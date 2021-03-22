HS Results 3/21

Boys Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Sunday’s Finals
Division I
Centerville 43, Westerville Central 42: Tillman (WC) 16, Cook (WC) 14, Cupps (C) 16.
Division II
St. Vincent-St. Mary 72, St. Francis DeSales 50: Branham (SVSM) 37, Pryor (SVSM) 11, Watson (SFD) 23, Mann (SFD) 10.
Division III
Lutheran East 61, Worthington Christian 56: Billingsley (LE) 24, Hughes (LE) 11, Knott (LE) 11, Moore (WC) 28, Kindberg (WC) 13.
Division IV
Botkins 60, Col. Grove 44: Clement (CG) 18, Reynolds (CG) 17, Priddy-Powell (B) 27, C. Pleiman (B) 17, J. Pleiman (B) 10.