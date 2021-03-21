X

HS Results 3/20

File Photo
File Photo

High School Sports | 16 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Boys Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At UD Arena

Saturday’s Semifinals

Division I

Centerville 63, Mentor 49: House (C) 21, Cupps (C) 11, Key (M) 25.

Westerville Central 51, Cle. St. Ignatius 42: Cook (WC) 20, Clark (WC) 12, Davis (WC) 10, Effertz (SI) 11.

Division II

Col. St. Francis DeSales 51, Chaminade Julienne 34: Powell (CJ) 20, Watson (SFD) 21, Achirem (SFD) 10.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 71, Lima Shawnee 42: Harris (SVSM) 21, Rayman (SVSM) 18, Burney (SVSM) 14, Mangas (LS) 19, Wheeler (LS) 10.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division III

Lutheran East 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 52: Knott (LE) 13, Busbee (LE) 11, Albert (LE) 11, Billingsley (LE) 10, Blevins (OG) 23, Nichols (OG) 15.

Worthington Christian 47, Taft 45: Cromer (T) 12, Berry (T) 10, Moore (WC) 20, Kindberg (WC) 11.

Division IV

Botkins 44, Richmond Heights 40: Harris (RH) 16, Priddy-Powell (B) 19.

Col. Grove 58, Glenwood 53: Sexton (G) 14, Jones (G) 12, Reynolds (CG) 22, Birnesser (CG) 14, Clement (CG) 12.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.