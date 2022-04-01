H.S. Results 3/30-3/31

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Dixie 1
Arcanum 17, Preble Shawnee 0
Botkins 9, Anna 2: B: Motter W 2-3 4 RS. A: Elliott 2 RBI.
Butler 9, Prestonsburg 4
Celina 6, Parkway 0
Coldwater 3, Lima Shawnee 1: C: Bruggeman W 3-3.
Edgewood 16, Lorain 6
Elder 10, Northmont 0
Fairmont 20, Fairborn 2
Fenwick 13, Clinton-Massie 3
Fort Loramie 10, Jackson Center 0: FL: Ruhenkamp W 8 K.
Grosse Pointe South 7, Princeton 2
Kenton Ridge 10, Northeastern 0
Mason 4, Fairfield 0
Mechanicsburg 15, Legacy Christian 1: M: Morgan 2-2 3 RS RBI, Hess 3-3 4 RS 5 RBI, Edwards 3-5 4 RBI.
Miami East 14, Lehman Catholic 2
Monroe 7, Little Miami 5
Newton 10, Twin Valley South 3
Ross 5, Colerain 1: R: Fraasman 2-4 HR 2 RS 3 RBI.
Springboro 8, Tallmadge 3: S: Ewing 2-4 3B 3 RS RBI, Poole 1-3 2 RBI, Mossbarger 2-3 2B RBI.
Sycamore 5, Clermont Northeastern 0
Tecumseh 8, Sidney 2
Tri-Village 6, Tri-County North 5
Wednesday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Tri-Village 2
CHCA 11, Colerain 1
Dixie 22, Trotwood 0
Eaton 10, Preble Shawnee 0
Fenwick 9, Cin. Christian 0: F: Sova W 10 K, Koetter 2-2 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Metzger 2-3 RS 4 RBI.
Graham 11, Triad 4
Greenon 12, Tri-County North 4
Howell 13, Greeneview 0
Indian Lake 5, St. Henry 0
Kenton Ridge 6, Beavercreek 3: KR: Fent W.
Lakota East 23, Princeton 8
Lehman Catholic 16, Mississinawa Valley 6
Middletown 12, Lakota West 10: M: Sorrell 2-4 2 RBI, Nelson 3-4 RBI, Calhoun 1-2 HR.
Middletown Madison 15, Preble Shawnee 5: PS: Roell 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Strong 2-3 2B RBI, Adams 2-3 2B RBI.
Newton 11, Catholic Central 0
Northmont 14, Waynesville 4: N: Zink 3B 4 RBI, Duncan W 7 K.
Oak Hills 17, Fairfield 7
Piqua 13, Springfield 8
Roman Catholic 10, Bellefontaine 7: B: Fogan 2-3.
Ross 11, Carroll 2
Sidney 12, Fairborn 2: S: Booth 3-3 2 HR 3 RS 3 RBI. F: Anderson RS, Lawson RS.
Southeastern 8, West Liberty-Salem 1
Springfield Shawnee 5, Miami East 4
Talawanda 16, Goshen 8: T: Fisher HR, Prewitt 4-5 2B 2 3B.
Tecumseh 7, Chaminade Julienne 5: CJ: Downing 2-4 2B RBI, Peltier 2-4 RBI, Brunner 1-2 RBI.
Tippecanoe 5, Olentangy Berlin 3
Troy 7, Greenville 1: T: Helman W 13 K.
Turpin 17, Lebanon 12: L: Mullins W, Dillhoff 3 HR.
Venice 12, Centerville 2: C: Bruder HR.
Xenia 7, West Carrollton 5
Softball
Thursday’s Results
Anna 18, Botkins 1: A: Metzler W 6 K, Cobb 2-3 GS-HR.
Arcanum 10, Preble Shawnee 0
Coldwater 6, Lima Bath 5: C: Wendel W 9 K 3-4 HR.
Dixie 9, Ansonia 8
Fort Loramie 17, Jackson Center 3: FL: Barhorst 4-5 2B 4 RS, Rose 2-2 3B, Bergman W 6 K.
Fort Recovery 12, South Adams 6
Kenton Ridge 18, Triad 2
McAuley 12, Badin 5
Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 2
Miamisburg 11, Bellefontaine 0
Middletown 13, Norwood 6: M: Fletcher 2-3 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Rose 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Johnson 2-3 3 RS.
Middletown Madison 12, Legacy Christian 0
Newton 11, Twin Valley South 0
Pikeville 2, Franklin 0
Russia 12, Houston 2: R: Hoying GS-HR.
Southeastern 15, Graham 5
Talawanda 13, Mt. Healthy 0
Talawanda 17, Mt. Healthy 0
Tecumseh 12, Springfield 2: T: Moore 3-4 2B 2 HR 5 RBI, Strouse 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Hill 1-3 HR 3 RBI.
Tri-County North 16, Tri-Village 6
Troy 11, Northwestern 1: T: Welbaum W 10 K HR 3 RBI, Seger 1-2 3B 2 RBI, Cardinal 1-1 2 RBI.
