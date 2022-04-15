H.S. Results 4/14: Tippecanoe baseball wins at Day Air

Tippecanoe shutout Kenton Ridge 2-0 in a baseball game at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday.
Preston Zumwalt threw a complete game, three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to lead the way.
Tyler Minnich tallied two hits and Matt Salmon drove in both runs for ‘Tipp.
The win moved Tippecanoe to 6-4.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 10, National Trail 3
Beavercreek 6, Lebanon 3
Cedarville 6, Greeneview 3
Colerain 5, Fairfield 1
Covington 9, Miami East 8
Edgewood 20, Northwest 0
Fairmont 2, Springboro 1
Greenon 5, West Jefferson 1
Harrison 14, Mount Healthy 0
Harrison 17, Mount Healthy 0
Jonathan Alder 12, Tecumseh 5
Mechanicsburg 8, West Liberty-Salem 1: M: Conley 2-3 RBI RS, Poland 1-3 RBI 2 RS, Conley W 5 K.
Middletown 7, Mason 4
Milton-Union 10, Riverside 3
Oak Hills 11, Princeton 1
Russia 9, Anna 5: A: Finkenbine HR 2 RBI, Elliott 2B 2 RS. R: Phlipot 2-4 2 RS, Monnin 3-3 2 RBI, Shappie 2 RS.
Talawanda 3, Ross 2
Tippecanoe 2, Kenton Ridge 0: T: Zumwalt W 7 K, Salmon 2 RBI.
Triad 8, Fairbanks 5
Tri-Village 12, Dixie 2
Urbana 6, North Union 5
Xenia 5, Piqua 1
Wednesday’s Results
Edgewood 13, Northwest 2
Troy 4, Dominion Christian 3: T: Smith RBI, Frey 2-4 RBI, Kirtley RBI.
Softball
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 12, Bethel 9
Arcanum 6, National Trail 4
Beavercreek 5, Springfield 3
Bellefontaine 14, Sidney 2
Ben Logan 4, Northwestern 3
Bradford 8, Preble Shawnee 3: PS: Weist HR.
Butler 5, Centerville 1
Covington 7, Miami East 3
Dixie 12, Tri-Village 0: D: Wylie W 13 K.
Eaton 10, Brookville 0
Fairbanks 12, Triad 0
Fairborn 11, Wayne 4: F: Shepherd 2B, Walters 2B.
Fairfield 16, Colerain 1
Harrison 13, Northwest 0
Jonathan Alder 14, Indian Lake 3
London 13, Madison Plains 6
Mason 10, Sycamore 0
Mechanicsburg 9, West Liberty-Salem 6
Middletown 5, Hamilton 0
Moon Area 14, Newton 3
North Union 6, Kenton Ridge 3: KR: Hembree 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Ropp 2-3 2B, NU: Sparks 2-4 2 RBI, Holloway 3-4 2B, Davis 2-3.
Northmont 5, Miamisburg 4
Piqua 16, Xenia 13
Riverside 6, Milton-Union 1
Station Camp 14, Newton 0
Tecumseh 11, Northeastern 1: T: Moore 3-4 2B HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Hill 2-4 3 RBI, Hays W 10 K 2-4 2 RS.
Wednesday’s Results
Conneaut 21, Newton 3
North Baltimore 6, Newton 5
Boys Tennis
Thursday’s Results
Jonathan Alder 4, Urbana 1
Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0: Vonderheide defeated Bernal 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Hartke beat Barretto 6-0, 6-0; List beat Foust 6-0, 6-0; Hoover/Chesshir defeated Carpenter/Arellano 6-4, 6-1; Mehta/Neves defeated Flick/Pham 6-0, 6-0.
Troy 3, Fairborn 2: Masunaga(T) d Steck(F) 7-5, 6-3; Johnston(T) d Gulley(F) 7-5, 6-1; Picarello(F) d Lambardo(T) 6-4, 6-1; Kurtz/Hulbert(F) d Burns/Miller 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Gluck/Miller d Landon/Nguyen. 6-3, 6-1.
Wednesday’s Results
Tippecanoe 5, Monroe 0: Hackenberger defeated Garde 6-0, 6-0; Blake beat Vogt 6-0, 6-0; Davis beat Hesson 6-0, 6-1; Davis/Nichols defeated Jamison/Graft 6-0, 6-1; Hartke/Vonderheide beat Hale/Vogt 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Badin 3, Milford 0
REPORTING RESULTS
