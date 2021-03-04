HS Results 3/3

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division IV
New Bremen 40, Minster 39
St. Henry 61, Lima Perry 53, 2OT
Girls Basketball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
Mt. Notre Dame 56, Centerville 25: McMahon (C) 16.
Wayne 55, Mason 51
Division III
Purcell Marian 49, Anna 44
Worthington Christian 52, Waynesville 40
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
Badin 50, Bishop Hartley 49
Carroll 45, Valley View 36
