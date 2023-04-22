X

H.S. Results 4/21: Copenhaver MVP in Reds Future Showcase game

High School Sports
1 hour ago

Nik Copenhaver was named MVP in a Reds Future High School Showcase game at Xavier University after helping unbeaten Badin baseball beat Fenwick 7-1 on Friday.

Copenhaver struck out 13 and scattered four hits over six innings to earn the win.

Chandler Taylor went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI and Brycen Fox was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Friday’s Results

Badin 7, Fenwick 1: Copenhaver W 13 K, Taylor 2-3 3B 2 RBI 2 RS, Fox 2-4 RBI. F: Bezold 2-3 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 10, Carroll 0: CJ: Hoagland W 14 K, Peltier 2-4 2B HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Sullivan 1-1 HR RBI.

Fairfield 3, Colerain 2

Hamilton 6, Lakota East 5: LE: Damen 2B 2 RBI, Fry 3-4, Kleinmann 2-3 3 RS RBI.

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 3, Twin Valley South 0

Beavercreek 9, Bellbrook 3

Belmont 11, Ponitz 10

Carlisle 13, Fairborn 3: F: Bailey 1-3 RBI, Richardson 1-2 RBI, McDougle RBI.

Dixie 10, National Trail 9

Fairmont 2, Miamisburg 1

Graham 10, Kenton Ridge 0: G: Kelley 2-3 HR RBI, Levy 2-3 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Ludlow 2-3 2 RBI.

Harrison 8, Talawanda 1: T: Mesler 2-3, Prewitt 2-3.

Indian Hill 11, Fenwick 1: F: Norton 1-1 HR RBI.

Lebanon 4, Loveland 3

Legacy Christian 14, Emmanuel Christian 10

Mechanicsburg 8, Greeneview 6: M: Hess 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Dietrich 2-4 2B 3 RBI 3 RS, Eyink 2-4 2B RBI.

Monroe 21, Waynesville 1: M: Bemis 2-4 HR 2 RS 4 RBI, Heagen 3-5 2B 3B 5 RBI, Wynn 2-4 2B 4 RBI 2 RS.

Northeastern 15, West Liberty-Salem 7

Northmont 6, Centerville 1: N: Teller W 6 K, Hoops 2-3 RBI, Ross 2-3 2 RS. C: Sutter 2-3.

Preble Shawnee 6, Ansonia 3

Riverside 14, Northridge 2

Ross 11, Edgewood 1

Seven Hills 12, New Miami 0

Tri-Village 9, Franklin Monroe 6

Troy 6, Butler 4: T: Kirtley 2-4 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Harlamert 1-3 2 RBI, Hutchinson 2-3 2 RS.

Troy Christian 9, Milton-Union 7

Urbana 6, North Union 1: U: Hopkins 2-3 2 2B, Lafferty 2-4 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Donahoe 2-4 2 RBI.

West Jefferson 7, Fairbanks 3

Wyoming 7, Cin. Christian 6

Softball

Friday’s Results

West Jefferson 5, Fairbanks 0

Thursday’s Results

Alter 20, Trotwood 1: A: Jecker 6-6 2B HR 4 RS 4 RBI, Yuhasz 5-5 2B HR 3 RS 2 RBI, McKenna 3-5 2B 3 RBI.

Ansonia 15, Preble Shawnee 1

Arcanum 18, Twin Valley South 0

Belmont 23, Ponitz 2

Bradford 17, Mississinawa Valley 0

Covington 10, Bethel 0

Eaton 5, Bellbrook 2

Fairfield 17, Middletown 0: F: Hensley 3-5 2B HR 5 RBI 2 RS, Clark 4-4 2 HR 3 RS 3 RBI, Peters W 9 K.

Franklin 22, West Carrollton 0: F: Alcorn 2-3 2B 2 RS 4 RBI, Riddiough 3-5 2B 2 RS 5 RBI, Everitt 3-5 2B 2 RS 3 RBI.

Greenville 9, Northeastern 0: G: Cromwell 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Burns 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Hamm W 6 K.

Indian Lake 23, Tecumseh 1

Kenton Ridge 11, Graham 2: KR: Fyffe 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Massie 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Fincham 2-4 3B 2 RS.

Madison Plains 16, Catholic Central 1

Mason 13, Lakota East 2

McAuley 9, Badin 5

Mechanicsburg 5, Fairbanks 4

National Trail 17, Dixie 7

New Miami 14, Finneytown 3

New Miami 38, Finneytown 16

North Union 19, Urbana 0

Northmont 10, Fairborn 3

Oak Hills 13, Lakota West 0

Riverside 19, Northridge 0

Stivers 18, Legacy Christian 5

Talawanda 15, Mt. Healthy 0: T: Goerss 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Iden 2-2 3 RS, Weekley 2-3 HR 3 RS 4 RBI.

Tri-Village 10, Franklin Monroe 1

Waynesville 14, Valley View 2: VV: King 1-2 2 RBI.

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Badin 4, Alter 1: Chen (B) d. Paul, 6-3 7-6; Chen (B) d. Mabarak, 6-4 6-1; Ross (A) d. Zettler, 6-2 6-0; Poehner/Tokarczyk (B) d. Rider/Schulz, 6-0 ret; Richardson/Hartford (B) d. Theissen/Grider, 6-4 6-1.

Chaminade Julienne 5, Dayton Christian 0: Zelinski d. Delsing 6-1 6-0; Dickman d. Withers 6-1 6-3; Wendling d. Dr. Keenan 6-4 6-4; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon d. Petty/Raisch 6-1 6-1; Frank/Thomas d. Norvell/Da. Keenan.

Northmont 3, Trotwood 2

Troy 5, Stebbins 0: Masunaga (T) d. Knospe 6-1, 6-0; Nichols (T) d. Olson 6-0, 6-0; Burns (T) d. Le 6-0, 6-0; Gluck/Whitehead (T) d. Jones/Vest 6-0,6-0; Harris/Rajput (T) d. Jones/.Luong  6-0, 6-1.

Valley View B 5, Brookville 0: Neal (V) def. Reider (B) 6-1, 6-0; Cooke (V) def. Patel (B) 6-1, 6-0; Speck (V) def. Creech (B) 6-0, 6-0; Jirka/Laycock (V) def. Bronner/Wissinger (B) 6-4, 6-3; Christian/Cordell (V) def. Hurst/Shupert (B) 6-0, 6-0.

Valley View W 4, Northridge 1: Orozco (V) def. White (N) 6-1, 6-4; Bolender (N) def VanHorn (V) 6-1, 6-4; Brady (V) def. Northridge (forfeit) 6-0, 6-0; Kinder/Walker (V) def. Williams/Oldego (N) 6-1, 6-1; Kerridge/Lawson (V) def. Northridge (forfeit) 6-0, 6-0.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Alter 0

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Worthington Kilbourne 13, Centerville 6

Girls Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Kings 16, Carroll 9

Northmont 18, Miami Valley 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

