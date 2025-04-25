H.S. Results 4/24: Kadel strikes out seven as Miami East softball beats Lehman

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 13, Mississinawa Valley 5: A: Gilland 3-4 2 2B HR 6 RBI, Shives 4-5 3B 3 RBI, Robinson W 4 K.

Arcanum 12, Bradford 0: A: Cartwright W 10 K, 1-3 2B RBI, Kearney 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Miller 1-1 2 RBI.

Benjamin Logan 13, Fairbanks 5: BL: Brown 2-4 2 RBI, Hughes W 5 K, 2-3 3 RBI, Lyden 2-5 2B 2 RBI.

Bethel 10, Covington 5: C: Palsgrove 2-3 RBI, Palsgrove 1-2 RBI.

Coldwater 9, Fort Recovery 0: C: Owen W.

Dayton Christian 8, Yellow Springs 1: YS: Lyons 1-3 RBI.

Fort Loramie 6, Houston 1: FL: Goubeaux W, Hoying 3-4, Hart 2-3 2B.

Jonathan Alder 10, Indian Lake 0

Kenton Ridge 9, North Union 1

Marion Local 4, New Bremen 0

McNicholas 1, Alter 0

Miami East 4, Lehman Catholic 2: ME: Gustin 1-2 3 RBI, Pratt 1-3 RBI, Crane 2-2 2B.

Monroe 13, Edgewood 10

Newton 5, Franklin Monroe 0: N: Tippie W.

Ponitz 19, Thurgood Marshall 11

Riverside 8, Northridge 3: R: Manning 2-4 HR 5 RBI, Purtee 1-3 RBI, Crouch 1-4 2 RBI.

Troy 15, Fairborn 5: T: Seibert 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Akins W 2 K.

Troy Christian 6, Milton-Union 0: TC: Day 2-4 2 RBI, Simmons 3-3 2B 4 RBI.

Urbana 12, Southeastern 8: U: Lafferty 2-3 3 RBI, Teepe 1-4 3 RBI, Endres 1-4 2 RBI.

Versailles 10, New Knoxville 4

West Jefferson 16, Worthington Christian 6

Xenia 9, Stebbins 5: S: Henry 2-4 RBI.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 10, Fenwick 0: B: Driessen W 9 K, Ollis 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Vangen 1-2 2B 2 RBI.

Beavercreek 3, Fairmont 1

Belmont 21, Thurgood Marshall 3

Benjamin Logan 5, Springfield Shawnee 3: BL: Morris W 5 K, Griffith 2 RBI.

Butler 7, Fairborn 6: B: Rubins GW-RBI.

Centerville 10, Wayne 2: C: Kent W.

Chaminade Julienne 10, Carroll 0: CJ: Hoagland W 7 K, Kolton 2-2 3 RBI, Vogelsang 1-3 3B 4 RBI.

Eaton 13, Twin Valley South 3

Edgewood 4, Monroe 3: E: Vogel W 7 K, 1-4 RBI, Simonds 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Breedlove 1-3 2B RBI. M: Watts 1-2 3 RBI.

Graham 3, North Union 2

Greenon 5, Emmanuel Christian 4: EC: Bradley 2-3 3 RBI.

Greenville 6, Piqua 2: G: Fox 2-5 RBI, Edwards 1-3 RBI.

Indian Lake 8, Northwestern 0

Jonathan Alder 12, Bellefontaine 0

Kenton Ridge 10, Tecumseh 0

Lakota West 3, Mason 2: LW: Campbell 1-3 RBI, Zimmerman 1-3 RBI, Holt 1-3 RBI, Wilburn W 6 K.

Lebanon 10, West Clermont 2: L: Riehle 2-4 4 RBI.

London 7, Urbana 4: U: Teepe 1-3 RBI, Lafferty 1-4 RBI.

Miamisburg 17, Springfield 0: M: Craiglow 4-4 4 RBI, Vaughn 3-3 3 2B 3 RBI, Warner W 5 K.

Oak Hills 25, Middletown 1

Princeton 8, Fairfield 5: F: Lucking 2-5 3B RBI, Hembree 1-3 RBI, Ramsey 1-3 RBI.

