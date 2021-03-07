HS Results 3/6

Centerville 61, Mason 42: Killens (M) 11, House (C) 20, Cupps (C) 17.

Elder 59, La Salle 46

Moeller 75, Miamisburg 54: Logan (Mi) 22, Ball (Mi) 13, Noyes (Mo) 23, Duncomb (Mo) 19, Williams (Mo) 10, Turner (Mo) 10.

St. Xavier 81, Wayne 65: Kirby (SX) 29, Semona (SX) 26, Rodgers (SX) 17, Johnson (W) 18, Rice (W) 16, Curry (W) 13.

Division II

Chaminade Julienne 56, Wyoming 51

Lima Shawnee 65, St. Marys 52: Mangas (LS) 26.

McNicholas 64, Trotwood 41: Seemann (M) 15, Conrad (M) 11, Huss (M) 11, Gardner (M) 10, Schulte (M) 10, McComb (T) 13, Blanton (T) 12.

Tippecanoe 50, Indian Hill 47: Robbins (T) 15, Frederick (T) 13, Knostman (T) 10.

Division III

Taft 62, Indian Lake 55: Jackson (IL) 17, Barnes (IL) 19, Cromer (T) 22, Nelson (T) 12, Griffith (T) 12.

Versailles 62, Mariemont 51: Trubisky (M) 15, Borgerding (M) 15, DeMange (V) 22, Litten (V) 17, Stonebraker (V) 14.

Division IV

Botkins 50, Fayetteville Perry 33: Pleiman (B) 20.

Cedarville 50, Jackson Center 48

Tri-Village 62, New Miami 39: Sarver (TV) 31, Finkbine (TV) 11, Delong (TV) 10.

Friday’s Results

Division III

Anna 60, Greeneview 59

Springfield Shawnee 39, Summit Country Day 37

Division IV

New Bremen 47, St. Henry 41

Girls Basketball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Mt. Notre Dame 49, Wayne 33

Division III

Purcell Marian 39, Worthington Christian 36

Division IV

Fort Loramie 61, Tri-Village 37

Friday’s Finals

Division II

Carroll 45, Badin 41: Ochs (C) 14.

Boys Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Team Results: 1. Fairmont; 2. Ashland; 3. Marion Harding; 4. Boardman; 5. La Salle; 6. Centerville; 7. St. Xavier; 8. Nordonia.

Individual Results (Top Five Plus Area): 1. Combs (Marion Harding) 745; 2. Barstow (Louisville) 715; 3. Collins (Miami Trace) 699; 4. Sena (St. Xavier) 694; 5. Cox (Marion Harding) 682; 7. Potts (Fairmont) 678; 9. Wood (Middletown) 663; 13. Adams (Troy) 648; 15. Milton (Fairmont) 630; 17. Salo (Centerville) 626; 24. Clark (Jonathan Alder) 612; 25. Conty (Centerville) 610; 29. Foster (Fairmont) 596; 32. Salyer (Bellefontaine) 587; 37. Dobban (Centerville) 571; 57. Tackett (Wilmington) 529; Henry (Bellefontaine) 523; 63. Carman (Bellefontaine) 516; 67. Smith (Ross) 504; 70. Abbott (Sidney) 500; 78. Hamrick (Centerville) 392; 81. Caban (Centerville) 380; 83. Shannon (Fairmont) 363; 84. Stegemoller (Fairmont) 358; 91. Gonterman (Bellefontaine) 311; 189. Mahaffey (Fairmont) 178; 197. Argabright (Bellefontaine) 119.

Girls Bowling

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Results

Division I

Team Results: 1. Gahanna Lincoln; 2. Beavercreek; 3. Hillsboro; 4. Ashland; 5. Boardman; 6. Xenia; 7. Green; 8. McAuley.

Individual Results (Top Five Plus Area): 1. Stretch (Kenston) 740; 2. McMullen (Troy) 622; 3. Mingua (Hillsboro) 621; 4. Tucker (McKinley) 616; 5. Ochs (Seton) 593; 11. Rockwell (Xenia) 572; 12. Howell (Xenia) 565; 16. Kirts (Jonathan Alder) 554; 17. Ehmer (Bellefontaine) 553; 20. Rose (Xenia) 545; 23. Walter (Jonathan Alder) 541; 26. Reich (Beavercreek) 533; 28. McPherson (Xenia) 529; 28. Phipps (Jonathan Alder) 529; 30. Hanson (Fairborn) 526; 31. Rearick (Lebanon) 525; 34. Heminger (Bellefontaine) 521; 44. Watkins (Bellefontaine) 498; 49. McChone (Beavercreek) 487; 55. Gaines (Beavercreek) 479; 58. Huntington (Jonathan Alder) 476; 68. Ryan (Bellefontaine) 454; 69. Terpenning (Beavercreek) 453; 87. Mihlbach (Bellefontaine) 285; 92. Barker (Xenia) 256; 109. Vaughn (Beavercreek) 216; 183. Brown (Beavercreek) 160; 190. Jordan (Jonathan Alder) 154; 200. Kempton (Jonathan Alder) 140; 204. Smith (Bellefontaine) 135.

