johnson def Green 6-0, 6-2; Wilhelm def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Rooney/Holland def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-0, 6-0; Spriggs/Cobb def Jones/Lian 6-4 6-4.

Valley View Blue 5, Stivers 0: Zechar (V) def. Hutchison (S) 7-5, 6-0; Stamper (V) def. Thomas (S) 6-1, 6-2; Cummings (V) def. Bailey (S) 6-2, 6-0; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Rhynard/Lawrence (S) 6-0, 6-0; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Fisher/Carson (S) 6-0, 6-0.

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Carroll 15, Fairmont 7: C: Delisle 4 goals 1 assist, Sanders 2 goals 1 assist, Frederick 2 goals 1 assist.