Sidney 7, West Carrollton 2

Springboro 7, Northmont 3: N: Whittaker RBI, Welch RBI.

Sycamore 12, Hamilton 2

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 2: Ti: McKinney W 5 K, 2-4 3 RBI GW-RBI. Tr: Hoke 1-3 RBI.

Troy Christian 14, Northridge 1: TC: Broomhall 2-3 3 RBI, Simmons 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Day W 9 K, 1-1 RBI.

Waynesville 8, Middletown Madison 6: W: Freese 1-2 3B 3 RBI, Papanek 2-3 RBI, Byrd 1-3 RBI.

Western Brown 12, Wilmington 2

Xenia 16, Stebbins 9

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Anna 4, Jackson Center 1

Ansonia 8, Mississinawa Valley 2

Arcanum 17, Bradford 0: A: Byrne 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Garbig 4-4 2B 3B 4 RBI, Hein 2-3 3 RBI.

Bellbrook 9, Clinton-Massie 4: CM: Goodin 2-4 HR 2 RBI. B: Stewart W 2 K, 2-3 2B RBI, Kenney 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Duhl 2-3 RBI.

Carlisle 10, Valley View 5

Covington 14, Bethel 2: C: Coblentz 3-4 3 2B 4 RBI, Iddings 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Johnson 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Dayton Christian 32, Yellow Springs 14

Fairbanks 13, London 7

Fairborn 19, West Carrollton 5: F: Walters 3-4 2 RBI, Watson 4-5 2B 2 RBI, Walters 3-5 2B 2 RBI.

Fort Loramie 5, Houston 4: Ruhenkamp 2-4 HR GW-RBI, Hoying W 3 K.

Fort Recovery 9, Coldwater 8: FR: Homan W 7 K, HR, Heitkamp HR.

Kenton Ridge 9, North Union 0: KR: Glass 2-3 2 RBI, Massie 2-3 RBI, Rastatter W 14 K.

Lakota West 5, Hamilton 2: H: Thieken HR.

Marion Local 5, New Bremen 0

McAuley 15, Middletown 4

Miami East 12, Lehman Catholic 0: ME: Kadel W 7 K, 2-4 4 RBI, Rose 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Thurman 2-4 3B 2 RBI.

Minster 2, Parkway 1: M: Osterloh W 10 K.

Monroe 13, Alter 0

Newton 16, Franklin Monroe 0

Tecumseh 19, Greenon 11: T: Beard 4-5 2 HR 3 RBI, Matthews 4-5 2B 2 HR 5 RBI, Matthews 3-4 3B HR 2 RBI.

Wilmington 9, Washington C.H. 4

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 12, Fenwick 0: B: Harris 1-3 3 RBI, Canupp 2-3 2B RBI, O’Brien 2-3 2B RBI.

Bellbrook 1, Ross 0: B: Hebrank W 6 K.

Butler 9, Fairborn 3: F: Watson 2-4 2 RBI, Walters 1-3 RBI.

Centerville 10, Wayne 6: C: Bakan 2-4 2 HR GS-HR.

Chaminade Julienne 7, Carroll 5: Ca: Rodriguez 1-3 2 RBI, Springer 1-4 RBI, Browning 1-4 RBI. CJ: Kolton W 17 K, 2-3 2B 3B 3 RBI, McGrath 1-3 2B RBI, Flohre 3-3 2B RBI.

Cin. Country Day 10, New Miami 2

Fairfield 4, Colerain 2: F: Miller 3-4 HR 2 RBI, Armor 2-3 2B RBI, Spence W 14 K.

Fairmont 13, Beavercreek 3

Greenville 8, Piqua 0: G: Oswalt W 7 K.

Hamilton 5, Middletown 4: M: Johnson 2-3 2B HR 2 RBI, Cantwell 2-2 RBI, Bowling 1-3 RBI.

Indian Lake 13, Northwestern 3

Jonathan Alder 7, Bellefontaine 4

Kenton Ridge 10, Tecumseh 0: KR: Davis 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Rastatter 2-3 2 HR 4 RBI, Fould 2-3 RBI.

