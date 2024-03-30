H.S. Results 3:29: Middleton strikes out 15 in Centerville win

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 16, Houston 1

Beavercreek 9, Crawfordsville (IN) 3

Bellefontaine 5, Northwestern 4: B: Temple 1-1 3B 2 RBI, Tevis 1-3 2 RBI. N: Valle 1-4 3 RBI.

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 1: F: Arndts 2-2 RBI, Reeser W 11 K.

Indian Lake 5, Urbana 4

Kenton Ridge 6, Benjamin Logan 1

Mason 11, Blackman (TN) 5

Mason 11, Tullahoma (TN) 9

Mechanicsburg 10, Shekinah Christian 0: M: Poland 3-4 RBI, O’Laughlin 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Eyink W 13 K, 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Page 7, Beavercreek 6

Sidney 13, Stebbins 3: Si: Nuss 1-2 2B 3 RBI, Davis 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Cotterman W 4 K.

South Gipson 1, Fairfield 0

Southeastern 4, Tri-Village 3

Springboro 9, Hinsdale Central (IL) 1

Springfield Shawnee 8, Tecumseh 3

St. Henry 12, Franklin Monroe 0

Sycamore 10, Goshen 2

Tippecanoe 11, Coosa Christian (AL) 1

Troy 11, Xenia 1: T: Kirtley 3-4 2B HR RBI, O’Leary 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Gorman 1-1 3B RBI.

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 6, Arcanum 2

Batavia (IL) 3, Butler 2

Bethel 10, Chagrin Falls 2

Brookville 13, Bradford 3: B: Fullenkamp 1-1 3B 2 RBI, Horn 1-3 2B 3 RBI.

Dixie 14, Preble Shawnee 1

Fairborn 10, Trotwood 0: F: Marquess 2-4 2 RBI, Reeser 3-4 RBI, McDougle 1-3 2 RBI.

Fairlawn 13, Triad 12

London 10, North Union 0

National Trail 12, Tri-County North 5

Northeastern 13, Emanuel Christian 1: N: Federinko 3-3 2 2B RBI, Sudoff W 4 K, 3-3 2B 4 RBI, Taylor 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Oak Hills 10, Hamilton 3

Oakwood 10, Sidney 4: S: McKenzie 2-4 3 RBI.

Princeton 7, Colerain 5

Riverside 6, Northridge 2

Southeastern 2, Yellow Springs 1: S: Erskine W 14 K.

Springboro 9, Rufus King (WI) 0

St. Charles North, IL 12, Beavercreek 2

Sycamore 6, Middletown 5

Talawanda 11, Elder 10

Tippecanoe 19, Breathitt (KY) 1: T: Zumwalt 3-3 HR 4 RBI. Schultz 2-3 2 RBI, Jergens 3-3 2 RBI.

Troy 20, West Carrollton 1: T: O’Leary 3-3 4 RBI, Akins 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

West Jefferson 10, Dalton 0

Softball

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 5, Houston 3

Arcanum 7, Mechanicsburg 6: M: DeLong 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Conley 3-4 3 2B 3 RBI. A: Garbig 2-3 4 RBI, Fry 2-3 RBI.

Brookville 9, Valley View 2: B: Burton W 12 K 1-3 2B RBI, Haydon 4-4 3B RBI.

Centerville 7, Jefferson County (TN) 0: C: Middleton W 15 K. Hopf 2-2 2 HR 4 RBI, Stilwell 1-3 HR RBI.

Graham 12, Springfield 1: G: Pine 3-5 HR 3 RBI, Mills 4-5 2B 2 RBI, Chamberlain 3-4 2 RBI.

Greenville 17, Covington 9

Indian Lake 11, Urbana 0

Kenton Ridge 15, Benjamin Logan 5: KR: Tyson W 3 K, Fyffe 5-5 2B 3B 4 RBI, Fincham 3-4 2B 2 RBI.

Mason 15, Middletown 2

Springfield 11, Graham 7: G: Tourney 2-4 2B RBI, Clark 2 RBI, Conrad 1-3 2 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 13, Tecumseh 3

Troy 20, Xenia 0

Versailles 10, Tri-Village 9

West Carrollton 7, Fairborn 5: WC: Corcoran 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Oda 2-4 2B RBI, Riley 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 15, Ansonia 4

Carlisle 6, Eaton 2: C: Brown W 8 K, Eldridge 2-4 2B HR RBI, Adkins 2-4 2 RBI.

Centerville 11, Xaverian (NY) 1: C: Carr 2-3 3B HR 5 RBI, Bakan 1-2 2 RBI, Arnold W 5 K, 2-3 RBI.

Covington 15, Bethel 1

Dixie 13, Preble Shawnee 4

Fairfield Union 14, Madison Plains 6

Franklin 13, Valley View 0: F: Riddiough W 7 K, Allen 3-3 2 2B HR 5 RBI, Ponder 2-3 2 2B 4 RBI.

Franklin Monroe 13, Twin Valley South 1

Hamilton 5, Lakota West 2

Harrison 12, Badin 2

London 4, North Union 3

Margaretta 6, Edgewood 5

Mason 3, Fairfield 2

Miami East 11, Lehman Catholic 0

Newton 10, Bradford 9: Miller GW-RBI.

Northeastern 5, Graham 4: G: Tourney 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Northmont 7, Buckeye 3

Oak Hills 13, Princeton 0

Ross 10, Talawanda 8

Tri-County North 24, National Trail 3

Waynesville 5, Springfield Shawnee 3: SS: Simpson 3-4 2 2B RBI.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.