H.S. Results 4/26: Carroll softball sweeps Alter in DH

Friday’s Results

OHSBCA North-South All-Star Game

North 120, South 117: S: Kropp 30, Brown 28, Cook 15, Buchanan 11. N: Gross 17, Davis 16, Ryan 15, Vlacovsky 13, Cotton 11, Henlon 11, Koester 10.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

OHSBCA North-South All-Star Game

South 108, North 89: S: Mounce 20, Reid 19, Duskey 13, Hamilton 12, Miller 12, Lane 12. N: Neal 15, Schwemley 12, Thomas 11, Auchmuty 11.

Baseball

Saturday’s Results

Allen East 12, Fort Loramie 3

Allen East 2, Fort Loramie 1

Ansonia 3, Houston 1: A: Shives 2-3 HR 3 RBI.

Botkins 9, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Brookville 10, Tecumseh 4: B: Reynolds 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Waggoner 2-3 2 RBI, Class 1-4 2B 2 RBI. T: Brents 2-4 RBI.

Cedarville 3, Alter 0: C: Jollife 2-3 RBI.

Centerville 3, Graham 0

Chaminade Julienne 2, Sidney 1: CJ: Whitt W 2 K, Hoagland 1-1 2 RBI. S: Swiger 1-3 RBI.

Coldwater 3, Bryan 2

Dayton Christian 8, MVCA 2: Wickline W 8 K.

Edgewood 4, Valley View 2: Downie W 13 K, 1-3 RBI, Boyle 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Vogel 2-3 RBI. VV: Hodson 2-3 RBI.

Jackson Center 5, Lehman Catholic 4

Jonathan Alder 8, River Valley 3

Kenton Ridge 7, West Liberty-Salem 0

Legacy Christian 4, Emmanuel Christian 3: EC: Perks 1-3 RBI, Kohl RBI.

Milton-Union 8, Franklin Monroe 7

Northmont 6, Fairfield 1: F: Lucking 1-4 RBI.

Oakwood 13, Preble Shawnee 8

Ronocalli (IN) 4, Cin. Christian 1

Valley View 12, Edgewood 7: E: Smith 3-4 2 RBI, Kelhoffer 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Boyle 2-3 3B RBI. VV: Burkett 2-4 3 RBI, Beam 2-5 2 RBI, Johnson 2-2 RBI.

Wilmington 5, Georgetown 1: W: Griffith W.

Friday’s Results

Badin 8, Fenwick 1: B: Treadway W.

Butler 13, Fairborn 3: B: Ketterer W, Reckner 2B 2 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 7, Carroll 0: CJ: Kolton W 13 K, 1-3 RBI, Sullivan 3-3 2B HR, Kadel 1-3 2 RBI.

Fairmont 7, Beavercreek 0: F: Vance W 10 K, Zent 1-2 3 RBI.

Franklin 8, Eaton 0: F: Beeson W 7 K, Rebholz 1-2 2 RBI, Eyink 1-2 RBI.

Lebanon 7, Loveland 6: Le: Schreck HR.

Madison Plains 8, Fairbanks 3

Mason 2, Lakota West 1: LW: Smith 1-2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg 5, Cedarville 2: M: Eyink 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Lafary W 4 K, 1-2 3 RBI.

Middletown Madison 3, Waynesville 2

Milton-Union 6, Newton 2

Preble Shawnee 7, Twin Valley South 4

Princeton 9, Fairfield 3: F: Lucking RBI, Back RBI.

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Carroll 10, Alter 3: C: Sexton 3-4 2B 5 RBI, Springer 3-4 2B 3B 3 RBI, Browning 1-4 3B RBI. A: Crinion 1-3 2 RBI, Toth 3-4 2B RBI.

Carroll 3, Alter 0: C: Sexton 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Browning W 17 K, 3-3 RBI.

Coldwater 20, Tinora 2

Edgewood 1, Carlisle 0: E: Broshear W, GW-RBI.

Greenville 2, Centerville 1: G: Brubaker 1-2 RBI, Oswalt W 4 K.

Houston 4, Mississinawa Valley 3

Houston 8, Mississinawa Valley 7

Kenton Ridge 16, Lebanon 1

Kenton Ridge 14, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0

Lehman Catholic 12, Jackson Center 6

Mason 13, Fairfield 3

New Miami 19, Middletown Christian 9

New Miami 24, Middletown Christian 3

Portsmouth Notre Dame 4, Lebanon 3

Southeastern 8, Fort Loramie 4

Springfield Shawnee 11, Fort Loramie 1: SS: George 3-4 2B 4 RBI, Simpson 4-4 2 RBI, Greene 1-3 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 3, Fort Loramie 2: SS: Wilson 1-3 2 RBI.

Tinora 9, Coldwater 6

Tippecanoe 5, Northmont 2

Wilmington 11, Georgetown 4: W: Blackburn HR, Martin HR, Diels HR.

Friday’s Results

Centerville 16, Wayne 10

Waynesville 23, Middletown Madison 13: W: McKeehan W 3 K, Bailey 4-4 2 HR 6 RBI, Hallows 3-5 HR 5 RBI.

Boys Volleyball

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Col. St. Charles 0

Northmont 3, Wayne 1

Boys Tennis

Saturday’s Results

Coaches Cup

Team Results: 1. Lehman Catholic 20; 2. Waynesville B 13; Chaminade-Julienne B; Greeneview.

Friday’s Results

Lexington 4, Centerville G 1

Tippecanoe 4, Tol. St. Francis 1: Von Krosigk (Ti) d. Miller 7-5, 6-3; Darner (Ti) d. Anders 6-2, 6-1; Labreck (Ti) d. Johnson 6-2, 1-6, (8); Kayce/Wagoner (TSF) d. Gillenwater/Owen, 6-1 6-2; Chesshir/Buch (Ti) d. Mutchler/Bubp 6-3, 6-1.

Boys Lacrosse

Saturday’s Results

Edgewood 12, Wilmington 8

Guerin Catholic (IN) 15, Fenwick 11

Lebanon 20, Walnut Hills 2

Milford 12, Springboro 7

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 8, Elder 6

Bellbrook 9, Col. Bexley 5

Hilliard Bradley 15, Northmont 5

Jonathan Alder 17, Oakwood 8

Lakota West 8, Springboro 7

Madeira 14, Franklin 9

Girls Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Springboro 15, Mason 7