Lebanon 20, Loveland 0: Le: Teubner 3-3 2 HR 9 RBI, Leuzinger 3-3 3 RBI, Sheidler W 11 K.

London 11, Urbana 0

McNicholas 13, Alter 0

Miami East 2, Ansonia 0

Miamisburg 12, Springfield 1

Middletown Madison 10, Waynesville 8: W: Hallows 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Bailey 2-4 2B RBI, McKeehan 2-4 RBI.

Monroe 8, Edgewood 1: M: Witte W 10 K, 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Newton 12, Troy Christian 0

North Union 16, Graham 0

Northmont 14, Springboro 3: N: Johnson W 9 K, Gaffin 2-5 GS-HR 6 RBI, Gunter 3-4 3 RBI.

Oak Hills 7, Lakota West 4

Springfield Shawnee 2, Benjamin Logan 0: SS: Trimmer W 14 K, Crawford 2-2 RBI, Simpson 1-3 3B RBI.

Stebbins 21, Xenia 12: X: Marinelli 2-4 3 RBI, Walker 2-4 2B 3 RBI.

Tippecanoe 8, Troy 3

Tri-Village 10, Milton-Union 1

Western Brown 10, Wilmington 0

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fairfield 3, Lakota West 2

Lebanon 3, Kings 0

Middletown Christian 3, Thurgood Marshall 1

Mt. Healthy 3, Ponitz 1

Wednesday’s Results

Ponitz 3, Meadowdale 0

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Badin 4, Talawanda 1: Chen (B) d. Fluspohler 8-3; Zurborg (B) d. Reffelt 8-0; Bucheit (B) d. Thomas 8-3; Stagg/Hartford (B) d. Pulaski/Fisher 8-3; Page Reynolds (T) d. Bensen/Schultz 8-3.

Beavercreek 5, Bellbrook 0

Northwestern 5, Tecumseh 0

St. Xavier 3, Centerville G 2

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 2: Von Krosigk (T) d. Danklefsen, 6-0 6-0; Darner (T) d. Barga, 6-0 6-0; Labreck (T) d. Payne, 6-0 6-0. Wooddell/Herrera (S) d. Gillenwater/Owen, 7-6 (5) 6-1; Slaven/Steenrod (S) d. Chesshir/Buch, 6-1 6-7 (2) 14-12.

Valley View 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Tippecanoe 0: Page d. Von Krosigk, 6-2 6-3; Ehret d. Darner, 6-2 7-5; Hunt d. Labreck, 6-1 6-4. Mankala/Watz d. Owen/Mehta, 6-0 6-3; Kang/Liu d. Chesshir/Gillenwater, 6-0 6-0.

Centerville G 5, Miami Valley 0

Lehman Catholic 4, Kenton Ridge 1

Milton-Union 3, Alter 2

Seven Hills 5, Badin 0: Nayak d. Chen 6-2, 6-1; Machavaran d. Zurborg 6-1, 6-0; Schneider d. Bucheit 6-2, 6-0. Woffington/Huguenin d. Stagg/Hartford 6-1, 6-2; Crane/Stein d. Schultz/Benson 6-1, 6-2.

Tecumseh 3, Springfield Shawnee 2

Boys Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Lakota East 19, Fairfield 2

Xenia 10, Wilmington 5

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 14, Springboro 6

Centerville 17, Fairmont 2

Lakota West 4, Kings 2

Loveland 9, Lebanon 8

Madeira 14, Miamisburg 6

Xenia 7, Clay 4

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 16, Bellbrook 6

Lakota West 25, Princeton 0

Lebanon 19, Loveland 13

Northmont 6, Tippecanoe 3

Wednesday’s Results

Fenwick 8, McNicholas 7

Track & Field

Thursday’s Results

Greene County Championships

Boys Team Results: 1. Beavercreek; 2. Fairborn; 3. Bellbrook; 4. Greeneview; 5. Cedarville; 6. Xenia; 7. Yellow Springs.

Girls Team Results: 1. Beavercreek; 2. Fairborn; 3. Bellbrook; 4. Cedarville; 5. Xenia; 6. Yellow Springs; 7. Greeneview.

