H.S. Results 3/5

High School Sports
2 minutes ago
X

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

Kenton Ridge 45, Dunbar 42

Division III

Preble Shawnee 61, Williamsburg 52: PS: Shrout 19, Blankenship 13, Hawley 11.

Tri-Village 49, Summit Country Day 46

Division IV

Cin. College Prep 56, Dayton Christian 45

MVCA 51, Lockland 40

Monday’s Results

Division I

Springboro 86, Springfield 75: Sb: Yates 32, Butler 21.

Wayne 73, Lebanon 70, OT

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Mt. Notre Dame 68, Princeton 59

Division II

Purcell Marian 77, Bloom-Carroll 43

Badin 51, Carroll 41

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 3/2: Kenton Ridge defeats 'Burg in girls bowling state...
2
H.S. Results 3/1
3
H.S. Results 2/29
4
H.S. Results 2/27: Yates pours in 38 for ‘Boro
5
H.S. Results 2/26: Wayne girls advance in 3OT thriller
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top