Wrestling

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Results

Division I

At Fairmont

Team Results: 1. LaSalle 183.0; 2. Centerville 150.5; 3. Moeller 134.0; 4. Mason 121.0; 5. Springboro 85.0; 6. Wayne 84.0; 7. Colerain 78.5; 8. Lebanon 70.5; 9. Fairfield 60.5; 10. Butler 60.0; 11. Beavercreek 55.0; 12. Little Miami 54.0; 13. Elder 53.0; 14. Tre. Edgewood 46.0; 15. Sycamore 44.5; 16. Lak. West 43.0; Northmont 43.0; 18. Harrison 36.0; 19. Oak Hills 32.0; 20. Lak. East 29.0; Stebbins 29.0; West Clermont 29.0; 23. Cin. Northwest 27.0; 24. Miamisburg 26.0; 25. Anderson 24.0; 26. Milford 20.0; 27. Fairmont 19.0; 28. St. Xavier 16.0; 29. Loveland 8.0; Xenia 8.0; 31. West Carrollton 7.0; 32. Middletown 6.0; Sidney 6.0; 34. Tecumseh 5.0; 35. Kings 3.0; Mt. Healthy 3.0; 37. Piqua 2.0; 38. Hamilton 1.0; Springfield 1.0; 40. Fairborn 0.0; Talawanda 0.0; Troy 0.0; Walnut Hills 0.0; Withrow 0.0; 45. Princeton -3.0.

First Place: 106: Spalding (LaSalle) dec. Cochran (Miamisburg) 4-3; 113: Mitchell (Oak Hills) dec. Hollis (Springboro) 13-6; 120: Ryan (Centerville) dec. McCall (Lebanon) 7-2; 126: Norris (LaSalle) dec. DiTullio (Mason) 5-0; 132: Wiles (LaSalle) dec. Kleinberg (Springboro) 6-2; 138: Niffenegger (LaSalle) dec. Harney (Sycamore) 4-2 OT; 145: Heard (LaSalle) maj. dec. Smith (Colerain) md14-4; 152: Mullins (Wayne) dec. Marsh (Lebanon) 3-2; 160: Hobbs (Little Miami) dec. Lawson (Wayne) 13-6; 170: Thompson (Moeller) Default Hicks (Beavercreek) Default; 182: Amburgy (Mason) pin Smith (Springboro) 1:22; 195: Rutledge (Stebbins) maj. dec. Pool (Centerville) md16-2; 220: Bruder (Centerville) dec. Johnson (Springboro) 11-9; 285: Padilla (Wayne) pin Vyas (Lak. West) 5:25.

Division II

At Wilmington

Team Results: 1. Graham Local 293.0; 2. Wyoming 106.0; 3. London 93.5; 4. Licking Valley 93.0; 5. Ross 92.0; 6. Jonathan Alder 82.0; 7. Clinton-Massie 70.0; 8. Monroe 65.0; 9. Col. DeSales 60.0; 10. Western Brown 58.0; 11. Wilmington 55.5; 12. Batavia 52.5; 13. Cal. River Valley 52.0; 14. Hartley 48.5; 15. Blanchester 44.0; 16. Franklin 38.5; 17. Granville 37.5; 18. Spr. Northwestern 35.0; 19. Mar. Highland 34.0; 20. Badin 32.0; 21. Eaton 27.0; Valley View 27.0; 23. Indian Hill 25.5; 24. Cham. Julienne 25.0; 25. Waynesville 22.0; 26. Norwood 19.5; 27. Goshen 19.0; 28. Milton-Union 17.0; 29. Kenton Ridge 16.0; Taylor 16.0; 31. Trotwood-Madison 14.0; 32. Greenville 13.5; 33. Oakwood 13.0; 34. Bethel-Tate 12.0; Heb. Lakewood 12.0; 36. Bloom-Carroll 11.0; 37. Carroll 7.0; New Richmond 7.0; Watterson 7.0; 40. Bellefontaine 4.0; 41. Bellbrook 3.0; Buckeye Valley 3.0; Fenwick 3.0; Hamilton Township 3.0; Tippecanoe 3.0; 46. Aiken 0.0; Bexley 0.0; Centennial 0.0; Hughes 0.0; Marion-Franklin 0.0; Urbana 0.0.