Wapakoneta 15, Marion Local 0
West Carrollton 20, Alter 7
West Jefferson 4, Fairbanks 2
Wednesday’s Results
Ansonia 9, Eaton 4
Beavercreek 12, Waynesville 2
Bellefontaine 10, Springfield Shawnee 0: B: Vigansky W, Mitchell 2-3 2B, Casey 2-4 3B.
Ben Logan 4, St. Henry 0
Carlisle 7, Brecksville 6
Fairfield 14, Middletown 1
Greenville 17, West Carrollton 2
Hamilton 9, Sycamore 0
Kenton Ridge 10, Northeastern 0: KR: Ropp W 9 K, Dobyns 2-4 2B 2 RBI, A. Fyffe 2-4 2 3B. N: Kelly 2-2.
Lakota West 21, Princeton 4
Lockland 15, Mount Healthy 2
London 2, Groveport Madison 1
Mason 16, Lakota East 5
Mechanicsburg 15, Triad 1
Miamisburg 10, Arcanum 7
Mississinawa Valley 3, Lehman Catholic 2
Northeastern 18, Tri-Village 9
Northmont 14, Brookville 0: N: Bonner 4-4 HR 2 2B 5 RBI, Hodge 4-4 2 2B, McDaniel 2-2 2 RBI.
Northwestern 12, Catholic Central 1
Oak Hills 9, Colerain 1
Raceland 13, Franklin 3
Southeastern 4, West Liberty-Salem 3
Springboro 11, Oak Grove 0
Tecumseh 16, Wayne 6: T: Moore 3-3 2B 3B 3 RS 3 RBI, Harrison 2-3 3 RS 4 RBI, Hill 3-3 3 RS RBI.
Tippecanoe 7, Indian Lake 3
Trotwood 20, Belmont 8: T: Bass 4-4 2B 5 RBI, Bennett 4 RS, Williams 4 RS.
Versailles 12, Tri-Village 0: TV: Arnett 2-2. V: Hecht W, Bornholt HR.
West Jefferson 12, Triad 0
Xenia 15, Wilmington 2
Boys Tennis
Thursday’s Results
Beavercreek 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Xie d. Zelinski 6-2 6-2; Page d. Dickman 6-3 6-3; Xioa d. Weatherspoon 6-0 6-1; Wells/Staiger d. Hofstetter/Frank 6-0 6-0; Mankala/Ehret d. Wendling/Thomas 6-3 6-1.
Hamilton 4, Middletown 1
Legacy Christian 3, Yellow Springs 2
Lehman Catholic 5, Trotwood 0: Gilardi(LC) d. Odumoda(TM) 7-5, 6-1; Pannapara(LC) d. Walker(TM) 6-3, 6-2; Jones(LC) d. Odumoda(TM) 6-1,6-1; George/Bostick(LC) d. Rogers/Hampton(TM) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; White/Linson(LC) d. Evans/Jarvis(TM) 7-5, 7-6.
Oak Hills 4, Lakota West 1
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 5, Lakota West 0
Centerville Gold 4, Anderson 1: Ross(CG) def Zhou(11) 6-2, 3-6, 12-10; Galbraith(CG) def Dely(12) 6-3, 6-4; Starck(A) def Xiao(CG) 7-5, 4-6, 10-6; Jaiprasad/Edwards(CG) def Coldwell/Hadley(A) 6-2, 6-3; Kunst/Hardie(CG) def Patel/Stockslager(A) 6-1, 6-0.
Centerville (B) 4, Greenville 1
Chaminade Julienne 5, Fenwick 0: Zelinski d. Shadik 6-4 6-0; Dickman d. Witty 6-3 6-4; Weatherspoon d. McKinney 7-5 6-3; Hofstetter/Frank d. Tran/Pennington 6-1 7-5; Wendling/Thomas d. Bernhard/Hudak 6-2 6-0.
Greeneview 5, Stivers 0
Lehman Catholic 3, Kenton Ridge 2: Gilardi(LC) d. Campbell(KR) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Parrett(KR) d. Pannapara(LC) 6-3, 6-4; Jones(LC) d. Bowling(KR) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3; Bostick/George(LC) d. Roy/Moore( KR) 7-6, 7-6; Carney/Moore(KR) d. White/Linson(LC) 6-4, 6-2.
Miamisburg 5, Edgewood 0
Troy 3, Alter 2: Masunaga(T) d Paul(A) 6-4, 6-2; Johnston(T) d Draugelis (A) 7-6, 6-2; Peterson(A) d Lambardo(T) 6-3, 6-2; Tuvba/Schultz(A) d Burns/Miller 6-2, 6-0; Gluck/Whitehead d Rider/Rider 7-5, 6-4.
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Carroll 3, Fairmont 0
Lakota West 3, Hamilton 0
Wednesday’s Results
Carroll 3, Badin 1
Lakota East 3, Chaminade Julienne 0
Lakota West 3, Edgewood 1: E: Ellis 4 kills, Honchul 5 blocks.
Boys Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Centerville 14, Pickerington Central 12
Girls Lacrosse
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 18, Miamisburg 3
Fenwick 16, Alter 4
