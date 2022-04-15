H.S. Results 4/14: Tippecanoe baseball wins at Day Air

Baseball

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 10, National Trail 3

Beavercreek 6, Lebanon 3

Cedarville 6, Greeneview 3

Colerain 5, Fairfield 1

Covington 9, Miami East 8

Edgewood 20, Northwest 0

Fairmont 2, Springboro 1

Greenon 5, West Jefferson 1

Harrison 14, Mount Healthy 0

Harrison 17, Mount Healthy 0

Jonathan Alder 12, Tecumseh 5

Mechanicsburg 8, West Liberty-Salem 1: M: Conley 2-3 RBI RS, Poland 1-3 RBI 2 RS, Conley W 5 K.

Middletown 7, Mason 4

Milton-Union 10, Riverside 3

Oak Hills 11, Princeton 1

Russia 9, Anna 5: A: Finkenbine HR 2 RBI, Elliott 2B 2 RS. R: Phlipot 2-4 2 RS, Monnin 3-3 2 RBI, Shappie 2 RS.

Talawanda 3, Ross 2

Tippecanoe 2, Kenton Ridge 0: T: Zumwalt W 7 K, Salmon 2 RBI.

Triad 8, Fairbanks 5

Tri-Village 12, Dixie 2

Urbana 6, North Union 5

Xenia 5, Piqua 1

Wednesday’s Results

Edgewood 13, Northwest 2

Troy 4, Dominion Christian 3: T: Smith RBI, Frey 2-4 RBI, Kirtley RBI.

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 12, Bethel 9

Arcanum 6, National Trail 4

Beavercreek 5, Springfield 3

Bellefontaine 14, Sidney 2

Ben Logan 4, Northwestern 3

Bradford 8, Preble Shawnee 3: PS: Weist HR.

Butler 5, Centerville 1

Covington 7, Miami East 3

Dixie 12, Tri-Village 0: D: Wylie W 13 K.

Eaton 10, Brookville 0

Fairbanks 12, Triad 0

Fairborn 11, Wayne 4: F: Shepherd 2B, Walters 2B.

Fairfield 16, Colerain 1

Harrison 13, Northwest 0

Jonathan Alder 14, Indian Lake 3

London 13, Madison Plains 6

Mason 10, Sycamore 0

Mechanicsburg 9, West Liberty-Salem 6

Middletown 5, Hamilton 0

Moon Area 14, Newton 3

North Union 6, Kenton Ridge 3: KR: Hembree 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Ropp 2-3 2B, NU: Sparks 2-4 2 RBI, Holloway 3-4 2B, Davis 2-3.

Northmont 5, Miamisburg 4

Piqua 16, Xenia 13

Riverside 6, Milton-Union 1

Station Camp 14, Newton 0

Tecumseh 11, Northeastern 1: T: Moore 3-4 2B HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Hill 2-4 3 RBI, Hays W 10 K 2-4 2 RS.

Wednesday’s Results

Conneaut 21, Newton 3

North Baltimore 6, Newton 5

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 4, Urbana 1

Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0: Vonderheide defeated Bernal 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Hartke beat Barretto 6-0, 6-0; List beat Foust 6-0, 6-0; Hoover/Chesshir defeated Carpenter/Arellano 6-4, 6-1; Mehta/Neves defeated Flick/Pham 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 3, Fairborn 2: Masunaga(T) d Steck(F) 7-5, 6-3; Johnston(T) d Gulley(F) 7-5, 6-1; Picarello(F) d Lambardo(T) 6-4, 6-1; Kurtz/Hulbert(F) d Burns/Miller 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Gluck/Miller d Landon/Nguyen. 6-3, 6-1.

Wednesday’s Results

Tippecanoe 5, Monroe 0: Hackenberger defeated Garde 6-0, 6-0; Blake beat Vogt 6-0, 6-0; Davis beat Hesson 6-0, 6-1; Davis/Nichols defeated Jamison/Graft 6-0, 6-1; Hartke/Vonderheide beat Hale/Vogt 6-0, 6-0.

Boys Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Milford 0

REPORTING RESULTS