First Place: 106: Beric Jordan (Graham Local) dec. A.J. Hurt (Western Brown) 13-6;

113: O’Leary (Wyoming) pin Chapman (Jonathan Alder) 2:52; 120: Sauter (Batavia) maj. dec. Hibbs (Wilmington) md19-10; 126: Gessler (Graham Local) dec. Ellis (Waynesville) 6-2; 132: Hart (Graham Local) dec. Woods (Franklin) 8-6; 138: Moore (Graham Local) dec. Foad (Indian Hill) 21-14; 145: Martin (Graham Local) pin Pitsch (Monroe) 1:33; 152: Terry (Granville) dec. Braun (Graham Local) 9-5; 160: Dodson (Licking Valley) Default Burns (London) Default; 170: Newsome (Hartley) maj. dec. Frederick (Cham. Julienne) md17-6; 182: Neves (Graham Local) pin Doyle (Clinton-Massie) 3:49; 195: Danals (Cal. River Valley) Default Shulaw (Col. DeSales) Default; 220: Lykins (Graham Local) dec. Graham (Cal. River Valley) 7-4; 285: Neves (Graham Local) dec. Huff (London) 7-4.

Division III

At Troy

Team Results: 1. Legacy Christian 210.5; 2. Mechanicsburg 154.5; 3. Allen East 119.0; 4. Miami East 114.0; 5. Versailles 106.0; 6. Troy Christian 97.0; 7. Greenon 90.5; 8. Wayne Trace 86.5; 9. Covington 84.5; 10. Columbus Grove 67.0; 11. Indian Lake 53.5; 12. Coldwater 52.0; 13. Carlisle 50.0; 14. Brookville 45.0; 15. Ben. Logan 39.0; 16. Greeneview 36.0; 17. Clermont NE 32.0; 18. Del. St. John’s 28.0; 19. Arcanum 27.0; Spr. Shawnee 27.0; 21. McNicholas 25.0; 22. Madeira 24.5; 23. Lima C.C. 23.0; 24. Mid. Madison 22.0; 25. No. College Hill 20.0; 26. Day. Christian 19.0; Spencerville 19.0; 28. Triad 16.0; 29. Williamsburg 14.5; 30. West Liberty-Salem 13.0; 31. Ada 12.0; 32. Day. Northridge 11.0; 33. Del. Jefferson 9.0; National Trail 9.0; Preble Shawnee 9.0; 36. Parkway 8.0; 37. Kenton 7.0; S. Char. SE 7.0; 39. Con. Crestview 6.0; Deer Park 6.0; Lehman Cath. 6.0; 42. Dixie 3.0; 43. Roger Bacon 2.5; 44. Bath 2.0; 45. Cin. Co. Day 0.0; East Clinton 0.0; Finneytown 0.0; Lincolnview 0.0; Spr. Cath. Cent. 0.0; Twin Valley So. 0.0.

First Place: 106: Campbell (Legacy Christian) dec. Hagan (Covington) 7-5; 113: Campbell (Legacy Christian) maj. dec. Shore (Miami East) md10-2; 120: Shore (Miami East) pin Attisano (Legacy Christian) 0:28; 126: Allen (Mechanicsburg) dec. Hornish (Wayne Trace) 10-5; 132: Lacure (Legacy Christian) dec. Long (Wayne Trace) 2-1 TB; 138: Taylor (McNicholas) dec. Campbell (Legacy Christian) 3-1; 145: Brown (Legacy Christian) pin Moyer (Mechanicsburg) 0:34; 152: Hurst (Mechanicsburg) Default Awan (Troy Christian) Default; 160: Pummel (Indian Lake) maj. dec. Havill (Troy Christian) md11-1; 170: Alvarez (Legacy Christian) dec. Hershberger (Allen East) 5-1; 182: Stewart (Greenon) dec. Mefford (Indian Lake) 10-5; 195: Jones (Columbus Grove) pin Mattes (Clermont NE) 3:03; 220: Keihl (Versailles) dec. Sweeney (Carlisle) 9-8; 285: Meyer (Columbus Grove) pin Criblez (Allen East) 3:38.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.